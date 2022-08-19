PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wilson wins season opener in overtime

AYNOR, S.C. − Timonti Emmanuel scored on a 10-yard run, his second TD of the game, and Eli Chapman kicked the extra point to give Wilson a 27-26 overtime win Friday over Aynor.
The Blue Jackets tied the game at 20 with Emmanuel Deas' 4-yard run with 3:23 left.
W;6;7;7;0;7 –27
A;0;0;14;6;6 – 26
FIRST QUARTER
W- Timonti Emmanuel 2 run (kick failed), 8:11.
SECOND QUARTER
W- Zandae Butler 20 pass from Tremel Echols (Eli Chapman), 2:09
THIRD QUARTER
A- Wyatt Cody 2 run (Cody run), 6:33.
W- Butler 10 pass from Echols (Chapman), 3:46.
A- Cody 5 run (run failed), :21.9.
FOURTH QUARTER
A- Emmanuel Deas 4 run (run failed), 3:23
OVERTIME
W- Emmanuel 10 run (Chapman kick).
A- Cody Smith 2 run (run failed).
RECORDS: W 1-0.
NEXT GAMES: Wilson will travel to Marion at 7:30 p.m.
Lake City 20
Laurence Manning 7
LAKE CITY − Kenjae Burgess passed and rushed for touchdowns, leading Lake City to a 20-7 win over Laurence Manning on Friday.
The Panthers' Desmond Cockfield broke the 7-7 score with a 49-yard interception return.
Laurence Manning, however, struck first with a Brandon King 19-yard touchdown pass from Tyler June.
Lake City improves to 1-0 and will host West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Swamp Cats fall to 0-1 and will host Pinewood Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hartsville 41
Conway 17
CONWAY – Hartsville’s J’Shawn Anderson rushed for three touchdowns. Teammate Carmello McDaniels added three more of his own.
H;7;13;14;7–41
C;0;7;7;3–17
FIRST QUARTER
H- J’Shawn Anderson 10 run (kick good), 3:51.
SECOND QUARTER
H- Anderson 2 run (kick failed), 10:27.
C- Derek Grant 35 pass from Devin Graniger (kick good), 4:26.
H- Carmello McDaniel 1 run (kick good), 1:00.
THIRD QUARTER
H- McDaniel 57 run (kick good), 11:30.
C-Grainger 56 run (kick good), 10:40.
H- Anderson 2 run (kick good), 8:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
H- McDaniel 7 run (kick good).
C- Conway 18 FG, 2:30.
RECORDS: H 1-0.
NEXT GAMES: Hartsville will host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
McBee 19
Hannah-Pamplico 14
MCBEE – McBee’s D.J Harper caught a 35-yard pass from Tyrek Wright with under two minutes left for the win.
The Raiders' Jamarcus Williams scored two touchdowns, including a 75-yard run to give his team a 14-13 lead.
HP;6;0;0;8–14
M;7;0;6;6–19
FIRST QUARTER
M- DJ Harper 15 run (Gabe Caston Kick), 6:00
HP- Jamarcus Williams 90 kickoff return (run failed), 6:00.
THIRD QUARTER
M- Evan Sullivan 3 run (kick failed), 1:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
M- Williams 75 run (Williams run), 2:00.
M- Harper 35 pass from Tyrek Wright (run failed), 1:30.
RECORDS: M: 1-0. H-P: 0-1.
NEXT GAMES: McBee will travel to Buford at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Hannah-Pamplico will travel to North Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Johnsonville 39
North Central 8
JOHNSONVILLE – Johnsonville’s Daquan Burroughs rushed for four touchdowns.
Teammates Neal Martin and Malik Shippy each added scores.
The Flashes improve to 1-0 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Colleton Prep 26
Florence Christian 8
WALTERBORO – Florence Christian’s Juw-El Huntley rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles’ Juels Huntley rushed for 140-yards on 20 carries.
FCS;0;0;8;0–8
CP;7;7;0;12–26
FIRST QUARTER
CP- Caleb Davis 5 run (kick good), 7:46.
SECOND QUARTER
CP-Davis 15 run (kick good), 11:51
THIRD QUARTER
FCS-Juw-El Huntley 2 run (Juels Huntley run), 9:09.
FOURTH QUARTER
CP- Davis 2 run (kick failed), 5:26.
CP- Davis 6 run (kick failed), 3:09.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – FCS: Juels Huntley 20-140; Juw-El Huntley 12-32.
RECORDS: FCS 0-1.
NEXT GAMES: FCS will host Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
St. John’s Christian 34
The King’s Academy 14
MONCKS CORNER – The King’s Academy’s Garrison Fields threw for 107-yards and a touchdown. Teammate Tyler Merritts rushed for 77 yards and a score.
TKA;0;0;0;14–14
SJC;14;6;7;7–34
FIRST QUARTER
SJC- Hayden Redders 4 run (Christian Mizell Kick), 3:34.
SJC- Redders 12 run (Mizell Kick), 1:52.
SECOND QUARTER
SJC- Redders 36 pass from Shy’Juan Grant (kick failed), 9:55.
THIRD QUARTER
SJC- Grant 8 run (Mizell Kick), 8:45.
FOURTH QUARTER
SJC- Redders 95 run (Mizell Kick), 10:49.
TKA- T.J. Merritts 10 run (Nate Watson Kick), 6:54
TKA- Trey Mills 32 pass from Garrison Fields (Watson Kick), :37.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – TKA: Tyler Merritts 6-77.
PASSING – TKA: Garrison Fields 16-29-105-0-1.
RECORDS: TKA 0-1.
NEXT GAME: TKA will travel to Conway Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
OTHERS SCORES: Fairfield Central defeated Carvers Bay 62-14, Lewisville defeated East Clarendon 44-0.