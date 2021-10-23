 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate blanks LMA for region title
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate blanks LMA for region title

  • Updated
West Florence vs. Darlington Football

West Florence running back Terry McKithen (10) rushed for four touchdowns in the Knights' 45-0 victory over Darlington on Friday.

 ALEX BERGFELD / SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

MANNING, S.C. — Reggion Bennett rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns during Trinity Collegiate School's 24-0 win over Laurence Manning on Friday as the Titans secured the SCISA Region 2-3A title.

Teammate Tre McLeod rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown.

TCS;8;9;7;0—24

LMA;0;0;0;0— 0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING − TCS: Reggion Bennett 15-199; Tre McLeod 16-163.

West Florence 45

Darlington 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. — West Florence’s Terry McKithen rushed for four touchdowns.

Teammates Keyshawn Johnson and Jack Kitchen each added a touchdown.

The Knights’ improved to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-4A and will host South Florence at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion 35

East Clarendon 6

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Marion’s Gabriel Cusack rushed for 76 yards and had two touchdowns.

Teammate Jamiel Nichols rushed for 96 yards with a rushing touchdown and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING − M: Gabriel Cusack 13-76; Jamiek Nichols 9-96; Roderick McRae 12-72.

Hartsville 28

Wilson 14

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Carmello McDaniel rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate J’Shawn Anderson added 106 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Wilson’s Zandae Butler caught two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

Lake City 34

Andrews 6

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns.

Teammate Cam Butler added a rushing touchdown.

Camden 46

Manning 0

MANNING, S.C. — Camden defeated Manning 46-0 on Friday night.

Cheraw 44

North Central 7

CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Zay Brown rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Teammates Devin Gillespie had a passing and rushing touchdown.

Chesterfield 27

Andrew Jackson 20

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs scored the game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left in the game.

Teammate Jymeer Wilkins rushed for three touchdowns.

Mullins 22

Latta 8

LATTA, S.C. — Mullins’ Syree Livingston passed for three touchdowns.

Latta’s Jamir Jones rushed for a touchdown.

C.E. Murray 51

Scott’s Branch 0

SUMMERTON, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Amond Myers rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammate Tyree Prunes added two rushing touchdowns.

Johnsonville 38

Timmonsville 8

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville defeated Timmonsville 38-8 on Friday. 

Florence Christian 49

Spartanburg Christian 14

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 219 yards and had three touchdowns.

Teammate Juw-el Huntley added 100 yards and one touchdown.

Williamsburg Academy 42

Carolina Academy 7

CHERAW, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Caleb Kline rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Boyd Casselman had two interception returns for scores and Bradley Muldrow also had a fumble return.

Carolina Academy’s Adam Evans passed for a touchdown.

Lee Academy 46

The King’s Academy 20

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Lucas Fields passed for two touchdowns.

Teammate Tyler Merritts added a rushing touchdown.

Christian Academy 60

Dillon Christian 54

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Tray Pelt passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Hayden Hickman rushed for 229 yards and four touchdowns.

