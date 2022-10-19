Prep Football Standings, Oct. 19, 2022

SCHSL
REGION 6-4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
South Florence 3 0 8 0
West Florence 3 0 8 0
Hartsville 2 1 5 3
Wilson 1 2 5 3
Myrtle Beach 0 3 3 5
North Myrtle Beach 0 3 1 8
Last Week's Games
Hartsville 49, North Myrtle Beach 0
West Florence 45, Wilson 7
South Florence 56, Myrtle Beach 21
Friday’s Games
Myrtle Beach at Wilson
People are also reading…
South Florence at North Myrtle Beach
Hartsville at West Florence
REGION 6-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Camden 3 0 5 3
Crestwood 3 0 6 2
Lakewood 2 1 4 4
Marlboro County 1 2 4 4
Darlington 0 3 0 7
Lake City 0 3 3 5
Last Week's Games
Crestwood 41, Darlington 7
Lakewood 50, Marlboro County 22
Friday's Games
Camden at Crestwood
Lake City at Marlboro County
Lakewood at Darlington
REGION 7-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Dillon 3 0 8 0
Manning 2 1 6 2
Loris 2 1 7 1
Aynor 1 2 4 4
Waccamaw 1 2 3 5
Georgetown 0 3 0 7
Last Week’s Games
Aynor 30, Waccamaw 7
Loris 48, Georgetown 0
Dillon 43, Manning 20
Friday’s Games
Loris at Manning
Dillon at Waccamaw
Aynor at Georgetown
REGION 5-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Andrew Jackson 3 0 6 2
Buford 2 1 7 1
Central 1 2 4 4
Cheraw 1 2 2 6
Chesterfield 1 2 3 4
North Central 1 2 1 7
Last Week's Games
North Central 32, Cheraw 23
Andrew Jackson 31, Central 6
Buford 49, Chesterfield 42
Friday’s Games
North Central at Andrew Jackson
Buford at Cheraw
Central at Chesterfield
REGION 8-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Marion 3 0 7 2
Andrews 2 1 7 2
Lee Central 1 1 3 4
Kingstree 0 2 3 5
Mullins 0 2 1 7
Last Week's Games
Andrews 42, Kingstree 14
Marion 56, Lee Central 6
Friday’s Games
Mullins at Kingstree
Andrews at Lee Central
REGION 3-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Lewisville 2 0 7 1
Whitmire 2 0 6 2
C.A. Johnson 2 1 5 4
McBee 0 2 3 5
Great Falls 0 3 2 7
Last Week's Games
C.A. Johnson 34, McBee 26
Williston-Elko 20, Whitmire 12
Lewisville 56, Great Falls 6
Friday’s Games
McBee at Great Falls
Lewisville at Whitmire
REGION 5-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Johnsonville 3 0 9 0
Carvers Bay 2 1 5 4
East Clarendon 1 1 1 6
Scott’s Branch 0 2 2 6
Hemingway 0 2 0 8
Last Week's Games
Carvers Bay 15, Scott’s Branch 6
Johnsonville 14, East Clarendon 7
Friday's Games
Scott’s Branch at Hemingway
East Clarendon at Carvers Bay
REGION 6-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Lamar 3 0 5 3
Lake View 2 0 6 2
Latta 1 2 5 4
Hannah-Pamplico 0 2 3 5
Green Sea Floyds 0 2 1 7
Last Week's Games
Lake View 26, Latta 6
Lamar 15, Hannah-Pamplico 8
Friday’s Games
Lake View at Lamar
Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds
SCISA
4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Hammond 5 0 7 2
Ben Lippen 3 1 6 2
Laurence Manning 4 1 6 2
Heathwood Hall 4 2 5 3
Cardinal Newman 2 3 4 4
Trinity Collegiate 3 3 3 6
Porter-Gaud 2 3 3 5
Augusta Christian 0 4 2 6
Camden Military 0 5 0 6
Last Week's Games
Hammond 54, Trinity Collegiate 7
Laurence Manning 26, Augusta Christian 19
Cardinal Newman 38, Camden Military 6
Friday’s Games
Trinity Collegiate 2, Hilton Head Prep 0 (forfeit)
Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen
Asheville School (N.C.) at Camden Military
Heathwood Hall at Wilson Hall
Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud
Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning
3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Pee Dee Academy 4 0 7 1
Florence Christian 2 1 4 4
Hilton Head Christian 3 2 5 3
Wilson Hall 2 1 4 3
Pinewood Prep 3 2 3 5
First Baptist 2 3 3 4
John Paul II 2 2 4 4
Northwood Academy 0 3 0 8
Hilton Head Prep 0 5 0 7
Last Week's Games
John Paul II 43, Northwood Academy 6
Pee Dee Academy 26, Hilton Head Christian 22
Pinewood Prep 48, Hilton Head Prep 7
Wilson Hall 21, Florence Christian 20
Friday’s Games
John Paul II at Hilton Head Christian
Trinity Collegiate at Hilton Head Prep
Heathwood Hall at Wilson Hall
Florence Christian at First Baptist
Pinewood Prep at Thomas Heyward
Pee Dee Academy at Northwood Academy
2-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Thomas Sumter 1 0 4 4
Williamsburg Academy 1 0 7 0
Carolina Academy 0 1 2 6
Last Week's Games
Colleton Prep 22, Carolina Academy 0
Williamsburg Academy 54, Orangeburg Prep 7
Spartanburg Christian 46, Thomas Heyward 26
Friday’s Games
Williamsburg Academy at Thomas Sumter
Lee Academy at Carolina Academy
2-1A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Lee Academy 2 0 7 0
The King’s Academy 2 0 2 5
Dillon Christian 0 2 0 7
Conway Christian 0 2 0 7
Last Week's Games
Lee Academy 43, Conway Christian 14
Calhoun Academy 42, The King’s Academy 13
Andrew Jackson Academy 20, Dillon Christian 14
Friday’s Games
Lee Academy at Carolina Academy
Dillon Christian at Conway Christian
Cross School at The King’s Academy