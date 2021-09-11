PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Spivey's 4 TD passes help PDA shut out Lions

The Jaguars fell to 0-1, 0-1 Region 7-2A and will host Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Timberland 26

Lamar 14

ST. STEPHENS, S.C. — Lamar’s Tyler McManus passed for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Teammate Patrick Anderson rushed for 93 yards and Quan Toney ran for 47 yards and an touchdown.

The Silver Foxes fell to 1-1 and will host Great Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Blackville-Hilda 34

McBee 16

McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Evan Sullivan scored two rushing touchdowns in the loss.

The Panthers fell to 0-3 and will travel to Buford at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Great Falls 36

Hemingway 32

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Great Falls scored the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion with five minutes remaining.