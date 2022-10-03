 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative

PREP FOOTBALL STANDING, OCT. 6

  • 0
Hartsville - Dillon Football Game

Dillon’s Ty Martin (8) scores a touchdown during Friday’s 59-35 victory over Hartsville in Kelleytown.

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

SCHSL

REGION 6-4A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

South Florence 1 0 6 0

West Florence 1 0 6 0

Wilson 1 0 5 1

Hartsville 0 1 3 3

Myrtle Beach 0 1 3 3

North Myrtle Beach 0 1 1 6

Last Week's Games

South Florence 33, Hartsville 28

Wilson 42, North Myrtle Beach 9

West Florence 25, Myrtle Beach 21

Friday’s Games

Wilson at South Florence

People are also reading…

West Florence at North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach at Hartsville

REGION 6-3A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Camden 2 0 4 3

Marlboro County 1 0 4 2

Crestwood 1 0 4 2

Lakewood 0 1 2 4

Darlington 0 1 0 5

Lake City 0 2 3 4

Last Week's Games

Marlboro County 35, Darlington 13

Camden 41, Lakewood 13

Crestwood 26, Lake City 5

Friday's Games

Camden at Darlington

Crestwood at Marlboro County

Lakewood at Lake City

Region 7-3A

Team REGION OVERALL W L W L

Dillon 1 0 6 0

Manning 1 0 4 1

Waccamaw 1 0 3 3

Loris 0 1 5 1

Aynor 0 1 3 3

Georgetown 0 0 0 5

Last Week’s Games

Waccamaw 42, Georgetown 31

Manning 26, Aynor 16

Dillon 41, Loris 14

Friday’s Game

Aynor at Dillon

Loris at Waccamaw

Manning at Georgetown

Region 5-2A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Central 1 0 4 2

Chesterfield 1 0 3 2

Andrew Jackson 1 0 4 2

Buford 0 1 5 1

Cheraw 0 1 1 5

North Central 0 1 0 6

Last Week's Games

Chesterfield 36, North Central 30

Andrew Jackson 77, Cheraw 20

Central 21, Buford 7

Friday’s Games

Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield

North Central at Buford

Central at Cheraw

Region 8-2A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Lee Central 1 0 3 3

Marion 1 0 5 2

Kingstree 0 0 3 3

Andrews 0 1 5 2

Mullins 0 1 1 6

Last Week's Games

Lee Central 26, Mullins 6

Marion 28, Andrews 22

Friday’s Games

Andrews at Mullins

Kingstree at Marion

Region 3-A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Lewisville 1 0 6 1

Whitmire 1 0 5 1

C.A. Johnson 0 1 3 4

Great Falls 0 1 2 5

McBee 0 0 3 3

Last Week's Games

Lewisville 16, C.A. Johnson 0

Whitmire 48, Great Falls 30

Friday’s Games

Great Falls at C.A. Johnson

McBee at Whitmire

Region 5-A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Johnsonville 1 0 6 0

East Clarendon 1 0 1 5

Scott’s Branch 0 0 2 4

Carvers Bay 0 1 3 4

Hemingway 0 1 0 7

Last Week's Games

Johnsonville 21, Carvers Bay 20

East Clarendon 31, Hemingway 16

Thursday's Game

Scott’s Branch at Johnsonville

Friday's Game

Hemingway at Carver Bay

Region 6-A

TEAM ;REGION; OVERALL W L W L

Lamar 1 0 3 3

Lake View 1 0 5 2

Hannah-Pamplico 0 0 3 3

Green Sea Floyds 0 1 1 6

Latta 0 1 4 3

Last Week's Games

Lamar at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Lake View 55, Green Sea Floyds 37

Friday’s Games

Green Sea Floyds at Lamar

Latta at Hannah-Pamplico

SCISA 4A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Hammond 3 0 5 2

Ben Lippen 2 1 5 2

Laurence Manning 2 1 4 2

Trinity Collegiate 2 1 3 4

Heathwood Hall 3 2 4 3

Porter-Gaud 2 2 3 4

Cardinal Newman 1 2 3 3

Augusta Christian 0 3 2 5

Camden Military 0 3 0 4

Last Week's Games

Laurence Manning 22, Heathwood Hall 15

Hammond 56, Augusta Christian 13

Ben Lippen 45, New Hope Leadership 6

Trinity Collegiate 20, Porter-Gaud 7

Cardinal Newman 69, John Paul II 40

Tonight's Game

Heathwood Hall at Camden Military

Friday’s Games

Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen

Hammond at Cardinal Newman

Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud

3A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Pee Dee Academy 2 0 5 1

Wilson Hall 1 0 3 2

Florence Christian 1 0 3 3

Hilton Head Christian 3 1 4 2

Pinewood Prep 2 1 2 4

First Baptist 1 3 2 4

Northwood Academy 0 1 0 6

John Paul II 0 2 2 4

Hilton Head Prep 0 2 0 5

Last Week's Games

Pee Dee Academy 34, Pinewood Prep 27

Cardinal Newman 69, John Paul II 40

Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian, ppd

Wilson Hall at Northwood Academy, ppd

Hilton Head Christian 28, First Baptist 12

Friday’s Games

Thomas Heyward at Hilton Head Christian

Pinewood Prep at Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy at Wilson Hall

First Baptist at Northwood Academy

2-2A

TEAM

REGION OVERALL W L W L

Thomas Sumter 1 0 3 3

Williamsburg Academy 0 0 5 0

Carolina Academy 0 1 2 4

Last Week's Games

Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, ppd

Spartanburg Christian 40, Carolina Academy 6

Friday’s Games

Greenwood Christian at Carolina Academy

Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg Academy

Thomas Sumter at Palmetto Christian

2-1A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Lee Academy 3 0 5 0

The King’s Academy 1 1 1 4

Dillon Christian 0 1 0 5

Conway Christian 0 1 0 6

Last Week's Games

Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward, ppd

Patrick Henry at The King’s Academy, ppd

Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, ppd

Clarendon Hall 30, Conway Christian 2

Thursday’s Games

Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy

The King’s Academy at Dillon Christian 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert