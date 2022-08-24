 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Prep Football Stat Leaders, Aug. 24, 2022

  • Updated
football logo

SCHSL

PASSING

PLAYER (SCHOOL) COMP ATT YDS TD INT

Gabe Cusack (MAR) 8 13 252 0 4

Tyler McManus (LAM) 9 15 247 0 4

LaNorris Sellers (SF) 8 14 215 0 4

Jashaun Dorsey (KING) 9 14 141 0 1

Deuce Hudson (WF) 4 12 108 1 1

Kenjae Burgess (LC) 3 9 101 0 1

Tremel Echols (WIL) 8 16 66 0 2

D.J. Hardee (LV) 4 10 63 2 0

McKendrie Douglas (HART) 5 8 61 0 0

Kason Herlong (LV) 5 7 49 2 0

RUSHING

PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT YDS AVG TD

Daquan Burroughs (JOHN) 21 287 13.6 4

Carmello McDaniel (HART) 19 223 11.7 3

Jamar Jones (LAT) 20 175 NA 2

Ti’monti Emanuel (WIL) 23 172 NA 2

Evan Sullivan (MCB) 20 133 6.7 1

J’Shawn Anderson (HART) 11 128 11.6 2

Kenjae Burgess (LC) 13 127 NA 1

Deuce Hudson (WF) 13 118 9.1 1

Darren Lloyd (WF) 20 101 5.1 1

Jamarcus Williams (H-P) 7 100 NA 1

McKendrie Douglas (HART) 15 92 6.1 0

LaNorris Sellers (SF) 4 89 22.3 1

Kartrell Townsend (LAT) 12 88 NA 2

Latrelle McClary (SF) 9 70 7.8 0

D.J Harper (MCB) 12 65 5.4 0

Gabe Cusack (MAR) 5 57 NA 2

Daveon Martin (LAM) 7 58 8.3 2

James Patterson (LC) 8 56 NA 0

Marvin Gordon (LV) 11 54 NA 0

Shikeem Shilow (SF) 7 51 7.3 2

Neal Martin (JOHN) 5 43 8.6 1

Isaiah Wilson (LC): 11 43 NA 0

Malik Shippy (JOHN) 6 40 6.6 1

RECEIVING

PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT YDS AVG TD

Bryson Graves (WF) 2 108 NA 1

Quay’Sheed Scott (MAR) 3 101 NA 1

Jamorius Wilson (MAR) 3 94 NA 2

Dallas Davis (LC) 1 89 NA 1

Travion McPhail (LAM) 3 80 26.7 1

Montavis Dolford (LAM) 2 78 39.0 1

Jabray Johnson (SF) 1 69 69.0 1

Trey Page (LV) 6 65 NA 1

Jayden Sellers (SF) 2 65 32.5 1

Evin Singletary (SF) 3 56 18.7 2

Zandae Butler (WIL) 4 48 NA 2

Shaheed Dawkins (LV) 3 40 NA 0

Zori Pierce (LAM) 2 38 19.0 1

J’Shawn Anderson (HART) 2 37 15.7 0

Khamis Wilson (MAR) 2 72 36.0 1

Ja’Quan Toney (LAM) 1 31 31.0 1

TACKLES

PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL

Josh McNeil (HP) 17

Tae Sellers (HP) 17

Johnny Book (H-P) 16

Chris Eldridge (HP) 16

Da’Marion Coe (HART) 10

JD Allen (HART) 10

Da’Shaun Scott (WF) 10

Chance Cummings (WIL) 9.5

Franklin Emerson (WF) 9

Brody Cook (WF) 9

Web Barnes (HART) 9

Logan Bass (HP) 9

Steven Smalls (WF) 8

Andre McFadden (LC) 8

Merel Burgess (WIL) 8.5

Kavontre Singletary (JOHN) 9

Amond Myers (KING) 8

Neil Martin (JOHN) 8

Aven Generette (JOHN) 7

Landyn Cribb (JOHN) 7

Markela Green (LC) 7

Zackarias Page (MAR) 7

Eli Jones (LAT) 7

Avery Stone (HP) 7

Torrance Wilson (LC) 6

Travis Wilson (JOHN) 6

Ashton Burgess (JOHN) 6

Labron Cobb (LAT) 6

Nicolas Brown (KING) 6

Dramere Pearson (MAR) 5.5

Kito Douglas (WIL) 5.5

Jevon Brown (WIL) 5.5

Karez Lambert (WIL) 5.5

Treion McFarland (HART) 5

Nashaun Frison (WF) 5

Tyler Smith (WF) 5

Amare Adams (LC) 5

Holden Matthews (LAT) 5

Alphonso Graham (LC) 5

Antwan Jones (LC) 5

Ty Turner (HP) 5

Anthony McNeil (HP) 5

Jamarcus Williams (HP) 5

James Davis (HP) 5

Terrance Scott (KING) 5

Jhamorious Rollins (MAR) 5

Jamorius Wilson (MAR) 4.5

Zyier Wilson (WIL) 4.5

Shemar Thomas (LC) 4

Roderick McRae (MAR) 4

Malakhi Dorsey (KING) 4

Treshon Burgess (LC) 4

James Patterson (LC) 4

Kelvin Hunter (WF) 4

Terry Lowery, JR. (WF) 4

Dreke Johnson (HART) 4

Bryson Jacobs (HART) 4

Maleik McKithen (WIL) 4

Kalib Jones (WIL) 4

Zavian Scipio (WIL) 4

Timothy Rawls (WF) 3

Jailen Jackson (HART) 3

DeVarius Ponds (MCB) 3

Jakari Holloman (MCB) 3

Jasson Brockington (MCB) 3

Tylique Joines (MCB) 3

SACKS

PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL

Merel Burgess (WIL) 1

Andre McFadden (LC) 1

Rodney Bryant (KING) 1

Justin Stutler (LAT) 1

Kartrell Townsend (LAT) 1

Landyn Cribb (JOHN) 1

Timari Hannah (JOHN) 1

Ja’Quan Toney (LAM) 1

INTERCEPTIONS

PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL

Darren Lloyd (WF) 1

Dashawn Gamble (WF) 1

Nazaiah Rader York (WIL) 1

Desmond Cockfield (WIL) 1

Ronquarius Jamison (MAR) 1

Dramere Pearson (MAR) 1

Jakari Holloman (MCB) 1

Labron Cobb (LAT) 1

Zori Pierce (LAM) 1

SCISA

PASSING

PLAYER (SCHOOL) COMP ATT YDS TD INT

Carter Hardee (TCS) 10 17 264 0 3

Tyler June (LMA) 7 22 146 1 1

Garrison Fields (TKA) 16 29 105 0 1

RUSHING

PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT YDS AVG TD

Brycen Scott (TCS) 18 196 NA 3

Tre Leonard (TCS) 12 80 NA 0

Tyler Merritts (TKA) 6 77 NA 1

Juels Huntley (FCS) 20 140 7.0

Juw-El Huntley (FCS) 12 32 2.7 1

RECEIVING

PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT YDS AVG TD

Matthew Warren (TCS) 4 104 NA 1

Courtlyn Brunson (TCS) 2 68 NA 1

Brandon King (LMA) 2 50 NA 1

TACKLES

PLAYERS (SCHOOL) TOTAL

Gavin Moore (TKA) 10

Emekah Johnson (FCS) 5

Gabe McLaughlin (FCS) 5

Jameson Berry (FCS) 5

Jacob Powell (TCS) 4.5

Courtlyn Brunson (TCS) 4.5

Dawson Anderson (FCS) 4

Ayden Dubose (FCS) 4

SACKS

PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL

James Herbert (TCS) 1.5

Gavin Moore (TKA) 1.5

Matthew Warren (TCS) 1

Bridges Teal (TCS) 1

SCHOOLS NOT REPORTING: East Clarendon, Hemingway Mullins, Manning, Carvers Bay.

