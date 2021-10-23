PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate blanks LMA for region title

MANNING, S.C. — Reggion Bennett rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns during Trinity Collegiate School's 24-0 win over Laurence Manning on Friday as the Titans secured the SCISA Region 2-3A title.

Teammate Tre McLeod rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown.

TCS;8;9;7;0—24

LMA;0;0;0;0— 0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING − TCS: Reggion Bennett 15-199; Tre McLeod 16-163.

West Florence 45

Darlington 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. — West Florence’s Terry McKithen rushed for four touchdowns.

Teammates Keyshawn Johnson and Jack Kitchen each added a touchdown.

The Knights’ improved to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-4A and will host South Florence at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion 35

East Clarendon 6