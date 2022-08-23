Prep Football Standings, Aug. 24, 2022

SCHSL
4A
REGION 6
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Hartsville 0 0 1 0
South Florence 0 0 1 0
Wilson 0 0 1 0
West Florence 0 0 1 0
Myrtle Beach 0 0 0 1
North Myrtle Beach 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Wilson 27, Aynor 26 (OT)
West Florence 31, Lexington 28
South Florence 53, Goose Creek 9
Hartsville 41, Conway 17
Socastee 29, North Myrtle Beach 22
Camden 42, Myrtle Beach 13
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Wilson at Marion
Oceanside Collegiate at South Florence
West Florence at Lake City
Loris at North Myrtle Beach
Darlington at Hartsville
SATURDAY'S GAME
Conway at Myrtle Beach
3A
REGION 6
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Camden 0 0 1 0
Lake City 0 0 1 0
Darlington 0 0 0 0
Marlboro County 0 0 0 0
Crestwood 0 0 1 0
Lakewood 0 0 1 0
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Camden 42, Myrtle Beach 13
Lake City 20, Laurence Manning 7
Sumter 42, Lakewood 9
Richland Northeast 29, Crestwood 27
FRIDAY’S GAMES
West Florence at Lake City
Darlington at Hartsville
Gray Collegiate at Crestwood
Camden at Lugoff-Elgin
Cheraw at Marlboro County
Fox Creek at Lakewood
REGION 7
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Loris 0 0 1 0
Manning 0 0 1 0
Aynor 0 0 1 1
Dillon 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0
Waccamaw 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Manning 28, Kingstree 16
Loris 24, Green Sea Floyds 6
St. James 38, Waccamaw 6
Wilson 27, Aynor 26 (OT)
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Aynor def. Kingstree via forfeit
Lamar at Dillon
Georgetown at Andrews
Manning at Scott’s Branch
Waccamaw at Carvers Bay
Loris at North Myrtle Beach
2A
REGION 5
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Buford 0 0 1 0
Cheraw 0 0 0 0
Chesterfield 0 0 0 0
Andrew Jackson 0 0 0 0
Central 0 0 0 0
North Central 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Buford 41, Blacksburg 6
Chesterfield at Lee Central, cancelled
Johnsonville 39, North Central 9
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lee Central at Great Falls
McBee at Buford
Carolina Bearcats at Central
Cheraw at Marlboro County
Fairfield Central at Andrew Jackson
Hannah-Pamplico at North Central
REGION 8
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Marion 0 0 1 0
Lee Central 0 0 0 0
Andrews 0 0 0 1
Mullins 0 0 0 1
Kingstree 0 0 0 2
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Marion 58, Lake View 14
Philip Simmons 27, Andrews 8
Manning 28, Kingstree 16
Latta 32, Mullins 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lake View at Mullins
Aynor def. Kingstree via forfeit
Lee Central at Great Falls
Wilson at Marion
Georgetown at Andrews
1A
REGION 2
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
C.A. Johnson 0 0 1 0
Lewisville 0 0 1 0
McBee 0 0 1 0
Whitmire 0 0 1 0
Great Falls 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Heathwood Hall 43, Great Falls 0
Whitmire 16, Ware Shoals 6
C.A. Johnson 22, Columbia 6
Lewisville 44, East Clarendon 0
McBee 19, Hannah-Pamplico 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Whitmire at Spartanburg Christian
Wagener-Salley at Lewisville
Lee Central at Great Falls
McBee at Buford
REGION 5
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Johnsonville 0 0 1 0
Scott’s Branch 0 0 1 0
Carvers Bay 0 0 0 1
East Clarendon 0 0 0 1
Hemingway 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Lamar 46, Hemingway 0
Lewisville 44, East Clarendon 0
Fairfield Central 62,Carvers Bay 14
Scott’s Branch 26, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0
Johnsonville 39, North Central 8
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Latta at East Clarendon
Hemingway at Cross
Waccamaw at Carvers Bay
Manning at Scott’s Branch
Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville
REGION 6
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Lamar 0 0 1 0
Latta 0 0 1 0
Green Sea Floyds 0 0 0 1
Hannah-Pamplico 0 0 0 1
Lake View 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Lamar 46, Hemingway 0
Latta 32, Mullins 0
Loris 24, Green Sea Floyds 0
McBee 19, Hannah-Pamplico 14
Marion 58, Lake View 14
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville
Lamar at Dillon
Latta at East Clarendon
Lake View at Mullins
Hannah-Pamplico at North Central
SCISA
4A
REGION 2
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Augusta Christian (Ga.) 0 0 1 0
Ben Lippen 0 0 1 0
Heathwood Hall 0 0 1 0
Cardinal Newman 0 0 0 0
Camden Military 0 0 0 0
Hammond 0 0 0 1
Laurence Manning 0 0 0 1
Porter-Gaud 0 0 0 1
Trinity Collegiate 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Augusta Christian (Ga.) 28, Ridge Spring-Monetta 7
Heathwood Hall 43, Great Falls 0
Ben Lippen 48, Asheville Christian 19
Lake City 20, Laurence Manning 7
Bishop England 29, Porter Gaud 0
Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) 39, Hammond 3
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Bulloch Academy (Ga.) at Augusta Christian (Ga.)
Ben Lippen at Heathwood Hall
Pee Dee Academy at Cardinal Newman
Hammond at Florence Christian
Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning
Burke at Porter-Gaud
SATURDAY'S GAME
Trinity Collegiate vs. Starkville Academy (Miss.) at West Georgia Univeristy
3A
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
First Baptist 0 0 0 0
John Paul II 0 0 0 0
Pee Dee Academy 0 0 0 0
Wilson Hall 0 0 0 0
Florence Christian 0 0 0 1
Hilton Head Chrisitan 0 0 0 1
Hilton Head Prep 0 0 0 1
Northwood Academy 0 0 0 1
Pinewood Prep 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Savannah Christian (Ga.) 54, Hilton Head Christian 7
Bethesda Academy (Ga.) 8, Hilton Head Prep 7
First Baptist at North Florida Christian (Fla.), ppd
Beaufort Academy 41, Pinewood Prep 20
Colleton Prep 26, Florence Christian 8
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Hilton Head Christian at Wilson Hall
Beaufort Academy at Hilton Head Prep
Bethesda Academy (Ga.) at John Paul II
Bishop England at First Baptist
Colleton Prep at Northwood Academy
Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning
Hammond at Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy at Cardinal Newman
2A
REGION 2
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Thomas Sumter 0 0 1 0
Carolina Academy 0 0 0 0
Williamsburg Academy 0 0 0 0
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Thomas Sumter 42, Clarendon Hall 22
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter
Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian
Palmetto Christian at Williamsburg Academy
1A
REGION 2
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Conway Christian 0 0 0 0
Dillon Christian 0 0 0 0
Lee Academy 0 0 0 0
The King’s Academy 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Calhoun Academy 33, Conway Christian 6
St. John’s Christian 34, The King’s Academy 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
The King’s Academy at Conway Christian
Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter
Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian