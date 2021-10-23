PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate blanks LMA for region title

MANNING, S.C. — Reggion Bennett rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns during Trinity Collegiate School's 24-0 win over Laurence Manning on Friday as the Titans secured the SCISA Region 2-3A title.
Teammate Tre McLeod rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown.
TCS;8;9;7;0—24
LMA;0;0;0;0— 0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING − TCS: Reggion Bennett 15-199; Tre McLeod 16-163.
West Florence 45
Darlington 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — West Florence’s Terry McKithen rushed for four touchdowns.
Teammates Keyshawn Johnson and Jack Kitchen each added a touchdown.
The Knights’ improved to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-4A and will host South Florence at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marion 35
East Clarendon 6
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Marion’s Gabriel Cusack rushed for 76 yards and had two touchdowns.
Teammate Jamiel Nichols rushed for 96 yards with a rushing touchdown and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING − M: Gabriel Cusack 13-76; Jamiek Nichols 9-96; Roderick McRae 12-72.
Hartsville 28
Wilson 14
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Carmello McDaniel rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate J’Shawn Anderson added 106 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
Wilson’s Zandae Butler caught two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.
Lake City 34
Andrews 6
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns.
Teammate Cam Butler added a rushing touchdown.
Camden 46
Manning 0
MANNING, S.C. — Camden defeated Manning 46-0 on Friday night.
Cheraw 44
North Central 7
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Zay Brown rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammates Devin Gillespie had a passing and rushing touchdown.
Chesterfield 27
Andrew Jackson 20
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs scored the game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left in the game.
Teammate Jymeer Wilkins rushed for three touchdowns.
Mullins 22
Latta 8
LATTA, S.C. — Mullins’ Syree Livingston passed for three touchdowns.
Latta’s Jamir Jones rushed for a touchdown.
C.E. Murray 51
Scott’s Branch 0
SUMMERTON, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Amond Myers rushed for two touchdowns.
Teammate Tyree Prunes added two rushing touchdowns.
Johnsonville 38
Timmonsville 8
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville defeated Timmonsville 38-8 on Friday.
Florence Christian 49
Spartanburg Christian 14
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 219 yards and had three touchdowns.
Teammate Juw-el Huntley added 100 yards and one touchdown.
Williamsburg Academy 42
Carolina Academy 7
CHERAW, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Caleb Kline rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Boyd Casselman had two interception returns for scores and Bradley Muldrow also had a fumble return.
Carolina Academy’s Adam Evans passed for a touchdown.
Lee Academy 46
The King’s Academy 20
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Lucas Fields passed for two touchdowns.