PREP ROUNDUP: Boswell's goal leads South girls' soccer past Wilson 1-0

FLORENCE, S.C.— Tyler Boswell scored the only goal to lead South Florence to a 1-0 win over Wilson in on Thursday night in girls' soccer action at Freedom Florence.
SOFTBALL
Hartsville 10
West Florence 4
HARTSVILLE, S.C.— Hartsville’s Alyssa Poston went 2 for 3 with a home ruin and three RBI.
Teammate’s Kindon Dawson, Sidney Easters, and Jaysha McCullough each had a hit.
West Florence’s Mia Boykin went 1 for 4 with a home run and three RBI/
WF;010;300;0;—;4;6;5
H;130;105;x;—;10:8;3
WP —Alyssa Poston (7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). LP — Ali Mekker ( 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS — WF: Summer Holland 2-2; Mia Boykin 1-4, HR, 3 RBI; Abby Gibbs 1-4; Mya Goodman 1-3; Annalia Cooke 1-3. H:Alyssa Poston 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Kindon Dawson 1-3, Sidney Easters 1-1; Jaysha McCullough 1-4.
Marion 16
Kingstree 9 (5)
MARION, S.C. — Marion;s Hallie LeBiedz went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBI.
Teammate Maliyah Williams added 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
K;003;06;—;9;3;0
M;723;x;—;16;10;8
WP — Ava Gainey (5 IP, 3 H, 9 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K).
LEADING HITTERS — M: Hallie LeBiedz 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Samantha Love 1-3; Maliyah Williams 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Olivia Collins 1-1, 1 RBI; Saniyha Howard 1-1, 2B, 1 RBI; Kaylee Beckstrand 1-1, 3 RBI; Jashaya Page 1-2.
Darlington 13
Wilson 0 (4)
DARLINGTON, S.C.— Darlington’s Maddie Andrews pitched a four-inning no-hitter.
At the plate, Andrews went 1 for 1 with an RBI.
Teammate Amber Rogers went 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI.
D;(12)01;0;—;13;12;0
W;000;0;—;0;0;1
WP — Madie Andrews (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP — Madelyn Scott ( 4 IP, 12 H, 13 R, 13 ER, 4 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — D: Amber Rogers 3-3,HR, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Naya Jones 1-2; Katelyn Church 3-4, 2B, 4 RBI; Andrews 1-1, 1 RBI; Savannah Evans 1-2, 1 RBI; Ary McPhail 1-1; Lynsey Tiller 1-1.
BASEBALL
North Myrtle Beach 5
South Florence 2
FLORENCE, S.C.— South Florence’s J.R. Williams went 1 for 3 with a home run and an RBI.
Teammate Landon Brown went 2 for 2.
NMB;020;021;0;—;5;5;1
SF;000;110;0;—;2;6;3
WP — Cam Freeman (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 11 K). WP — Aydin Palmer (4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — SF: JR Williams 1-3, HR, 1 RBI; Luke MIller 1-3; Mikey Morris 1-2; Landon Brown 2-2; Landon Matthews 1-1.
Lake City 21
Crestwood 1 (4)
SUMTER, S.C.— Lake City’s Shaquan Epps pitched a four-inning no-hitter.
At the plate, Epps went 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBI.
Teammate Shamontae Burgess went 1 for 2 with two RBI.
LC;732;9;—;21;8;2
C;100;0;—;1;0;2
WP — Shaquan Epps (4 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K).
LEADING HITTERS — LC: Epps 2-2, 3B, 3 RBI; Shamontae Burgess 1-2, 2 RBI; Bryce McINtosh 1-2, RBI; Xavier Baker 1-1, 1 RBI.
Carolina Academy 11
Marlboro Academy 1 (5)
LAKE CITY, S.C.— Carolina Academy’s Matt Gaskins went 4 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.
Teammate Austin Brown went 2 for 3 with a home run, double and an RBI.
MA;010;00;—;1;2;7
CA;230;24;—;11;9;3
WP — Logan Miles (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP — Williams ( 2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — CA: Austin Brown 2-3, 2B, HR, 1 RBI; Matt Gaskins 4-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI; George Wilder 1-2, 2 RBI; Peyton McCutheon 1-2; Adam Evans 1-1.
Darlington 3
Wilson 0
FLORENCE, S.C.— Darlington’s Garrett Keen went 2 for 3.
Wilson’s Trent Blackmon went 2 for 3.
D;101;000;1;—;3;3;1
W;000;000;0;—;0;2;4
WP — Tyler Berry(7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 K). LP — D.J. Law ( 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS — D: Garrett Keen 2-3; Tyjawan Keith 1-3. W: Trent Blackmon 2-3.
St. Johns Christian 9
Florence Christian 4
FLORENCE, S.C.— Florence Christian’s Clayton Bochette went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Teammate Harrison Forehand 2 for 2 with a double.
SJC;312;210;0;—;9;6;4
FCS;003;100;0;—;4;7;7
WP — Josh Lvgnard (6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 16 K). LP — Bradley Shelley ( 3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FCS: Nate Ammons 1-4; Clayton Bochette 2-4, 1 RBI; Bradley Shelley 1-4; Harrison Forehand 2-2, 2B; Austin Howard 1-3.
Andrews 19
Mullins 1 (3)
ANDREWS, S.C.— Mullins was defeated by Andrews 19-1 in three innings.
Northside Christian 5
Emmanuel Christian 4
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.— Emmanuel Christian’s Luke Shy went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
ECS;031;000;0;—4;3;2
NCS;101;020;1;—11;14;3
WP — Scurry (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). LP — Riley Hendrix ( 3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS — ECS: Luke Shy 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Hendrix 2-3, 2B.
Wilson Hall 11
Pee Dee Academy 10 (8)
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Gavin Oakley went 2 for 5 with three RBI.
Teammate Caleb Oakley went 3 for 5 with two RBI.
WH;220;302;11;—;11;12;3
PDA;202;051;00;—;10;17;5
WP — Ben Reynolds(3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP — Landyn Tyler ( 4 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS — PDA:Hughes Elvington 2-6, 2 RBI; Caleb Oakley 3-5, 2 RBI; Cam Weston 2-4; Colby Sinclair 2-4, 1 RBI; Gavin Oakley 2-5, 3 RBI; Rivers Estes 1-3; Jack Hulon 2-4, 1 RBI.
BOYS' SOCCER
Wilson 3
South Florence 3 (5-3 PK)
FLORENCE, S.C.— Wilson’s Jake Floyd scored the winning goal on a penalty kick.
Floyd also scored two goals in regulation and Derrick Smith added a goal also in regulation.
Goalie Paul Richardson had eight saves.
BOYS' GOLF
Hartsville 161
Darlington 220
DARLINGTON, S.C.— Hartsville’s Jacob Pulling shot a 37 to earn medalist at Darlington CC.
Darlington’s Joseph Andrews shot a 46.
HARTSVILLE (161)
Drew Andrews 39, Jacob Pulling 37, Jarrett Kennington 42, BLake Weatherford 43.
DARLINGTON (220)
Joseph Andrews 46, Brantley Witherspoon 59, Royce Blackmon 57, Sean Lamb 58.
Latta 172
Hannah-Pamplico 178
DILLON, S.C. — Latta’s Nathan Hollowman shot a 38 to earn medalist at Dillon Municipal Golf Course.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Kyle Elliott shot a 42.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (178)
Stanford Tedder 44, Gage Foxworth 48, Kyle Elliott 42, Chase Stone 44.
LATTA (172)
Brenna She’Miller 40, Easton Anderson 43, Nathan Hollowman 38, Cayden Mishue 51.