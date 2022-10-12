Prep Football Standings, Oct. 12, 2022

SCHSL
REGION 6-4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
South Florence 2 0 7 0
West Florence 2 0 7 0
Wilson 1 1 5 2
Hartsville 1 1 4 3
Myrtle Beach 0 2 3 4
North Myrtle Beach 0 2 1 7
Last Week's Games
South Florence 63, Wilson 0
West Florence 41, North Myrtle Beach 17
Hartsville 82, Myrtle Beach 42
Friday’s Games
Wilson at West Florence
South Florence at Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville
REGION 6-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Camden 3 0 5 3
Crestwood 2 0 5 2
Lakewood 1 1 3 4
Marlboro County 1 1 4 3
Darlington 0 2 0 6
Lake City 0 3 3 5
Last Week's Games
Camden 51, Darlington 0
Crestwood 33, Marlboro County 26
Lakewood 15, Lake City 6
Friday's Games
Darlington at Crestwood
Marlboro County at Lakewood
REGION 7-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Dillon 2 0 7 0
Manning 2 0 6 1
Waccamaw 1 1 3 4
Loris 1 1 6 1
Aynor 0 2 3 4
Georgetown 0 2 0 6
Last Week’s Games
Dillon 55, Aynor 6
Loris 28,Waccamaw 10
Manning 48, Georgetown 8
Friday’s Game
Waccamaw at Aynor
Georgetown at Loris
Manning at Dillon
REGION 5-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Andrew Jackson 2 0 5 2
Cheraw 1 1 2 5
Central 1 1 4 3
Chesterfield 1 1 3 3
Buford 1 1 6 1
North Central 0 2 0 7
Last Week's Games
Andrew Jackson 65, Chesterfield 14
Buford 40, North Central 38
Cheraw 26, Central 19
Friday’s Games
Cheraw at North Central
Andrew Jackson at Central
Chesterfield at Buford
REGION 8-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Marion 2 0 6 2
Lee Central 1 0 3 3
Kingstree 0 1 3 4
Andrews 1 1 6 2
Mullins 0 2 1 7
Last Week's Games
Andrews 50, Mullins 0
Marion 44, Kingstree 32
Friday’s Games
Kingstree at Andrews
Lee Central at Marion
REGION 3-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Lewisville 1 0 6 1
Whitmire 2 0 6 1
C.A. Johnson 1 1 4 4
McBee 0 1 3 4
Great Falls 0 2 2 6
Last Week's Games
C.A. Johnson 62, Great Falls 26
Whitmire 30, McBee 24
Friday’s Games
C.A. Johnson at McBee
Whitmire at Williston-Elko
Great Falls at Lewisville
REGION 5-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Johnsonville 2 0 7 0
East Clarendon 1 0 1 5
Scott’s Branch 0 0 2 4
Carvers Bay 1 1 4 4
Hemingway 0 2 0 8
Last Week's Games
Johnsonville 21, Scott’s Branch 0
Carvers Bay 62, Hemingway 0
Friday's Games
Carvers Bay at Scott’s Branch
Johnsonville at East Clarendon
REGION 6-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Lamar 2 0 4 3
Lake View 1 0 5 2
Latta 1 1 5 3
Hannah-Pamplico 0 1 3 4
Green Sea Floyds 0 2 1 7
Last Week's Games
Lamar 34, Green Sea Floyds 19
Latta 31, Hannah-Pamplico 28
Friday’s Games
Latta at Lake View
Lamar at Hannah-Pamplico
SCISA
4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Hammond 4 0 6 2
Ben Lippen 3 1 6 1
Laurence Manning 3 1 5 2
Trinity Collegiate 2 2 3 5
Heathwood Hall 4 2 5 3
Porter-Gaud 2 3 3 5
Cardinal Newman 1 3 3 4
Augusta Christian 0 3 2 5
Camden Military 0 4 0 5
Last Week's Games
Heathwood Hall 43, Camden Military 0
Ben Lippen 56, Trinity Collegiate 22
Hammond 49, Cardinal Newman 0
Laurence Manning 14, Porter-Gaud 0
Friday’s Games
Hammond at Trinity Collegiate
Augusta Christian at Laurence Manning
Camden Military at Cardinal Newman
3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Pee Dee Academy 3 0 6 1
Florence Christian 2 0 4 3
Hilton Head Christian 3 1 5 2
Wilson Hall 1 1 3 3
Pinewood Prep 2 2 2 5
First Baptist 2 3 3 4
John Paul II 1 2 3 4
Northwood Academy 0 2 0 7
Hilton Head Prep 0 3 0 7
Last Week's Games
Hilton Head Christian 33, Thomas Heyward 24
Florence Christian 28, Pinewood Prep 6
Pee Dee Academy 35, Wilson Hall 31
First Baptist 43, Northwood Academy 0
John Paul II 35, Hilton Head Prep 7
Thursday's Game
Northwood Academy at John Paul II
Friday’s Games
Hilton Head Christian at Pee Dee Academy
Hilton Head Prep at Pinewood Prep
Wilson Hall at Florence Christian
2-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Thomas Sumter 1 0 4 3
Williamsburg Academy 0 0 6 0
Carolina Academy 0 1 3 4
Last Week's Games
Carolina Academy 35, Greenwood Christian 13
Williamsburg Academy 47, Beaufort Academy 14
Thomas Sumter 15, Palmetto Christian 14
Friday’s Games
Carolina Academy at Colleton Prep
Williamsburg Academy at Orangeburg Prep
Spartanburg Christian at Thomas Heyward
2-1A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Lee Academy 3 0 5 0
The King’s Academy 2 1 2 4
Dillon Christian 0 2 0 6
Conway Christian 0 2 0 6
Last Week's Games
Lee Academy 34, Calhoun Academy 6
The King’s Academy 23, Dillon Christian 22
Friday’s Games
Conway Christian at Lee Academy
The King’s Academy at Calhoun Academy
Andrew Jackson Academy at Dillon Christian