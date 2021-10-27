PREP ROUNDUP: Bamberg-Ehrhardt ends Lake View volleyball's run

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Bamberg-Ehrhardt earned a 25-22, 25-18, 23-25 and 25-8 victory over Lake View on Wednesday, ending the Wild Gators' season in the third round of the 1A state volleyball playoffs.

Rebecca Cox led LVHS with three aces, two kills and two digs.

Lake View finishes the year 17-1 overall and with a Region 5-A championship.

ACES – LV:Rebecca Cox 3, Zandaisa McNeil 2, Mamie Grossetti 2.

KILLS – LV:Grossetti 7, McNeil 16, Cox 2, Tianaa Hamilton 12, Baxleigh Arnette 3.

ASSISTS – LV:Spivey Evans 26, Grossetti 3, Arnette 2.

DIGS – LV:Emma King 26,Grossetti 15, Elizabeth Morgan 4,Evans 12,Cox 2.

Wagener-Salley 3

Governor’s School 2

WAGENER, S.C. — Wagener-Salley ended the Governor's School season with a 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 22-25 and 15-10 victory in the 1A state playoffs.

OTHER SCORE: Philip Simmons defeated Hannah-Pamplico tennis 6-1 in the state playoffs.