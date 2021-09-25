PREP FOOTBALL: Trinity's Bennett eclipses 5,000 career rushing yards in win over Ben Lippen

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Region Bennett rushed for 139 yards to push him over 5,000 for his career (5,083) as Trinity Collegiate earned a 58-42 win over Ben Lippen on Friday night in high school football action.
Teammate Tre McLeod rushed for 242 yards and six touchdowns.
The Titans improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in SCISA Region 2-3A. They will host Hammond in a battle of unbeatens at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
Wilson 55
Darlington 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson football coach Rodney Mooney picked up his first head coaching victory and the first in Tiger Stadium history as Wilson claimed the Virgil Wells Memorial Trophy for the sixth straight season.
The Tigers’ Zandae Butler had two receiving touchdowns and Ti’Monti Emmanuel added two rushing touchdowns.
Teammates Chance Cumming, Cavari Butler and A.J. Williams each scored on turnovers on defense.
Wilson improved to 1-3, 1-1 Region 6-4A and will travel to North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Camden 11
Lake City 6
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Cleadieais Alston scored the only touchdown in the second quarter.
The Panthers were driving in Camden territory with under 1:30 left in the game and turned the ball over on downs.
C;0;11;0;0— 11
LC: 0;6;0;0— 6
SECOND QUARTER
C- Lamar Keitt 24 run (kick failed), 11:00.
LC- Cleadieais Alston 5 run (kick failed), 4:00.
C- Van Blank 26 FG, 2:00.
Lakewood 24
Marlboro County 14
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County fell to Lakewood 24-14 in Region 6-3A football.
Crestwood 14
Manning 8
MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Justin Daniels had a rushing touchdown and the defense had a safety.
The Monarchs fell to 0-4, 0-1 Region 6-3A and will travel to Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Chesterfield 48
Georgetown 34
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kelvin Diggs had a rushing touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass.
Teammate Keagan Chambers had a rushing touchdown and threw for three scores.
The Rams improved to 2-1 and will travel to North Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marion 18
Lee Central 12
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Jamiek Nichols ran back a 54-yard punt return with 10 seconds left in the game to break a 12-12 tie.
Nichols also caught a touchdown pass.
Teammate Gabriel Cusack rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown while also passing for a touchdown.
Kingstree 30
Andrews 28
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Mekhi Epps rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Deon Elmore added 112 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Lamar 41
McBee 6
MCBEE, S.C. — Lamar’s Patrick Anderson rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns, had 85 yards receiving and two touchdowns and also had a punt return for a touchdown.
Teammate Tyler McManus passed for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
McBee’s Evan Talbert ran a 75-yard kickoff return back for the only Panthers' score.
L;7;6;15;13— 41
M;0;0;0;6— 6
FIRST QUARTER
L- Pat Anderson 69 run (Luke Windham kick), 1:13.
SECOND QUARTER
L- Anderson 21 yard pass from Tyler McManus (kick failed), :55.
THIRD QUARTER
L- Anderson 5 run (Quan Toney run), 3:26.
L-Anderson 68 punt return (Freedy Cruz kick), 1:57.
FOURTH QUARTER
L- Anderson 64 pass from McManus (Freedy Cruz kick), 11:17.
M- Evan Talbert 75 kickoff return (run failed), 10:13.
L- Anderson 65 run (kick failed), 8:42.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: L: Patrick Anderson 14-181; Tyler McManus 8-106. M: DeVarius Ponds 13-43, Evan Sullivan 14-25.
PASSING: L: McManus 2-7-85-2-0.
RECEIVING: L: Anderson 2-85.
Carvers Bay 32
East Clarendon 21
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Tyrese Richards rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown.
Teammate Tyshaun Grice rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown and Tony Bell caught a touchdown pass.
Scott’s Branch 38
Hemingway 18
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Scott’s Branch defeated Hemingway 38-18.
Lake View 26
Johnsonville 0
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Treyvon Bellmon rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Marvin Gordon added a rushing TD and D.J. Bethea passed for a touchdown.
J;0;0;0;0— 0
LV;6;12;0;8— 26
FIRST QUARTER
LV- Treyvon Bellmon 2 run (run failed).
SECOND QUARTER
LV- Marvin Gordon 39 run (run failed).
LV- Trey Page 40 pass from D.J. Bethea (run failed).
FOURTH QUARTER
LV- Bellmon 2 run (run failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: LV: Treymon Bellmon 28-148, Marvin Gordon 4-49.
PASSING:LV: D.J. Bethea 6-16-136-1.
RECEIVING: LV: Shaheed Dawkins 2-69, Trey Page 2-60.
Florence Christian 36
Orangeburg Prep 30
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Juw-El Huntley rushed for 83 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Ethan Kelly rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown.
FCS:6;6;8;16— 36
OP;6;12;6;6— 30
FIRST QUARTER
OP- McCullough Mims 80 kickoff return (run failed), 11:46.
FCS- Juw-EL Huntley 6 run (run failed), 3:20.
SECOND QUARTER
OP- Mims 8 run (pass failed), 10:40.
OP- Mims 3 run (pass fail), 3:35.
FCS- Harrison Forehand 1 run (run failed0, :35.
THIRD QUARTER
FCS- Ethan Kelly 6 run (kelly run), 3:32.
OP: Mickey Templeton 50 pass from Mims (pass failed), 2:52.
FOURTH QUARTER
FCS- J-E Huntley 3 run (kelly run), 10:05.
OP- Mims 21 pass (kick failed), 7:58.
FCS- J-E Huntley 5 run (Juels Huntley run), 1:06.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: FCS: Ethan Kelly 27-146, Juw-El Huntley 5-83, Juels Huntlry 3-70.
Pee Dee Academy 42
Lee Academy 8
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 173 yards and four touchdowns.
Teammate Colby Sinclair rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
LA;0;8;0;0— 8
PDA;021;21;0— 42
SECOND QUARTER
PDA- Drew Singletary 30 pass from Hudson Spivey (Singletary Kick), 10:24.
LA- Drew Nix 54 pass from William West (Nix pass from West), 5:55. .
PDA- Allen Moore 18 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 3:52.
PDA- Singletary 4 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 1:25
THIRD QUARTER
PDA- Moore 24 pass from Spivey (Singletary Kick), 9:35.
PDA- Coleby Sinclair 11 run (Singletary kick), 3:40.
PDA- Sinclair 8 run (Singletary kick), :28.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING:PDA: Coleby Sinclair 21-173.
PASSING: PDA: Hudson Spivey 12-16-176-4.
RECEIVING:PDA: Allen Moore 8-125, Drew Singletary 3-42.
Calhoun Academy 33
The King’s Academy 7
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Gavin Moore scored on an 18-yard run.
Williamsburg Academy 43
Thomas Sumter 13
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Conrad Balder passed for 167 yards and a touchdown and had a rushing touchdown.
Teammates Joe Kellahan and Mitchell Floyd each had receiving touchdowns.
Dillon Christian 27
Carolina Academy 0
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Hayden Hickman rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Trey Plat rushed and passed for a touchdown.
Carolina Academy’s Garret Sauls rushed for 55 yards.
DCS;7;13;0;7— 27
CA;0;0;0;0— 0
FIRST QUARTER
DCS- Jackson Outler 9 pass from Tray Pelt (Outler kick), 5:37
SECOND QUARTER
DCS- Hayden Hickman 18 run (kick failed), 10:57.
DCS- Pelt 50 run (Outler kick), 4:30.
FOURTH QUARTER
DCS- Hickman 6 run (Outler kick), 10:25.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING: DCS:Trey Pelt 6-11-38-1-0. CA: Adam Evans 5-8-
RUSHING: DCS: Hayden Hickman 17-202. CA: Garret Sauls 15-55.
RECEIVING: Jackson Outler 2-17.
RECORDS: DCS 1-3, 0-2 SCISA Region 2-A. CA 2-3, 1-0 SCISA Region 2-2A.
OTHER SCORE: Hammond defeated Laurence Manning 42-0.