PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: South Florence shuts out NMB, stays perfect

  • Updated
  • 0
SOUTH FLORENCE LOGO.jpg

South Florence 49

North Myrtle Beach 0

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. - LaNorris Sellers threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another to lead South Florence to a 49-0 win over North Myrtle Beach in high school football action Friday.

Teammate Shikeem Shilow added a rushing touchdown.

The Bruins improved to 9-0, 4-0 in Region 6-4A and will host West Florence in a Region 6-4A showdown for the region title next Friday.

Myrtle Beach 61

Wilson 58

FLORENCE - Wilson’s Tremel Echols passed for six touchdowns.

Teammates Jiyon Waiters caught two touchdowns and Ralph Boston added two TD receptions.

Wilson fell to 5-4, 1-3 in Region 6-4A and will host Hartsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dillon 38

Waccamaw 14

PAWLEYS ISLAND - Dillon’s Donnez Alford rushed for three touchdowns.

The Wildcats improved to 9-0, 3-0 in Region 7-3A and will host Georgetown at 7 p.m. Friday.

Manning 26

Loris 0

MANNING - Manning’s Justin Daniels passed and rushed for a touchdown.

The Monarchs improved to 7-2 and will host Waccamaw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lakewood 50

Darlington 7

DARLINGTON - Darlington’s Jamari Wineglass scored the lone touchdown for the Falcons.

Darlington fell to 0-8, 0-4 in Region 6-3A and will travel to Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marlboro County 20

Lake City 14 (OT)

BENNETTSVILLE - Marlboro County’s Martinez Simons scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-4, 2-2 in Region 6-3A and will travel to Camden at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake City fell to 3-6, 0-4 in Region 6-3A and will host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Buford 33

Cheraw 8

CHERAW - Cheraw’s Zay Brown scored the lone touchdown for the Braves.

Cheraw fell to 2-7, 1-3 on Region 5-2A and will host Chesterfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Central 41

Chesterfield 0

PAGELAND - Chesterfield fell to Central 41-0.

The Rams fell to 3-6, 1-4 in Region 5-2A and will travel to Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kingstree 62

Mullins 0

KINGSTREE - Kingstree’s Amond Myers had two interceptions and a rushing touchdown.

Teammate Nick Brown had two rushing and a TD reception.

The Blazers improved to 4-5, 1-3 in Region 8-2A and will host Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Mullins fell to 1-7, 0-3 in Region 8-2A and will host Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Andrews 34

Lee Central 8

BISHOPVILLE - Lee Central fell to Andrews 34-8.

The Stallions fell to 3-5, 1-2 in Region 8-2A and will travel to Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Scott’s Branch 42

Hemingway 0

HEMINGWAY - Hemingway fell to Scott’s Branch 42-0.

The Tigers fell to 0-9, 0-3 in region play and will host Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

McBee 50

Great Falls 12

GREAT FALLS - McBee's Evan Sullivan rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns.

Teammate Evan Talbert added 66 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

The Panthers improved to 4-5, 1-2 in Region 3-A and host Lewisville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hannah-Pamplico 42

Green Sea Floyds 21

GREEN SEA - Hannah-Pamplico’s Jamarcus Williams rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammate Wade Poston passed for two touchdowns.

The Raiders improved to 4-5, 1-2 in Region 6-A and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carvers Bay 41

East Clarendon 2

HEMINGWAY - Carvers Bay defeated East Clarendon 41-2.

The Bears improved to 6-4, 3-1 in region play and will next play in the 1A state playoffs.

East Clarendon fell to 1-7, 1-2 in Region 5-A and will travel to Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Laurence Manning 54

Orangeburg Prep 14

MANNING - Laurence Manning’s Taylor June passed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Swampcats improved to 7-2, 4-1 in SCISA Class 4A and will travel to Trinity Collegiate at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

First Baptist 27

Florence Christian 26

CHARLESTON - Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass.

Teammate Juw-El Huntley passed for two touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards.

The Eagles fell to 4-5, 2-2 in SCISA Class 3A and will travel to Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pee Dee Academy 34

Northwood Academy 8

SUMMERVILLE - Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for two touchdowns.

Teammate Colby Sinclair rushed and passed for a touchdown.

The Eagles improved to 8-1, 5-0 in SCISA Class 3A and will host Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The King’s Academy 41

Cross School 6

FLORENCE - The King’s Academy defeated Cross School 41-6.

The Lions improved to 3-5, 2-1 in SCISA 2-A and will host Lee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Williamsburg Academy 26

Lee Academy 6

BISHOPVILLE - Williamsburg Academy’s Conrad Balder passed for 138 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

Teammate Teague Ward rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown.

The Stallions improved to 8-0 and will host Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Academy fell to 8-1 and will travel to The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dillon Christian 38

Conway Christian 12

CONWAY - Dillon Christian defeated Conway Christian 38-12.

The Warriors improved to 1-7, 1-2 in SCISA Region 2-A and will travel to Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.



