 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate advances to 3A title game
0 Comments
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate advances to 3A title game

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TRINITY COLLEGIATE LOGO.jpg

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Reggion Bennett rushed for 274 yards and six touchdowns to power Trinity Collegiate School to a 59-33 win over Augusta Christian and a berth in the SCISA 3A state championship game.

The Titans will get a rematch with Hammond at Charleston Southern University at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Tre McLeod had three catches for 82 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 87 yards for TCS.

The Titans improved to 11-1.

Lamar 14

McCormick 0

LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Patrick Anderson rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown in the 1A state playoffs.

Teammate Quan Toney scored the first touchdown of the game in the middle of the second quarter.

The Silver Foxes improved to 8-3 and will host Ridge Spring-Monetta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cheraw 27

Timberland 26 (OT)

CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Zay Brown scored on a 10-yard run to break a 20-20 tie in overtime in the 2A state playoffs.

The defense stopped the Wolves on a two-point conversion for the win after Roman Wadford scored on a 2-yard run in overtime.

Brown rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Damarion McCaskill rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

The Braves improved to 8-3 and will host Silver Bluff at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Newberry 56

Chesterfield 20

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs scored two touchdowns in the 2A state playoffs.

Teammate Cam Little scored a late touchdown.

The Rams end the season at 7-3.

Calhoun County 53

McBee 19

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. — McBee’s Trevor Trull passed and rushed for a touchdown in the 1A playoffs.

Teammate James Goodie added a touchdown.

The Panthers end the season at 3-6.

Whale Branch 27

Lake View 12

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s D.J. Bethea passed for 196 yards and had three interceptions in the 1A state playoffs.

Teammate Tyrell Foxworth had an interception return for a score and Marvin Gordon added a rushing touchdown.

Whale Branch’s Joseph Hicks had rushing and receiving touchdowns in the first half.

The Wild Gators end the season at 9-3 and as the Region 5-A champion.

Dillon 41

Crestwood 14

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Nemo Squire rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns in the 3A state playoffs.

Teammate Jake Grider passed for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wildcats improved to 8-0 and will host Oceanside Collegiate at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

C.E. Murray 58

Branchville 36

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Quentarius Grant had three rushing touchdowns in the 1A state playoffs.

Teammates Tyree Prunes and Amond Myers each had two rushing touchdowns.

The War Eagles improved to 6-1 and will host Whale Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 48

Carvers Bay 14

BAMBERG, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Keyshawn Brockington threw two touchdowns in the 1A state playoffs.

Teammates Tony Bell and Raheem Dorsey each caught a touchdown pass.

The Bears end the season at 4-3.

Hilton Head Christian 52

Pee Dee Academy 23

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Landyn Tyler rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown in the SCISA 2A state playoffs.

Teammate Hudson Spivey rushed for 41 yards and two touchdowns.

The Golden Eagles end the season at 9-2.

Williamsburg Academy 28

Beaufort Academy 6

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Caleb Kline rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns as the Stallions advanced to the SCISA 2A state championship game.

WA will face Hilton Head Christian at 5 p.m. next Saturday at Charleston Southern.

Teague Ward had 128 yards on the ground and added 10 tackles on defense as the Stallions improved to 10-0.

Lee Academy 27

St. John’s Christian 6

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Andrew Clayton and Hampton Gaskins each had rushing touchdowns as the Cavaliers advanced to the SCISA 1A state championship game.

Lee will face Thomas Heyward Academy at noon at Charleston Southern next Saturday.

Drew Nix had two receiving touchdowns as the Cavs improved to 7-5.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert