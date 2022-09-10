PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wilson rebounds with convincing win

Wilson 47

Hilton Head Island 7

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson quarterback Tremel Echols passed for four touchdowns.

Teammate Zandae Butler caught two touchdowns passes, and Javion Waiters caught a TD pass and returned a kick for another score.

HHI;0;0;7;0-7

W;13;7;16;7-43

FIRST QUARTER

W- Javion Waiters 17 pass from Tremel Echols (kick failed), 8:23.

W- Zandae Butler 88 pass from Echols (Chapman good), 6:22.

SECOND QUARTER

W- Butler 35 pass from Echols (Chapman Kick), 58.0

THIRD QUARTER

W-Safety, 10:00

W- Waiters 60 kickoff return (Chapman Kick), 9:23.

W- Butler 49 pass from Echols (Chapman Kick), 3:33.

HHI- Jake Higgins 55 pass from Owens Bayes (Kick Good). 2:23

FOURTH QUARTER

W-- Ti’Monti Emmanuel 2 run (Chapman kick), 5:24.

RECORD: W 3-1.

NEXT GAME: Wilson will travel to Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

West Florence 47

Dreher 7

COLUMBIA -- West Florence’s Deuce Hudson rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another.

The Knights’ defense also returned two fumbles for scores.

WF;14;21;12:0-47

D;0;7;0;0;-7

FIRST QUARTER

WF – Darren Lloyd 1 run (Kick Good), 10:00

WF- Deuce Hudson 25 run (Kick Good), 1:15.

SECOND QUARTER

WF- TJ Brantley 21 punt block (Kick Failed), 6:48.

D- Rushing TD (Kick Good), 3:44

WF- Jamari Bennett 87 kickoff return (run failed), 3:00.

WF- Mason Benson 48 pass from Deuce Hudson (Kick Good), 1:06.

THIRD QUARTER

WF- Hudson 60 run (kick failed), 6:00.

WF- Nashon Frison 20 fumble return (Kick failed), 4:00.

RECORD: WF 4-0.

NEXT GAME: West will host Byrnes at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

Cheraw 7

Darlington 6

CHERAW -- Cheraw’s Malachi Roscoe scored in the first quarter, and Thomas Chapman's extra-point kick was the difference.

Darlington’s Davari Wilson scored a touchdown with less than 90 seconds left, but the Falcons missed the PAT.

D;0;0;0;6-6

C;7;0;0;0-7

FIRST QUARTER

C- Malachi Roscoe 3 run (Thomas Chapman Kick), 7:00

FOURTH QUARTER

D—Davari Wilson 2 run (Kick Failed), 1:15.

RECORD:D 0-3. C: 1-2.

NEXT GAME: Darlington will host Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Cheraw will host Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Oceanside Collegiate 20

Marlboro County 0

BENNETTSVILLE -- Marlboro County dropped to 2-1.

RECORD: MC 2-1.

NEXT GAME: Marlboro County will host Ridgeland-Hardeeville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

St. James 20

Lake City 13

LAKE CITY -- Lake City’s Dallas Davis and Isiah Wilson scored touchdowns.

RECORD: LC 2-2.

NEXT GAME: Lake City will travel to Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake Marion 27

Manning 13

MANNING -- Manning’s Justin Daniels rushed for two touchdowns.

RECORD: M 3-1.

NEXT GAME: Manning will host Baptist Hill at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

Trinity Collegiate 42

Mullns 22

MULLINS – Trinity Collegiate’s Brycen Scott rushed for two touchdowns and caught another.

Teammate Tre Leonard also scored rushing and receiving touchdowns.

Mullins’ Syree Livingston rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns of his own.

STATS

PASSING- TCS: Carter Hardee 4-5-95-2.

RUSHING- TCS: Brycen Scott 4-40; Tre Leonard 3-106; Courtlynn Brunson 3-46. M: Syree Livingston 16-162.

RECEIVING: TCS: Scott 1-12; Leonard 1-70.

RECORD: TCS 1-3. M 0-4.

NEXT GAME: Trinity Collegiate will travel to Augusta Christian (GA) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Mullins will travel to Red Springs (NC) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake View 58

Chesterfield 20

CHESTERFIELD – Lake View's Shaeed Dawkins finished with 69 yards receiving and two touchdowns and rushed for another.

Teammate Marvin Gordan rushed for 140 yards and a score of his own.

Chesterfield's T.J McBride had two touchdowns, and Kaegan Chambers added a score.

RECORD: LV 3-1. C 0-2.

NEXT GAME: Chesterfield will host Blacksburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Lake View will host Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Johnsonville 28

Green Sea Floyds 8

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – Johnsonville’s Daquan Burroughs rushed for three touchdown.

Teammate Malik Shippy's TD pass to J.J. Cole accounted for the Flashes' other points.

Kingstree 32

Green Sea Floyds 8

GREEN SEA – Kingstree’s Ja’Shaun Dorsey threw three touchdown passes -- all of them to Nicholas Brown.

K;0;0;24;8-32

GSF;0;8;0;0-8

SECOND QUARTER

GSF- Safety, 2:30.

GSF- Mason Williams 70 pass from Banks Lovett (run failed), 1:00.

THIRD QUARTER

K- Nicolas Brown 25 pass Ja’Shaun Dorsey (run good), 9:00.

K- Jimmy Wall 1 run (run good), 5:26.

K- Brown 53 pass from Dorsey (run good), 2:12.

FOURTH QUARTER

K—Brown 90 pass from Dorsey (run good), 9:36.

RECORD: K 1-3.

NEXT GAME: Kingstree will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta 30

Lee Central 0

LATTA – Latta’s Jamarion Jones rushed for three touchdowns. Teammate Braden Arnette caught a TD pass from Kartrell Townsend.

RECORD: L 3-1. LC 1-2.

NEXT GAME: Latta will travel to Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion 62

Hemingway 0

HEMINGWAY – Marion’s Gabriel Cusack passed for 185 yards and five touchdowns.

Teammate Quay’Sheed Scott caught two of them and finished with 88 yards receiving.

STATS

PASSING- M: Gabriel Cusack 7-8-185-5.

RECORD: M 3-1. H 0-4.

NEXT GAME: Kingstree will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Marion will travel to Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

McBee 46

East Clarendon 14

McBEE – The Panthers improved to 3-1.

RECORD: M 3-1. EC 0-4

NEXT GAME: McBee will travel to Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday. East Clarendon will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m.Friday.

Andrews 32

Hannah-Pamplico 12

PAMPLICO – Hannah-Pamplico’s Wade Poston passed for a touchdown, and Jamarcus Williams rushed for the other.

RECORD: HP 2-2

NEXT GAME: East Clarendon will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m.Friday.

Andrew Jackson 26

Lamar 14

LAMAR – Lamar’s Tyler McManus and Travion McPhail rushed for touchdowns.

RECORD: L 2-2.

NEXT GAME: Lamar will host McBee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carvers Bay 28

Georgetown 14

HEMINGWAY – Carvers Bay’s Taki Mitchell rushed for a touchdown, and Kenneth Bateman passed for another.

FIRST QUARTER

CB- Tyshaun Price 4 run (run failed), 10:03.

G- Taki Mitchell 4 run (run failed), 4:22.

CB- RJ Bromell 61 pass from Kenneth Bateman (Richard run ), :21.

SECOND QUARTER

CB- Grice 1 run (Bateman run), 6:27.

CB- Richard 51 run (run failed), 1:31.

FOURTH QUARTER

G- Preston Ard 31 pass from Owen Powell (run good), 4:34.

RECORD: CB 1-3.

NEXT GAME: Carvers Bay will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hammond 37

Laurence Manning 6

COLUMBIA – Laurence Manning’s Taylor June scored the Swampcats' only touchdown.

RECORD: LMA 2-2, 0-1 SCISA 4A.

NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will host Camden Military at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Florence Christian 41

Orangeburg Prep 19

FLORENCE – Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns.

Teammate Braiden Bevan added two of his own.

OP;7;0;6;6-19

FCS;7;27;0;7-41

FIRST QUARTER

FCS- Juels Huntley 20 run (Brooks Poston Kick), 5:37.

OP- Austin hall 18 pass from Luis Hernandez (Jay Gatlin Kick, 2:46.

SECOND QUARTER

FCS- Emekah Johnson 20 pass from Juw-El Huntley (Poston Kick), 11:53.

FCS- Juels Huntley 14 run (Kick Failed), 9:33.

FCS- Braiden Bevan 7 run (Poston Kick), 6:45.

FCS- Juels Huntley 8 run (Poston Kick), :39

THIRD QUARTER

OP- Addison O’Cain 21 pass from Hernandez (Kick Failed), 5:41.

FOURTH QUARTER

FCS—Bevan 19 run (Poston Kick), 7:53.

OP- Abraham Santos 7 run (Kick Failed), 3:54.

STATS

RUSHING- FCS: Juels Huntley 10-141; Juw-El Huntley 11-94; Braiden Bevan 5-37; Jamison Andrews 5-53.

RECEIVING: FCS: Emekah Johnson 2-39.

RECORD:FCS 1-3.

NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to Conway Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pee Dee Academy 48

Conway Christian 14

MULLINS – Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for two touchdowns to Landon Nobles.

Teammate Holden Carter returned a fumble for a score, and Slate Lewis scored on a punt return.

CC;0;08;6-14

PDA;28;14;0;0- 48

FIRST QUARTER

PDA-Landon Nobles 39 pass from Hudson Spivey (Eli Meetze Kick), 9:52.

PDA- Holden Carter fumble return (Meetze Kick), 8:20.

PDA- Landon Nobles 20 pass from Spivey (Meetze Kick), 5:36.

PDA- Colby Richardson 25 run (Meetze Kick), 3:12.

SECOND QUARTER

PDA- Meetze 12 run (Metttze run ), 6:26.

PDA- Slate Lewis 80 punt return (Mettze Kick), 6:29.

RECORD: PDA 3-0.

NEXT GAME: PDA will host Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Bethesda Academy 42

Carolina Academy 6

LAKE CITY – Carolina Academy’s Chandler Prosser caught a pass from Walker McCutcheon for the Bobcats' only score.

RECORD: CA 1-2.

NEXT GAME: Carolina Academy will travel to Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Williamsburg Academy 49

The King’s Academy 7

FLORENCE – Williamsburg Academy’s Camden Moore rushed for two touchdowns.

Lucas Fields caught a touchdown from Garrison Fields for the Lions' touchdown.

WA;14;28;0;7-49

TKA;0;0;0;7-7

FIRST QUARTER

WA- Brock Huntley 8 fumble return (Smith Kick), 6:44.

WA- Camden Moore 53 run (Smith Kick), 2:56

SECOND QUARTER

WA- Conrad Balder 1 run (Smith Kick), 11:57.

WA- Moore 38 run (Smith Kick), 9:36.

WA- Landon Strong 3 run (Balder Kick), 4:14.

WA- Bradley Muldrow 15 run (Smith run), :18.

FOURTH QUARTER

WA- Trey Kellahan 27 pass from Henry Swicord (Smith Kick), 11:20.

TKA- Lucas Fields 30 pass from Garrison Fields (Nathan Watson Kick), 4:00.

RECORD: WA 3-0. TKA 1-2.

NEXT GAME: Williamsburg Academy will travel to PDA at 7:30 p.m. Friday. TKA will travel to Clarendon Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Academy 63

Dillon Christian 24

DILLON – The Cavaliers improved to 3-0.

RECORD: LA 3-0. DCS 0-3.

NEXT GAME: Lee Academy will host St. John’s Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday. DCS will host Calhoun Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.