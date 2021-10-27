 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Bamberg-Ehrhardt ends Lake View volleyball's run
0 Comments
agate top story
WEDNESDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Bamberg-Ehrhardt ends Lake View volleyball's run

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LAKE VIEW LV LOGO.png

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Bamberg-Ehrhardt earned a 25-22, 25-18, 23-25 and 25-8 victory over Lake View on Wednesday, ending the Wild Gators' season in the third round of the 1A state volleyball playoffs.

Rebecca Cox led LVHS with three aces, two kills and two digs.

Lake View finishes the year 17-1 overall and with a Region 5-A championship.

ACES – LV:Rebecca Cox 3, Zandaisa McNeil 2, Mamie Grossetti 2.

KILLS – LV:Grossetti 7, McNeil 16, Cox 2, Tianaa Hamilton 12, Baxleigh Arnette 3.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

ASSISTS – LV:Spivey Evans 26, Grossetti 3, Arnette 2.

DIGS – LV:Emma King 26,Grossetti 15, Elizabeth Morgan 4,Evans 12,Cox 2.

Wagener-Salley 3

Governor’s School 2

WAGENER, S.C. — Wagener-Salley ended the Governor's School season with a 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 22-25 and 15-10 victory in the 1A state playoffs.

OTHER SCORE: Philip Simmons defeated Hannah-Pamplico tennis 6-1 in the state playoffs.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested for domestic violence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert