PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate advances to 3A title game

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Reggion Bennett rushed for 274 yards and six touchdowns to power Trinity Collegiate School to a 59-33 win over Augusta Christian and a berth in the SCISA 3A state championship game.

The Titans will get a rematch with Hammond at Charleston Southern University at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Tre McLeod had three catches for 82 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 87 yards for TCS.

The Titans improved to 11-1.

Lamar 14

McCormick 0

LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Patrick Anderson rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown in the 1A state playoffs.

Teammate Quan Toney scored the first touchdown of the game in the middle of the second quarter.

The Silver Foxes improved to 8-3 and will host Ridge Spring-Monetta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cheraw 27

Timberland 26 (OT)