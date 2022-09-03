PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: South Florence, Hartsville stay unbeaten

ORANGEBURG, S.C – LaNorris Sellers had two passing touchdowns to lead South Florence to a 35-8 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday night in high school football action.
Teammates’ Raleigh Jett, Latrell McClary and Shikeem Shilow each added a rushing touchdown.
The Bruins improved to 3-0 and will host Carolina Forest at 7 p.m. Friday.
Hartsville 36
Camden 29
CAMDEN – McKendrie Douglas scored the go-ahead touchdown to help give Hartsville a 36-26 comeback win over Camden.
J’Shawn Anderson rushed for two touchdowns and Carmello McDaniel added a rushing touchdown for the Red Foxes.
The Red Foxes improved to 3-0 and will host Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
FIRST QUARTER
C- Averee Hickman 11 run (Mason Reid Kick).
SECOND QUARTER
C- Grayson White 1 run (run failed).
H- J’Shawn Anderson 51 run (Jahlil Lewis Kick).
C- Reid 19 FG.
THIRD QUARTER
H- Anderson 5 run (Lewis Kick).
C- Jaquarius Mayrant 38 pass from White (Kick Failed).
FOURTH QUARTER
H- Carmello McDaniel 6 run (Anderson run).
C- White 24 run (Reid Kick).
H- McKendrie Douglas 4 run (Douglas run).
H- Douglas 35 run, :00.
RECORD: H 3-0.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will host Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lamar 22
Legion Collegiate 14
LAMAR – Lamar’s Daveon Martin scored the game-winning touchdown 26 seconds left in game and Ja’Quan Toney added the two-point conversion.
Martin also rushed for 129 yards.
Tyler McManus' 6-yard run tied the game at 14-14 at the end of the third quarter.
The Silver Foxes improved to 2-1 and will host Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hannah-Pamplcio 44
Cheraw 36
CHERAW– Hannah-Pamplico’s Jamarcus Williams rushed for three touchdowns.
Teammate Wade Poston passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another.
Cheraw’s Zay Brown rushed for five touchdowns.
The Raiders improved to 2-1 and will host Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Braves fell to 0-2 and will host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
H-P;6;16;8;14–44
C;7;14;7;8 – 36
FIRST QUARTER
C- Zay Brown 29 run (Thomas Chapman Kick).
H-P- Josh McNeil 20 pass from Wade Poston (run failed).
SECOND QUARTER
C- Brown 69 run (Chapman Kick).
H-P- Jamarcus Williams 25 run (Williams run).
C- Brown 3 run (Chapman run).
H-P- Poston 23 run (Poston run).
THIRD QUARTER
C- Brown 46 run ( Chapman Kick).
H-P- Williams 2 run (Williams pass from Poston).
FOURTH QUARTER
C- Brown 72 run (Nolan to Brown pass).
H-P- Williams 42 run (Williams run).
H-P- McNeil 34 pass from Poston (Pass Failed).
RECORDS: H-P 2-1. C 0-2.
NEXT GAMES: Hannah-Pamplico host Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Darlington will travel to Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lake City 20
Kingstree 6
KINGSTREE – Lake City’s Kenjae Burgess both threw and ran for a touchdown.
On defense for the Panthers, Desmond Cockfield had three interceptions.
The Blazers’ Amon Meyers rushed for a touchdown.
The Panthers improved 2-1 and will travel to St. James at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Kingstree fell to 0-3 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Manning 43
East Clarendon 0
MANNING - Manning’s Justin Daniels rushed for four touchdowns.
Teammate Jalen Coard scored two rushing touchdowns.
Manning improved to 3-0 and will host Lake Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
East Clarendon fell to 0-3 and will travel to McBee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marion 20
Central 7
MARION – Marion’s Gabe Cusack passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown.
The Swamp Cats improved to 2-1 and will travel to Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lake View 59
Hemingway 0
HEMINGWAY – Lake View’s Marvin Gordon rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Shaheed Dawkins rushed for touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.
The Wild Gators improved to 2-1 and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hemingway fall to 0-3 and will host Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 19
Wilson Hall 7
MANNING – Laurence Manning’s Tyler June passed and rushed for a touchdown.
Brewer Brunson caught a touchdown pass and Ian Harris added a rushing touchdown for the Swampcats.
WH;0;0;0;7 – 7
LMA;6;6;7;0 –19
FIRST QUARTER
LMA- Brewer Brunson 23 pass from Tyler June (Kick failed).
SECOND QUARTER
LMA- June 24 run (Run Failed).
THIRD QUARTER
LMA- Ian Harris 15 run (Kick Good).
FOURTH QUARTER
WH- Clark Kinney 11 run (Bonser Kick).
RECORDS: LMA 2-1.
NEXT GAMES: LMA will travel to Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cardinal Newman 58
Trinity Collegiate 46
DARLINGTON – Trinity Collegiate fell to Cardinal Newman 58-46.
The Titans dropped to 0-3 and will travel to Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pee Dee Academy 48
Carolina Academy 13
LAKE CITY – Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for five touchdowns and rushed for another.
Carolina Academy's Walker McCutheon had a touchdown pass while Josh Brown ran for a score.
The Golden Eagles improved to 2-0 and will host Conway Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Bobcats fell to 1-1 and will host Bethesda Academy (Ga.) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Williamsburg Academy 24
Florence Christian 13
KINGSTREE – Williamsburg Academy’s Conrad Balder had two rushing touchdowns and also passed for a touchdown.
Florence Christian’s Juw-El Huntley rushed for a touchdown.
The Stallions improved to 2-0 and will travel to The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Eagles fell to 0-3 and will host Orangeburg Prep at 7
FIRST QUARTER
WA- Conrad Balder 11 run (Wes Smith Kick), 6:55.
WA- Balder 20 run (Smith Kick), 42.8
SECOND QUARTER
WA- Teague Ward 10 pass from Balder (Smith Kick), :00.
THIRD QUARTER
FCS- Juw-El Huntley 3 run (Brooks Poston Kick), 7:40.
FOURTH QUARTER
WA- Smith 31 FG, 10:35.
FCS- Juels Huntley 75 pass from Juw-El Huntley (pass failed), 4:08.
RECORDS: FCS 0-3. WA 2-0.
NEXT GAMES: FCS will host Orangeburg Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Williamsburg Academy will
Marlboro County 27
Scotland County 24
LAURINBURG, N.C – Marlboro County’s Timoun Byrd had four touchdown passes.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 and will host Oceanside Collegiate at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
OTHER SCORES: Buford defeated Lee Central 56-6; Green Sea Floyds 33-0 over Mullins; Andrews 48-19 over Carvers Bay; Lee Academy defeated Patrick Henry 40-19; Clarendon Hall defeated Dillon Christian 40-0; McBee defeated Latta 38-26; Lewisville defeated Chesterfield 35-20; Lugoff-Elgin defeated Darlington 32-14.