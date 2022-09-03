PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: South Florence, Hartsville stay unbeaten

ORANGEBURG, S.C – LaNorris Sellers had two passing touchdowns to lead South Florence to a 35-8 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday night in high school football action.

Teammates’ Raleigh Jett, Latrell McClary and Shikeem Shilow each added a rushing touchdown.

The Bruins improved to 3-0 and will host Carolina Forest at 7 p.m. Friday.

Hartsville 36

Camden 29

CAMDEN – McKendrie Douglas scored the go-ahead touchdown to help give Hartsville a 36-26 comeback win over Camden.

J’Shawn Anderson rushed for two touchdowns and Carmello McDaniel added a rushing touchdown for the Red Foxes.

The Red Foxes improved to 3-0 and will host Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

FIRST QUARTER

C- Averee Hickman 11 run (Mason Reid Kick).

SECOND QUARTER

C- Grayson White 1 run (run failed).

H- J’Shawn Anderson 51 run (Jahlil Lewis Kick).

C- Reid 19 FG.

THIRD QUARTER

H- Anderson 5 run (Lewis Kick).

C- Jaquarius Mayrant 38 pass from White (Kick Failed).

FOURTH QUARTER

H- Carmello McDaniel 6 run (Anderson run).

C- White 24 run (Reid Kick).

H- McKendrie Douglas 4 run (Douglas run).

H- Douglas 35 run, :00.

RECORD: H 3-0.

NEXT GAME: Hartsville will host Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lamar 22

Legion Collegiate 14

LAMAR – Lamar’s Daveon Martin scored the game-winning touchdown 26 seconds left in game and Ja’Quan Toney added the two-point conversion.

Martin also rushed for 129 yards.

Tyler McManus' 6-yard run tied the game at 14-14 at the end of the third quarter.

The Silver Foxes improved to 2-1 and will host Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hannah-Pamplcio 44

Cheraw 36

CHERAW– Hannah-Pamplico’s Jamarcus Williams rushed for three touchdowns.

Teammate Wade Poston passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

Cheraw’s Zay Brown rushed for five touchdowns.

The Raiders improved to 2-1 and will host Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Braves fell to 0-2 and will host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

H-P;6;16;8;14–44

C;7;14;7;8 – 36

FIRST QUARTER

C- Zay Brown 29 run (Thomas Chapman Kick).

H-P- Josh McNeil 20 pass from Wade Poston (run failed).

SECOND QUARTER

C- Brown 69 run (Chapman Kick).

H-P- Jamarcus Williams 25 run (Williams run).

C- Brown 3 run (Chapman run).

H-P- Poston 23 run (Poston run).

THIRD QUARTER

C- Brown 46 run ( Chapman Kick).

H-P- Williams 2 run (Williams pass from Poston).

FOURTH QUARTER

C- Brown 72 run (Nolan to Brown pass).

H-P- Williams 42 run (Williams run).

H-P- McNeil 34 pass from Poston (Pass Failed).

RECORDS: H-P 2-1. C 0-2.

NEXT GAMES: Hannah-Pamplico host Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Darlington will travel to Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake City 20

Kingstree 6

KINGSTREE – Lake City’s Kenjae Burgess both threw and ran for a touchdown.

On defense for the Panthers, Desmond Cockfield had three interceptions.

The Blazers’ Amon Meyers rushed for a touchdown.

The Panthers improved 2-1 and will travel to St. James at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kingstree fell to 0-3 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Manning 43

East Clarendon 0

MANNING - Manning’s Justin Daniels rushed for four touchdowns.

Teammate Jalen Coard scored two rushing touchdowns.

Manning improved to 3-0 and will host Lake Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

East Clarendon fell to 0-3 and will travel to McBee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion 20

Central 7

MARION – Marion’s Gabe Cusack passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown.

The Swamp Cats improved to 2-1 and will travel to Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake View 59

Hemingway 0

HEMINGWAY – Lake View’s Marvin Gordon rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Shaheed Dawkins rushed for touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

The Wild Gators improved to 2-1 and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hemingway fall to 0-3 and will host Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Laurence Manning 19

Wilson Hall 7

MANNING – Laurence Manning’s Tyler June passed and rushed for a touchdown.

Brewer Brunson caught a touchdown pass and Ian Harris added a rushing touchdown for the Swampcats.

WH;0;0;0;7 – 7

LMA;6;6;7;0 –19

FIRST QUARTER

LMA- Brewer Brunson 23 pass from Tyler June (Kick failed).

SECOND QUARTER

LMA- June 24 run (Run Failed).

THIRD QUARTER

LMA- Ian Harris 15 run (Kick Good).

FOURTH QUARTER

WH- Clark Kinney 11 run (Bonser Kick).

RECORDS: LMA 2-1.

NEXT GAMES: LMA will travel to Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cardinal Newman 58

Trinity Collegiate 46

DARLINGTON – Trinity Collegiate fell to Cardinal Newman 58-46.

The Titans dropped to 0-3 and will travel to Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pee Dee Academy 48

Carolina Academy 13

LAKE CITY – Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for five touchdowns and rushed for another.

Carolina Academy's Walker McCutheon had a touchdown pass while Josh Brown ran for a score.

The Golden Eagles improved to 2-0 and will host Conway Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Bobcats fell to 1-1 and will host Bethesda Academy (Ga.) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Williamsburg Academy 24

Florence Christian 13

KINGSTREE – Williamsburg Academy’s Conrad Balder had two rushing touchdowns and also passed for a touchdown.

Florence Christian’s Juw-El Huntley rushed for a touchdown.

The Stallions improved to 2-0 and will travel to The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Eagles fell to 0-3 and will host Orangeburg Prep at 7

FIRST QUARTER

WA- Conrad Balder 11 run (Wes Smith Kick), 6:55.

WA- Balder 20 run (Smith Kick), 42.8

SECOND QUARTER

WA- Teague Ward 10 pass from Balder (Smith Kick), :00.

THIRD QUARTER

FCS- Juw-El Huntley 3 run (Brooks Poston Kick), 7:40.

FOURTH QUARTER

WA- Smith 31 FG, 10:35.

FCS- Juels Huntley 75 pass from Juw-El Huntley (pass failed), 4:08.

RECORDS: FCS 0-3. WA 2-0.

NEXT GAMES: FCS will host Orangeburg Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Williamsburg Academy will

Marlboro County 27

Scotland County 24

LAURINBURG, N.C – Marlboro County’s Timoun Byrd had four touchdown passes.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 and will host Oceanside Collegiate at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

OTHER SCORES: Buford defeated Lee Central 56-6; Green Sea Floyds 33-0 over Mullins; Andrews 48-19 over Carvers Bay; Lee Academy defeated Patrick Henry 40-19; Clarendon Hall defeated Dillon Christian 40-0; McBee defeated Latta 38-26; Lewisville defeated Chesterfield 35-20; Lugoff-Elgin defeated Darlington 32-14.