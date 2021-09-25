PREP FOOTBALL: Trinity's Bennett eclipses 5,000 career rushing yards in win over Ben Lippen

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Region Bennett rushed for 139 yards to push him over 5,000 for his career (5,083) as Trinity Collegiate earned a 58-42 win over Ben Lippen on Friday night in high school football action.

Teammate Tre McLeod rushed for 242 yards and six touchdowns.

The Titans improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in SCISA Region 2-3A. They will host Hammond in a battle of unbeatens at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Wilson 55

Darlington 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson football coach Rodney Mooney picked up his first head coaching victory and the first in Tiger Stadium history as Wilson claimed the Virgil Wells Memorial Trophy for the sixth straight season.

The Tigers’ Zandae Butler had two receiving touchdowns and Ti’Monti Emmanuel added two rushing touchdowns.

Teammates Chance Cumming, Cavari Butler and A.J. Williams each scored on turnovers on defense.

Wilson improved to 1-3, 1-1 Region 6-4A and will travel to North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Camden 11