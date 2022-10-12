 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Prep Football Standings, Oct. 12, 2022

SCHSL

REGION 6-4A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

South Florence 2 0 7 0

West Florence 2 0 7 0

Wilson 1 1 5 2

Hartsville 1 1 4 3

Myrtle Beach 0 2 3 4

North Myrtle Beach 0 2 1 7

Last Week's Games

South Florence 63, Wilson 0

West Florence 41, North Myrtle Beach 17

Hartsville 82, Myrtle Beach 42

Friday’s Games

Wilson at West Florence

South Florence at Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville

REGION 6-3A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Camden 3 0 5 3

Crestwood 2 0 5 2

Lakewood 1 1 3 4

Marlboro County 1 1 4 3

Darlington 0 2 0 6

Lake City 0 3 3 5

Last Week's Games

Camden 51, Darlington 0

Crestwood 33, Marlboro County 26

Lakewood 15, Lake City 6

Friday's Games

Darlington at Crestwood

Marlboro County at Lakewood

REGION 7-3A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Dillon 2 0 7 0

Manning 2 0 6 1

Waccamaw 1 1 3 4

Loris 1 1 6 1

Aynor 0 2 3 4

Georgetown 0 2 0 6

Last Week’s Games

Dillon 55, Aynor 6

Loris 28,Waccamaw 10

Manning 48, Georgetown 8

Friday’s Game

Waccamaw at Aynor

Georgetown at Loris

Manning at Dillon

REGION 5-2A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Andrew Jackson 2 0 5 2

Cheraw 1 1 2 5

Central 1 1 4 3

Chesterfield 1 1 3 3

Buford 1 1 6 1

North Central 0 2 0 7

Last Week's Games

Andrew Jackson 65, Chesterfield 14

Buford 40, North Central 38

Cheraw 26, Central 19

Friday’s Games

Cheraw at North Central

Andrew Jackson at Central

Chesterfield at Buford

REGION 8-2A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Marion 2 0 6 2

Lee Central 1 0 3 3

Kingstree 0 1 3 4

Andrews 1 1 6 2

Mullins 0 2 1 7

Last Week's Games

Andrews 50, Mullins 0

Marion 44, Kingstree 32

Friday’s Games

Kingstree at Andrews

Lee Central at Marion

REGION 3-A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Lewisville 1 0 6 1

Whitmire 2 0 6 1

C.A. Johnson 1 1 4 4

McBee 0 1 3 4

Great Falls 0 2 2 6

Last Week's Games

C.A. Johnson 62, Great Falls 26

Whitmire 30, McBee 24

Friday’s Games

C.A. Johnson at McBee

Whitmire at Williston-Elko

Great Falls at Lewisville

REGION 5-A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Johnsonville 2 0 7 0

East Clarendon 1 0 1 5

Scott’s Branch 0 0 2 4

Carvers Bay 1 1 4 4

Hemingway 0 2 0 8

Last Week's Games

Johnsonville 21, Scott’s Branch 0

Carvers Bay 62, Hemingway 0

Friday's Games

Carvers Bay at Scott’s Branch

Johnsonville at East Clarendon

REGION 6-A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Lamar 2 0 4 3

Lake View 1 0 5 2

Latta 1 1 5 3

Hannah-Pamplico 0 1 3 4

Green Sea Floyds 0 2 1 7

Last Week's Games

Lamar 34, Green Sea Floyds 19

Latta 31, Hannah-Pamplico 28

Friday’s Games

Latta at Lake View

Lamar at Hannah-Pamplico

SCISA

4A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Hammond 4 0 6 2

Ben Lippen 3 1 6 1

Laurence Manning 3 1 5 2

Trinity Collegiate 2 2 3 5

Heathwood Hall 4 2 5 3

Porter-Gaud 2 3 3 5

Cardinal Newman 1 3 3 4

Augusta Christian 0 3 2 5

Camden Military 0 4 0 5

Last Week's Games

Heathwood Hall 43, Camden Military 0

Ben Lippen 56, Trinity Collegiate 22

Hammond 49, Cardinal Newman 0

Laurence Manning 14, Porter-Gaud 0

Friday’s Games

Hammond at Trinity Collegiate

Augusta Christian at Laurence Manning

Camden Military at Cardinal Newman

3A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Pee Dee Academy 3 0 6 1

Florence Christian 2 0 4 3

Hilton Head Christian 3 1 5 2

Wilson Hall 1 1 3 3

Pinewood Prep 2 2 2 5

First Baptist 2 3 3 4

John Paul II 1 2 3 4

Northwood Academy 0 2 0 7

Hilton Head Prep 0 3 0 7

Last Week's Games

Hilton Head Christian 33, Thomas Heyward 24

Florence Christian 28, Pinewood Prep 6

Pee Dee Academy 35, Wilson Hall 31

First Baptist 43, Northwood Academy 0

John Paul II 35, Hilton Head Prep 7

Thursday's Game

Northwood Academy at John Paul II

Friday’s Games

Hilton Head Christian at Pee Dee Academy

Hilton Head Prep at Pinewood Prep

Wilson Hall at Florence Christian

2-2A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Thomas Sumter 1 0 4 3

Williamsburg Academy 0 0 6 0

Carolina Academy 0 1 3 4

Last Week's Games

Carolina Academy 35, Greenwood Christian 13

Williamsburg Academy 47, Beaufort Academy 14

Thomas Sumter 15, Palmetto Christian 14

Friday’s Games

Carolina Academy at Colleton Prep

Williamsburg Academy at Orangeburg Prep

Spartanburg Christian at Thomas Heyward

2-1A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Lee Academy 3 0 5 0

The King’s Academy 2 1 2 4

Dillon Christian 0 2 0 6

Conway Christian 0 2 0 6

Last Week's Games

Lee Academy 34, Calhoun Academy 6

The King’s Academy 23, Dillon Christian 22

Friday’s Games

Conway Christian at Lee Academy

The King’s Academy at Calhoun Academy

Andrew Jackson Academy at Dillon Christian

