Prep Football Stat Leaders, Aug. 24, 2022

SCHSL
PASSING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) COMP ATT YDS TD INT
Gabe Cusack (MAR) 8 13 252 0 4
Tyler McManus (LAM) 9 15 247 0 4
LaNorris Sellers (SF) 8 14 215 0 4
Jashaun Dorsey (KING) 9 14 141 0 1
Deuce Hudson (WF) 4 12 108 1 1
Kenjae Burgess (LC) 3 9 101 0 1
Tremel Echols (WIL) 8 16 66 0 2
D.J. Hardee (LV) 4 10 63 2 0
McKendrie Douglas (HART) 5 8 61 0 0
Kason Herlong (LV) 5 7 49 2 0
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT YDS AVG TD
Daquan Burroughs (JOHN) 21 287 13.6 4
Carmello McDaniel (HART) 19 223 11.7 3
Jamar Jones (LAT) 20 175 NA 2
Ti’monti Emanuel (WIL) 23 172 NA 2
Evan Sullivan (MCB) 20 133 6.7 1
J’Shawn Anderson (HART) 11 128 11.6 2
Kenjae Burgess (LC) 13 127 NA 1
Deuce Hudson (WF) 13 118 9.1 1
Darren Lloyd (WF) 20 101 5.1 1
Jamarcus Williams (H-P) 7 100 NA 1
McKendrie Douglas (HART) 15 92 6.1 0
LaNorris Sellers (SF) 4 89 22.3 1
Kartrell Townsend (LAT) 12 88 NA 2
Latrelle McClary (SF) 9 70 7.8 0
D.J Harper (MCB) 12 65 5.4 0
Gabe Cusack (MAR) 5 57 NA 2
Daveon Martin (LAM) 7 58 8.3 2
James Patterson (LC) 8 56 NA 0
Marvin Gordon (LV) 11 54 NA 0
Shikeem Shilow (SF) 7 51 7.3 2
Neal Martin (JOHN) 5 43 8.6 1
Isaiah Wilson (LC): 11 43 NA 0
Malik Shippy (JOHN) 6 40 6.6 1
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT YDS AVG TD
Bryson Graves (WF) 2 108 NA 1
Quay’Sheed Scott (MAR) 3 101 NA 1
Jamorius Wilson (MAR) 3 94 NA 2
Dallas Davis (LC) 1 89 NA 1
Travion McPhail (LAM) 3 80 26.7 1
Montavis Dolford (LAM) 2 78 39.0 1
Jabray Johnson (SF) 1 69 69.0 1
Trey Page (LV) 6 65 NA 1
Jayden Sellers (SF) 2 65 32.5 1
Evin Singletary (SF) 3 56 18.7 2
Zandae Butler (WIL) 4 48 NA 2
Shaheed Dawkins (LV) 3 40 NA 0
Zori Pierce (LAM) 2 38 19.0 1
J’Shawn Anderson (HART) 2 37 15.7 0
Khamis Wilson (MAR) 2 72 36.0 1
Ja’Quan Toney (LAM) 1 31 31.0 1
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Josh McNeil (HP) 17
Tae Sellers (HP) 17
Johnny Book (H-P) 16
Chris Eldridge (HP) 16
Da’Marion Coe (HART) 10
JD Allen (HART) 10
Da’Shaun Scott (WF) 10
Chance Cummings (WIL) 9.5
Franklin Emerson (WF) 9
Brody Cook (WF) 9
Web Barnes (HART) 9
Logan Bass (HP) 9
Steven Smalls (WF) 8
Andre McFadden (LC) 8
Merel Burgess (WIL) 8.5
Kavontre Singletary (JOHN) 9
Amond Myers (KING) 8
Neil Martin (JOHN) 8
Aven Generette (JOHN) 7
Landyn Cribb (JOHN) 7
Markela Green (LC) 7
Zackarias Page (MAR) 7
Eli Jones (LAT) 7
Avery Stone (HP) 7
Torrance Wilson (LC) 6
Travis Wilson (JOHN) 6
Ashton Burgess (JOHN) 6
Labron Cobb (LAT) 6
Nicolas Brown (KING) 6
Dramere Pearson (MAR) 5.5
Kito Douglas (WIL) 5.5
Jevon Brown (WIL) 5.5
Karez Lambert (WIL) 5.5
Treion McFarland (HART) 5
Nashaun Frison (WF) 5
Tyler Smith (WF) 5
Amare Adams (LC) 5
Holden Matthews (LAT) 5
Alphonso Graham (LC) 5
Antwan Jones (LC) 5
Ty Turner (HP) 5
Anthony McNeil (HP) 5
Jamarcus Williams (HP) 5
James Davis (HP) 5
Terrance Scott (KING) 5
Jhamorious Rollins (MAR) 5
Jamorius Wilson (MAR) 4.5
Zyier Wilson (WIL) 4.5
Shemar Thomas (LC) 4
Roderick McRae (MAR) 4
Malakhi Dorsey (KING) 4
Treshon Burgess (LC) 4
James Patterson (LC) 4
Kelvin Hunter (WF) 4
Terry Lowery, JR. (WF) 4
Dreke Johnson (HART) 4
Bryson Jacobs (HART) 4
Maleik McKithen (WIL) 4
Kalib Jones (WIL) 4
Zavian Scipio (WIL) 4
Timothy Rawls (WF) 3
Jailen Jackson (HART) 3
DeVarius Ponds (MCB) 3
Jakari Holloman (MCB) 3
Jasson Brockington (MCB) 3
Tylique Joines (MCB) 3
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Merel Burgess (WIL) 1
Andre McFadden (LC) 1
Rodney Bryant (KING) 1
Justin Stutler (LAT) 1
Kartrell Townsend (LAT) 1
Landyn Cribb (JOHN) 1
Timari Hannah (JOHN) 1
Ja’Quan Toney (LAM) 1
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Darren Lloyd (WF) 1
Dashawn Gamble (WF) 1
Nazaiah Rader York (WIL) 1
Desmond Cockfield (WIL) 1
Ronquarius Jamison (MAR) 1
Dramere Pearson (MAR) 1
Jakari Holloman (MCB) 1
Labron Cobb (LAT) 1
Zori Pierce (LAM) 1
SCISA
PASSING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) COMP ATT YDS TD INT
Carter Hardee (TCS) 10 17 264 0 3
Tyler June (LMA) 7 22 146 1 1
Garrison Fields (TKA) 16 29 105 0 1
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT YDS AVG TD
Brycen Scott (TCS) 18 196 NA 3
Tre Leonard (TCS) 12 80 NA 0
Tyler Merritts (TKA) 6 77 NA 1
Juels Huntley (FCS) 20 140 7.0
Juw-El Huntley (FCS) 12 32 2.7 1
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT YDS AVG TD
Matthew Warren (TCS) 4 104 NA 1
Courtlyn Brunson (TCS) 2 68 NA 1
Brandon King (LMA) 2 50 NA 1
TACKLES
PLAYERS (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Gavin Moore (TKA) 10
Emekah Johnson (FCS) 5
Gabe McLaughlin (FCS) 5
Jameson Berry (FCS) 5
Jacob Powell (TCS) 4.5
Courtlyn Brunson (TCS) 4.5
Dawson Anderson (FCS) 4
Ayden Dubose (FCS) 4
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
James Herbert (TCS) 1.5
Gavin Moore (TKA) 1.5
Matthew Warren (TCS) 1
Bridges Teal (TCS) 1
SCHOOLS NOT REPORTING: East Clarendon, Hemingway Mullins, Manning, Carvers Bay.