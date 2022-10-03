PREP FOOTBALL STANDING, OCT. 6

SCHSL
REGION 6-4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
South Florence 1 0 6 0
West Florence 1 0 6 0
Wilson 1 0 5 1
Hartsville 0 1 3 3
Myrtle Beach 0 1 3 3
North Myrtle Beach 0 1 1 6
Last Week's Games
South Florence 33, Hartsville 28
Wilson 42, North Myrtle Beach 9
West Florence 25, Myrtle Beach 21
Friday’s Games
Wilson at South Florence
West Florence at North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach at Hartsville
REGION 6-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Camden 2 0 4 3
Marlboro County 1 0 4 2
Crestwood 1 0 4 2
Lakewood 0 1 2 4
Darlington 0 1 0 5
Lake City 0 2 3 4
Last Week's Games
Marlboro County 35, Darlington 13
Camden 41, Lakewood 13
Crestwood 26, Lake City 5
Friday's Games
Camden at Darlington
Crestwood at Marlboro County
Lakewood at Lake City
Region 7-3A
Team REGION OVERALL W L W L
Dillon 1 0 6 0
Manning 1 0 4 1
Waccamaw 1 0 3 3
Loris 0 1 5 1
Aynor 0 1 3 3
Georgetown 0 0 0 5
Last Week’s Games
Waccamaw 42, Georgetown 31
Manning 26, Aynor 16
Dillon 41, Loris 14
Friday’s Game
Aynor at Dillon
Loris at Waccamaw
Manning at Georgetown
Region 5-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Central 1 0 4 2
Chesterfield 1 0 3 2
Andrew Jackson 1 0 4 2
Buford 0 1 5 1
Cheraw 0 1 1 5
North Central 0 1 0 6
Last Week's Games
Chesterfield 36, North Central 30
Andrew Jackson 77, Cheraw 20
Central 21, Buford 7
Friday’s Games
Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield
North Central at Buford
Central at Cheraw
Region 8-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Lee Central 1 0 3 3
Marion 1 0 5 2
Kingstree 0 0 3 3
Andrews 0 1 5 2
Mullins 0 1 1 6
Last Week's Games
Lee Central 26, Mullins 6
Marion 28, Andrews 22
Friday’s Games
Andrews at Mullins
Kingstree at Marion
Region 3-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Lewisville 1 0 6 1
Whitmire 1 0 5 1
C.A. Johnson 0 1 3 4
Great Falls 0 1 2 5
McBee 0 0 3 3
Last Week's Games
Lewisville 16, C.A. Johnson 0
Whitmire 48, Great Falls 30
Friday’s Games
Great Falls at C.A. Johnson
McBee at Whitmire
Region 5-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Johnsonville 1 0 6 0
East Clarendon 1 0 1 5
Scott’s Branch 0 0 2 4
Carvers Bay 0 1 3 4
Hemingway 0 1 0 7
Last Week's Games
Johnsonville 21, Carvers Bay 20
East Clarendon 31, Hemingway 16
Thursday's Game
Scott’s Branch at Johnsonville
Friday's Game
Hemingway at Carver Bay
Region 6-A
TEAM ;REGION; OVERALL W L W L
Lamar 1 0 3 3
Lake View 1 0 5 2
Hannah-Pamplico 0 0 3 3
Green Sea Floyds 0 1 1 6
Latta 0 1 4 3
Last Week's Games
Lamar at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View 55, Green Sea Floyds 37
Friday’s Games
Green Sea Floyds at Lamar
Latta at Hannah-Pamplico
SCISA 4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Hammond 3 0 5 2
Ben Lippen 2 1 5 2
Laurence Manning 2 1 4 2
Trinity Collegiate 2 1 3 4
Heathwood Hall 3 2 4 3
Porter-Gaud 2 2 3 4
Cardinal Newman 1 2 3 3
Augusta Christian 0 3 2 5
Camden Military 0 3 0 4
Last Week's Games
Laurence Manning 22, Heathwood Hall 15
Hammond 56, Augusta Christian 13
Ben Lippen 45, New Hope Leadership 6
Trinity Collegiate 20, Porter-Gaud 7
Cardinal Newman 69, John Paul II 40
Tonight's Game
Heathwood Hall at Camden Military
Friday’s Games
Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen
Hammond at Cardinal Newman
Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud
3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Pee Dee Academy 2 0 5 1
Wilson Hall 1 0 3 2
Florence Christian 1 0 3 3
Hilton Head Christian 3 1 4 2
Pinewood Prep 2 1 2 4
First Baptist 1 3 2 4
Northwood Academy 0 1 0 6
John Paul II 0 2 2 4
Hilton Head Prep 0 2 0 5
Last Week's Games
Pee Dee Academy 34, Pinewood Prep 27
Cardinal Newman 69, John Paul II 40
Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian, ppd
Wilson Hall at Northwood Academy, ppd
Hilton Head Christian 28, First Baptist 12
Friday’s Games
Thomas Heyward at Hilton Head Christian
Pinewood Prep at Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy at Wilson Hall
First Baptist at Northwood Academy
2-2A
TEAM
REGION OVERALL W L W L
Thomas Sumter 1 0 3 3
Williamsburg Academy 0 0 5 0
Carolina Academy 0 1 2 4
Last Week's Games
Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, ppd
Spartanburg Christian 40, Carolina Academy 6
Friday’s Games
Greenwood Christian at Carolina Academy
Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg Academy
Thomas Sumter at Palmetto Christian
2-1A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Lee Academy 3 0 5 0
The King’s Academy 1 1 1 4
Dillon Christian 0 1 0 5
Conway Christian 0 1 0 6
Last Week's Games
Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward, ppd
Patrick Henry at The King’s Academy, ppd
Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, ppd
Clarendon Hall 30, Conway Christian 2
Thursday’s Games
Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy
The King’s Academy at Dillon Christian 7:30 p.m.