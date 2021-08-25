 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, AUG. 26, 2021
PREP FOOTBALL

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, AUG. 26, 2021

fmn football logo

SCHSL

4A

REGION 6

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

South Florence; 0; 0; 1; 0

West Florence; 0; 0; 1; 0

Hartsville; 0; 0; 0; 0

Myrtle Beach; 0; 0; 0; 0

North Myrtle Beach; 0;0 ; 0; 0

Wilson; 0;0; 0; 0

Darlington; 0; 0; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

South Florence 49, Bluffton 7

West Florence 42, Lexington 33

Richland Northeast 29, Darlington 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Cheraw at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Manning at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

North Myrtle Beach at Loris, 7 p.m.

Hartsville at May River, 7 p.m.

3A

REGION 6

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Marlboro County; 0; 0; 1; 0

Crestwood; 0; 0; 0; 0

Lakewood; 0; 0; 0; 1

Lake City; 0; 0; 0; 0

Manning; 0; 0; 0; 0

Camden; 0; 0; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Marlboro County 33, Latta 0

Gray Collegiate 26, Camden 6

Sumter 48, Lakewood 0

FRIDAY'S GAME

Manning at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 7

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Aynor; 0; 0; 1; 0

Dillon; 0; 0; 0; 0

Waccamaw; 0; 0; 0; 0

Georgetown; 0; 0; 0;1

Loris; 0; 0; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Philip Simmons 29, Georgetown 0

Aynor 52, Lake View 36

St. James 10, Loris 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Myrtle Beach at Dillon

Waccamaw at Philip Simmons

SATURDAY'S GAME

North Myrtle Beach at Loris, 7 p.m.

2A

REGION 4

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Buford; 0; 0; 1; 0

North Central; 1; 0; 1 ;0

Andrew Jackson; 0; 0; 1; 0

Cheraw; 0; 0; 0; 0

Chesterfield; 0; 0; 0; 0

Central; 0; 0; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Buford 14, Central 12

North Central 19, Lee Central 6

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Carolina Bearcats at Central

St. Joseph at Buford

Keenan at North Central

Cheraw at West Florence

REGION 7

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Latta; 1; 0; 1; 0

Marion; 1; 0; 1; 0

Mullins; 0; 0; 0; 0

Andrews; 0; 1; 0; 1

Kingstree; 0; 1; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Marion 28, Carvers Bay 20

North Central 19, Lee Central 6

Marlboro County 33, Latta 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Green Sea Floyds at Blacksburg

Marion at Timmonsville

1A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

C.A. Johnson; 0; 0; 0; 1

Lamar; 0; 0; 0; 0

McBee; 0; 0; 0; 1

Great Falls; 0; 1; 0; 1

Lewisville; 0; 1; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Hannah-Pamplico 45, McBee 26

C.A. Johnson 24, Wade Hampton (H) 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

McBee at Pee Dee Academy

Lewisville at Wagener-Salley

New Hope Leadership at C.A. Johnson

REGION 4

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

C.E. Murray; 0; 0; 0; 0

Scott’s Branch; 0; 0; 0; 0

Hemingway; 0; 0; 0; 0

Carvers Bay; 0; 0; 0; 1

East Clarendon; 0; 0; 0; 0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Marion 28, Carvers Bay 20

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Scott’s Branch at Baptist Hill

Lee Central at Hemingway

REGION 5

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Hannah-Pamplico; 0; 0; 1; 0

Johnsonville; 0; 0; 0; 0

Timmonsville; 0; 0; 0; 0

Green Sea Floyds; 0; 0; 0; 0

Lake View; 0; 0; 0; 1

LAST WEEK

Aynor 52, Lake View 26

Hannah-Pamplico 45, McBee 26

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Marion at Timmonsville

Green Sea Floyds at Blacksburg

SCISA

3A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Trinity Collegiate; 0; 0; 1; 0

Porter-Gaud; 0; 0; 1; 0

Pinewood Prep; 0; 0; 1; 0

First Baptist; 0; 0; 0; 1

Laurence Manning; 0; 0; 0; 0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Pinewood Prep 14, St. John’s 0

North Florida Christian (Fla.) 35, First Baptist 23

Trinity Collegiate 28, Charlotte Country Day (N.C.) 10

Porter-Gaud 20, Bishop England 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall

Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning

Academic Magnet at Pinewood Prep

Porter-Gaud at Burke

2A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Florence Christian; 0; 0; 1; 0

Carolina Academy; 0; 0; 0; 0

Pee Dee Academy; 0; 0; 0; 0

Williamsburg Academy; 0; 0; 0; 0

Spartanburg Christian; 0; 0; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Heathwood Hall 63, Spartanburg Christian 6

Florence Christian 41, Northwood Academy 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

McBee at Pee Dee Academy

Dillon Christian at Florence Christian

Carolina Academy at Northwood Academy

Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy

1A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Dillon Christian; 0; 0; 0; 0

Lee Academy; 0; 0; 0; 0

Thomas Sumter; 0; 0; 0; 0

Calhoun Academy; 0; 0; 0; 0

Christian Academy; 0; 0; 0; 0

The King’s Academy; 0; 0; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Hilton Head Christian 54, The King’s Academy 23

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Dillon Christian at Florence Christian

Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy

The King’s Academy at Thomas Sumter

Greenwood Christian at Calhoun Academy

