PREP FOOTBALL

Prep Football Standings, Aug. 24, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
football logo

SCHSL

4A

REGION 6

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Hartsville 0 0 1 0

South Florence 0 0 1 0

Wilson 0 0 1 0

West Florence 0 0 1 0

Myrtle Beach 0 0 0 1

North Myrtle Beach 0 0 0 1

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Wilson 27, Aynor 26 (OT)

West Florence 31, Lexington 28

South Florence 53, Goose Creek 9

Hartsville 41, Conway 17

Socastee 29, North Myrtle Beach 22

Camden 42, Myrtle Beach 13

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Wilson at Marion

Oceanside Collegiate at South Florence

West Florence at Lake City

Loris at North Myrtle Beach

Darlington at Hartsville

SATURDAY'S GAME

Conway at Myrtle Beach

3A

REGION 6

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Camden 0 0 1 0

Lake City 0 0 1 0

Darlington 0 0 0 0

Marlboro County 0 0 0 0

Crestwood 0 0 1 0

Lakewood 0 0 1 0

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Camden 42, Myrtle Beach 13

Lake City 20, Laurence Manning 7

Sumter 42, Lakewood 9

Richland Northeast 29, Crestwood 27

FRIDAY’S GAMES

West Florence at Lake City

Darlington at Hartsville

Gray Collegiate at Crestwood

Camden at Lugoff-Elgin

Cheraw at Marlboro County

Fox Creek at Lakewood

REGION 7

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Loris 0 0 1 0

Manning 0 0 1 0

Aynor 0 0 1 1

Dillon 0 0 0 0

Georgetown 0 0 0 0

Waccamaw 0 0 0 1

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Manning 28, Kingstree 16

Loris 24, Green Sea Floyds 6

St. James 38, Waccamaw 6

Wilson 27, Aynor 26 (OT)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Aynor def. Kingstree via forfeit

Lamar at Dillon

Georgetown at Andrews

Manning at Scott’s Branch

Waccamaw at Carvers Bay

Loris at North Myrtle Beach

2A

REGION 5

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Buford 0 0 1 0

Cheraw 0 0 0 0

Chesterfield 0 0 0 0

Andrew Jackson 0 0 0 0

Central 0 0 0 0

North Central 0 0 0 1

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Buford 41, Blacksburg 6

Chesterfield at Lee Central, cancelled

Johnsonville 39, North Central 9

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Lee Central at Great Falls

McBee at Buford

Carolina Bearcats at Central

Cheraw at Marlboro County

Fairfield Central at Andrew Jackson

Hannah-Pamplico at North Central

REGION 8

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Marion 0 0 1 0

Lee Central 0 0 0 0

Andrews 0 0 0 1

Mullins 0 0 0 1

Kingstree 0 0 0 2

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Marion 58, Lake View 14

Philip Simmons 27, Andrews 8

Manning 28, Kingstree 16

Latta 32, Mullins 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Lake View at Mullins

Aynor def. Kingstree via forfeit

Lee Central at Great Falls

Wilson at Marion

Georgetown at Andrews

1A

REGION 2

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

C.A. Johnson 0 0 1 0

Lewisville 0 0 1 0

McBee 0 0 1 0

Whitmire 0 0 1 0

Great Falls 0 0 0 1

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Heathwood Hall 43, Great Falls 0

Whitmire 16, Ware Shoals 6

C.A. Johnson 22, Columbia 6

Lewisville 44, East Clarendon 0

McBee 19, Hannah-Pamplico 14

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Whitmire at Spartanburg Christian

Wagener-Salley at Lewisville

Lee Central at Great Falls

McBee at Buford

REGION 5

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Johnsonville 0 0 1 0

Scott’s Branch 0 0 1 0

Carvers Bay 0 0 0 1

East Clarendon 0 0 0 1

Hemingway 0 0 0 1

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Lamar 46, Hemingway 0

Lewisville 44, East Clarendon 0

Fairfield Central 62,Carvers Bay 14

Scott’s Branch 26, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0

Johnsonville 39, North Central 8

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Latta at East Clarendon

Hemingway at Cross

Waccamaw at Carvers Bay

Manning at Scott’s Branch

Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville

REGION 6

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Lamar 0 0 1 0

Latta 0 0 1 0

Green Sea Floyds 0 0 0 1

Hannah-Pamplico 0 0 0 1

Lake View 0 0 0 1

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Lamar 46, Hemingway 0

Latta 32, Mullins 0

Loris 24, Green Sea Floyds 0

McBee 19, Hannah-Pamplico 14

Marion 58, Lake View 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville

Lamar at Dillon

Latta at East Clarendon

Lake View at Mullins

Hannah-Pamplico at North Central

SCISA

4A

REGION 2

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Augusta Christian (Ga.) 0 0 1 0

Ben Lippen 0 0 1 0

Heathwood Hall 0 0 1 0

Cardinal Newman 0 0 0 0

Camden Military 0 0 0 0

Hammond 0 0 0 1

Laurence Manning 0 0 0 1

Porter-Gaud 0 0 0 1

Trinity Collegiate 0 0 0 1

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Augusta Christian (Ga.) 28, Ridge Spring-Monetta 7

Heathwood Hall 43, Great Falls 0

Ben Lippen 48, Asheville Christian 19

Lake City 20, Laurence Manning 7

Bishop England 29, Porter Gaud 0

Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) 39, Hammond 3

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Bulloch Academy (Ga.) at Augusta Christian (Ga.)

Ben Lippen at Heathwood Hall

Pee Dee Academy at Cardinal Newman

Hammond at Florence Christian

Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning

Burke at Porter-Gaud

SATURDAY'S GAME

Trinity Collegiate vs. Starkville Academy (Miss.) at West Georgia Univeristy

3A

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

First Baptist 0 0 0 0

John Paul II 0 0 0 0

Pee Dee Academy 0 0 0 0

Wilson Hall 0 0 0 0

Florence Christian 0 0 0 1

Hilton Head Chrisitan 0 0 0 1

Hilton Head Prep 0 0 0 1

Northwood Academy 0 0 0 1

Pinewood Prep 0 0 0 1

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Savannah Christian (Ga.) 54, Hilton Head Christian 7

Bethesda Academy (Ga.) 8, Hilton Head Prep 7

First Baptist at North Florida Christian (Fla.), ppd

Beaufort Academy 41, Pinewood Prep 20

Colleton Prep 26, Florence Christian 8

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Hilton Head Christian at Wilson Hall

Beaufort Academy at Hilton Head Prep

Bethesda Academy (Ga.) at John Paul II

Bishop England at First Baptist

Colleton Prep at Northwood Academy

Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning

Hammond at Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy at Cardinal Newman

2A

REGION 2

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Thomas Sumter 0 0 1 0

Carolina Academy 0 0 0 0

Williamsburg Academy 0 0 0 0

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Thomas Sumter 42, Clarendon Hall 22

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter

Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian

Palmetto Christian at Williamsburg Academy

1A

REGION 2

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Conway Christian 0 0 0 0

Dillon Christian 0 0 0 0

Lee Academy 0 0 0 0

The King’s Academy 0 0 0 1

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Calhoun Academy 33, Conway Christian 6

St. John’s Christian 34, The King’s Academy 14

FRIDAY’S GAMES

The King’s Academy at Conway Christian

Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter

Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian

