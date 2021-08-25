PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, AUG. 26, 2021

SCHSL
4A
REGION 6
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
South Florence; 0; 0; 1; 0
West Florence; 0; 0; 1; 0
Hartsville; 0; 0; 0; 0
Myrtle Beach; 0; 0; 0; 0
North Myrtle Beach; 0;0 ; 0; 0
Wilson; 0;0; 0; 0
Darlington; 0; 0; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
South Florence 49, Bluffton 7
West Florence 42, Lexington 33
Richland Northeast 29, Darlington 7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Cheraw at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
North Myrtle Beach at Loris, 7 p.m.
Hartsville at May River, 7 p.m.
3A
REGION 6
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Marlboro County; 0; 0; 1; 0
Crestwood; 0; 0; 0; 0
Lakewood; 0; 0; 0; 1
Lake City; 0; 0; 0; 0
Manning; 0; 0; 0; 0
Camden; 0; 0; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Marlboro County 33, Latta 0
Gray Collegiate 26, Camden 6
Sumter 48, Lakewood 0
FRIDAY'S GAME
Manning at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 7
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Aynor; 0; 0; 1; 0
Dillon; 0; 0; 0; 0
Waccamaw; 0; 0; 0; 0
Georgetown; 0; 0; 0;1
Loris; 0; 0; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Philip Simmons 29, Georgetown 0
Aynor 52, Lake View 36
St. James 10, Loris 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Myrtle Beach at Dillon
Waccamaw at Philip Simmons
SATURDAY'S GAME
North Myrtle Beach at Loris, 7 p.m.
2A
REGION 4
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Buford; 0; 0; 1; 0
North Central; 1; 0; 1 ;0
Andrew Jackson; 0; 0; 1; 0
Cheraw; 0; 0; 0; 0
Chesterfield; 0; 0; 0; 0
Central; 0; 0; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Buford 14, Central 12
North Central 19, Lee Central 6
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Carolina Bearcats at Central
St. Joseph at Buford
Keenan at North Central
Cheraw at West Florence
REGION 7
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Latta; 1; 0; 1; 0
Marion; 1; 0; 1; 0
Mullins; 0; 0; 0; 0
Andrews; 0; 1; 0; 1
Kingstree; 0; 1; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Marion 28, Carvers Bay 20
Marlboro County 33, Latta 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Green Sea Floyds at Blacksburg
Marion at Timmonsville
1A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
C.A. Johnson; 0; 0; 0; 1
Lamar; 0; 0; 0; 0
McBee; 0; 0; 0; 1
Great Falls; 0; 1; 0; 1
Lewisville; 0; 1; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Hannah-Pamplico 45, McBee 26
C.A. Johnson 24, Wade Hampton (H) 14
FRIDAY'S GAMES
McBee at Pee Dee Academy
Lewisville at Wagener-Salley
New Hope Leadership at C.A. Johnson
REGION 4
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
C.E. Murray; 0; 0; 0; 0
Scott’s Branch; 0; 0; 0; 0
Hemingway; 0; 0; 0; 0
Carvers Bay; 0; 0; 0; 1
East Clarendon; 0; 0; 0; 0
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Marion 28, Carvers Bay 20
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Scott’s Branch at Baptist Hill
Lee Central at Hemingway
REGION 5
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Hannah-Pamplico; 0; 0; 1; 0
Johnsonville; 0; 0; 0; 0
Timmonsville; 0; 0; 0; 0
Green Sea Floyds; 0; 0; 0; 0
Lake View; 0; 0; 0; 1
LAST WEEK
Aynor 52, Lake View 26
Hannah-Pamplico 45, McBee 26
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Marion at Timmonsville
Green Sea Floyds at Blacksburg
SCISA
3A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Trinity Collegiate; 0; 0; 1; 0
Porter-Gaud; 0; 0; 1; 0
Pinewood Prep; 0; 0; 1; 0
First Baptist; 0; 0; 0; 1
Laurence Manning; 0; 0; 0; 0
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Pinewood Prep 14, St. John’s 0
North Florida Christian (Fla.) 35, First Baptist 23
Trinity Collegiate 28, Charlotte Country Day (N.C.) 10
Porter-Gaud 20, Bishop England 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall
Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning
Academic Magnet at Pinewood Prep
Porter-Gaud at Burke
2A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Florence Christian; 0; 0; 1; 0
Carolina Academy; 0; 0; 0; 0
Pee Dee Academy; 0; 0; 0; 0
Williamsburg Academy; 0; 0; 0; 0
Spartanburg Christian; 0; 0; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Heathwood Hall 63, Spartanburg Christian 6
Florence Christian 41, Northwood Academy 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
McBee at Pee Dee Academy
Dillon Christian at Florence Christian
Carolina Academy at Northwood Academy
Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy
1A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Dillon Christian; 0; 0; 0; 0
Lee Academy; 0; 0; 0; 0
Thomas Sumter; 0; 0; 0; 0
Calhoun Academy; 0; 0; 0; 0
Christian Academy; 0; 0; 0; 0
The King’s Academy; 0; 0; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES