PREP ROUNDUP: Albany Wilson helps power South Florence past Tigers

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence's Albany Wilson scored a game-high 21 points as the Bruins earned a 57-43 victory over Wilson on Wednesday in girls' basketball action.
Teammate Krystal Baker added 12 points.
Wilson’s El Johnson scored a team-high 15 points.
SOUTH FLORENCE (57)
Albany Wilson 21,Snow 5, Lyde 5, Hudson 9, Coleman 3, Albeshausen 2, Krystal Baker 12.
WILSON (43)
El Johnson 15, Janiya Swinton 14, Harkless 4, A.Johnson 8, L. Swinton 2.
Trinity Collegiate 82
Spring Valley 59
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kiyomi McMiller scored a game-high 33 points in Wednesday's victory over 5A Spring Valley.
Teammate Jada Cameron added 17 points.
The Titans stayed perfect and improved to 15-0.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (82)
Kiyomi McMiller 33, Pierce 5, Kenzie Feagin 13, Knox 7, Williamson 5, Davis 2, Jada Cameron 17.
Scott’s Branch 53
C.E. Murray 45
GREELEYVILLE, S.C. – C.E. Murray’s Cy’Asia Singletary scored a team-high 26 points.
Teammate Kelsey Izzard added 10 points.
C.E. MURRAY (45)
Cy’Asia Singletary 26, Kelsey Izzard 10, Taylor 4, Kylee 2, Williams 3
Lake View 46
Dillon 26
LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View’s Zan’Dasia McNeil scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammate Jaleya Ford added 15 points.
Dillon’s Mariah Campbell also scored a game-high 20 points.
LAKE VIEW (46)
Zan’Dasia McNeil 20, Jaleya Ford 15, Ja’Niyah Waters 10, Z..Waters 1
DILLON (26)
Mariah Campbell 20, Dixon 4, Fling 2.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Trinity Collegiate 53
Spring Valley 45
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate’s Bessanty Saragaba scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammate LeBron Thomas added 16 points.
The Titans improved to 13-3.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (53)
Bessanty Saragaba 20, Edwards 6, Gregory 6, Miles 3, LeBron Thomas 16, Thompson 2.
Scott’s Branch 66
C.E. Murray 56
GREELEYVILLE, S.C. – C.E. Murray’s Jaylin Grant scored a team-high 27 points.
Teammate Quentarius Grant added 18 points.
C.E. MURRAY (56)
Prunes 2, Quantarius Grant 18, Kingade 2, Jaylin Conyers 27, Kennedy 4, Gamble 3.
Dillon 58
Lake View 24
LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Dillon’s DeMarco Bethea scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammate Zavion Clark added 14 points.
Lake View’s Garrett Vaught scored a team-high seven points.
LAKE VIEW (24)
McCants 4, Garrett Vaught 7, Page 4, McNeil 2, Ford 2, Umphries 3, Nichols 2.
DILLON (58)
Zavion Clark 14, Z.Bethea 4, Brayboy 3, Pickney 4, Odom 2, Davis 2, Purnell 6, Dingle 2, DeMarco Bethea 20, Thompson 1.