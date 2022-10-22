PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: South Florence shuts out NMB, stays perfect

South Florence 49
North Myrtle Beach 0
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. - LaNorris Sellers threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another to lead South Florence to a 49-0 win over North Myrtle Beach in high school football action Friday.
Teammate Shikeem Shilow added a rushing touchdown.
The Bruins improved to 9-0, 4-0 in Region 6-4A and will host West Florence in a Region 6-4A showdown for the region title next Friday.
Myrtle Beach 61
Wilson 58
FLORENCE - Wilson’s Tremel Echols passed for six touchdowns.
Teammates Jiyon Waiters caught two touchdowns and Ralph Boston added two TD receptions.
People are also reading…
Wilson fell to 5-4, 1-3 in Region 6-4A and will host Hartsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dillon 38
Waccamaw 14
PAWLEYS ISLAND - Dillon’s Donnez Alford rushed for three touchdowns.
The Wildcats improved to 9-0, 3-0 in Region 7-3A and will host Georgetown at 7 p.m. Friday.
Manning 26
Loris 0
MANNING - Manning’s Justin Daniels passed and rushed for a touchdown.
The Monarchs improved to 7-2 and will host Waccamaw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lakewood 50
Darlington 7
DARLINGTON - Darlington’s Jamari Wineglass scored the lone touchdown for the Falcons.
Darlington fell to 0-8, 0-4 in Region 6-3A and will travel to Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marlboro County 20
Lake City 14 (OT)
BENNETTSVILLE - Marlboro County’s Martinez Simons scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-4, 2-2 in Region 6-3A and will travel to Camden at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lake City fell to 3-6, 0-4 in Region 6-3A and will host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Buford 33
Cheraw 8
CHERAW - Cheraw’s Zay Brown scored the lone touchdown for the Braves.
Cheraw fell to 2-7, 1-3 on Region 5-2A and will host Chesterfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Central 41
Chesterfield 0
PAGELAND - Chesterfield fell to Central 41-0.
The Rams fell to 3-6, 1-4 in Region 5-2A and will travel to Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Kingstree 62
Mullins 0
KINGSTREE - Kingstree’s Amond Myers had two interceptions and a rushing touchdown.
Teammate Nick Brown had two rushing and a TD reception.
The Blazers improved to 4-5, 1-3 in Region 8-2A and will host Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mullins fell to 1-7, 0-3 in Region 8-2A and will host Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrews 34
Lee Central 8
BISHOPVILLE - Lee Central fell to Andrews 34-8.
The Stallions fell to 3-5, 1-2 in Region 8-2A and will travel to Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scott’s Branch 42
Hemingway 0
HEMINGWAY - Hemingway fell to Scott’s Branch 42-0.
The Tigers fell to 0-9, 0-3 in region play and will host Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
McBee 50
Great Falls 12
GREAT FALLS - McBee's Evan Sullivan rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns.
Teammate Evan Talbert added 66 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
The Panthers improved to 4-5, 1-2 in Region 3-A and host Lewisville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hannah-Pamplico 42
Green Sea Floyds 21
GREEN SEA - Hannah-Pamplico’s Jamarcus Williams rushed for two touchdowns.
Teammate Wade Poston passed for two touchdowns.
The Raiders improved to 4-5, 1-2 in Region 6-A and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carvers Bay 41
East Clarendon 2
HEMINGWAY - Carvers Bay defeated East Clarendon 41-2.
The Bears improved to 6-4, 3-1 in region play and will next play in the 1A state playoffs.
East Clarendon fell to 1-7, 1-2 in Region 5-A and will travel to Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 54
Orangeburg Prep 14
MANNING - Laurence Manning’s Taylor June passed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown.
The Swampcats improved to 7-2, 4-1 in SCISA Class 4A and will travel to Trinity Collegiate at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
First Baptist 27
Florence Christian 26
CHARLESTON - Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass.
Teammate Juw-El Huntley passed for two touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards.
The Eagles fell to 4-5, 2-2 in SCISA Class 3A and will travel to Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pee Dee Academy 34
Northwood Academy 8
SUMMERVILLE - Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for two touchdowns.
Teammate Colby Sinclair rushed and passed for a touchdown.
The Eagles improved to 8-1, 5-0 in SCISA Class 3A and will host Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The King’s Academy 41
Cross School 6
FLORENCE - The King’s Academy defeated Cross School 41-6.
The Lions improved to 3-5, 2-1 in SCISA 2-A and will host Lee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Williamsburg Academy 26
Lee Academy 6
BISHOPVILLE - Williamsburg Academy’s Conrad Balder passed for 138 yards and rushed for a touchdown.
Teammate Teague Ward rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown.
The Stallions improved to 8-0 and will host Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lee Academy fell to 8-1 and will travel to The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dillon Christian 38
Conway Christian 12
CONWAY - Dillon Christian defeated Conway Christian 38-12.
The Warriors improved to 1-7, 1-2 in SCISA Region 2-A and will travel to Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.