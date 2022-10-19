 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Prep Football Standings, Oct. 19, 2022

  • 0
Football Logo.jpg

SCHSL

REGION 6-4A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

South Florence 3 0 8 0

West Florence 3 0 8 0

Hartsville 2 1 5 3

Wilson 1 2 5 3

Myrtle Beach 0 3 3 5

North Myrtle Beach 0 3 1 8

Last Week's Games

Hartsville 49, North Myrtle Beach 0

West Florence 45, Wilson 7

South Florence 56, Myrtle Beach 21

Friday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Wilson

South Florence at North Myrtle Beach

Hartsville at West Florence

REGION 6-3A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Camden 3 0 5 3

Crestwood 3 0 6 2

Lakewood 2 1 4 4

Marlboro County 1 2 4 4

Darlington 0 3 0 7

Lake City 0 3 3 5

Last Week's Games

Crestwood 41, Darlington 7

Lakewood 50, Marlboro County 22

Friday's Games

Camden at Crestwood

Lake City at Marlboro County

Lakewood at Darlington

REGION 7-3A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Dillon 3 0 8 0

Manning 2 1 6 2

Loris 2 1 7 1

Aynor 1 2 4 4

Waccamaw 1 2 3 5

Georgetown 0 3 0 7

Last Week’s Games

Aynor 30, Waccamaw 7

Loris 48, Georgetown 0

Dillon 43, Manning 20

Friday’s Games

Loris at Manning

Dillon at Waccamaw

Aynor at Georgetown

REGION 5-2A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Andrew Jackson 3 0 6 2

Buford 2 1 7 1

Central 1 2 4 4

Cheraw 1 2 2 6

Chesterfield 1 2 3 4

North Central 1 2 1 7

Last Week's Games

North Central 32, Cheraw 23

Andrew Jackson 31, Central 6

Buford 49, Chesterfield 42

Friday’s Games

North Central at Andrew Jackson

Buford at Cheraw

Central at Chesterfield

REGION 8-2A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Marion 3 0 7 2

Andrews 2 1 7 2

Lee Central 1 1 3 4

Kingstree 0 2 3 5

Mullins 0 2 1 7

Last Week's Games

Andrews 42, Kingstree 14

Marion 56, Lee Central 6

Friday’s Games

Mullins at Kingstree

Andrews at Lee Central

REGION 3-A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Lewisville 2 0 7 1

Whitmire 2 0 6 2

C.A. Johnson 2 1 5 4

McBee 0 2 3 5

Great Falls 0 3 2 7

Last Week's Games

C.A. Johnson 34, McBee 26

Williston-Elko 20, Whitmire 12

Lewisville 56, Great Falls 6

Friday’s Games

McBee at Great Falls

Lewisville at Whitmire

REGION 5-A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Johnsonville 3 0 9 0

Carvers Bay 2 1 5 4

East Clarendon 1 1 1 6

Scott’s Branch 0 2 2 6

Hemingway 0 2 0 8

Last Week's Games

Carvers Bay 15, Scott’s Branch 6

Johnsonville 14, East Clarendon 7

Friday's Games

Scott’s Branch at Hemingway

East Clarendon at Carvers Bay

REGION 6-A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Lamar 3 0 5 3

Lake View 2 0 6 2

Latta 1 2 5 4

Hannah-Pamplico 0 2 3 5

Green Sea Floyds 0 2 1 7

Last Week's Games

Lake View 26, Latta 6

Lamar 15, Hannah-Pamplico 8

Friday’s Games

Lake View at Lamar

Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds

SCISA

4A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Hammond 5 0 7 2

Ben Lippen 3 1 6 2

Laurence Manning 4 1 6 2

Heathwood Hall 4 2 5 3

Cardinal Newman 2 3 4 4

Trinity Collegiate 3 3 3 6

Porter-Gaud 2 3 3 5

Augusta Christian 0 4 2 6

Camden Military 0 5 0 6

Last Week's Games

Hammond 54, Trinity Collegiate 7

Laurence Manning 26, Augusta Christian 19

Cardinal Newman 38, Camden Military 6

Friday’s Games

Trinity Collegiate 2, Hilton Head Prep 0 (forfeit)

Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen

Asheville School (N.C.) at Camden Military

Heathwood Hall at Wilson Hall

Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud

Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning

3A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Pee Dee Academy 4 0 7 1

Florence Christian 2 1 4 4

Hilton Head Christian 3 2 5 3

Wilson Hall 2 1 4 3

Pinewood Prep 3 2 3 5

First Baptist 2 3 3 4

John Paul II 2 2 4 4

Northwood Academy 0 3 0 8

Hilton Head Prep 0 5 0 7

Last Week's Games

John Paul II 43, Northwood Academy 6

Pee Dee Academy 26, Hilton Head Christian 22

Pinewood Prep 48, Hilton Head Prep 7

Wilson Hall 21, Florence Christian 20

Friday’s Games

John Paul II at Hilton Head Christian

Trinity Collegiate at Hilton Head Prep

Heathwood Hall at Wilson Hall

Florence Christian at First Baptist

Pinewood Prep at Thomas Heyward

Pee Dee Academy at Northwood Academy

2-2A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Thomas Sumter 1 0 4 4

Williamsburg Academy 1 0 7 0

Carolina Academy 0 1 2 6

Last Week's Games

Colleton Prep 22, Carolina Academy 0

Williamsburg Academy 54, Orangeburg Prep 7

Spartanburg Christian 46, Thomas Heyward 26

Friday’s Games

Williamsburg Academy at Thomas Sumter

Lee Academy at Carolina Academy

2-1A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Lee Academy 2 0 7 0

The King’s Academy 2 0 2 5

Dillon Christian 0 2 0 7

Conway Christian 0 2 0 7

Last Week's Games

Lee Academy 43, Conway Christian 14

Calhoun Academy 42, The King’s Academy 13

Andrew Jackson Academy 20, Dillon Christian 14

Friday’s Games

Lee Academy at Carolina Academy

Dillon Christian at Conway Christian

Cross School at The King’s Academy

