PREP ROUNDUP: Boswell's goal leads South girls' soccer past Wilson 1-0

FLORENCE, S.C.— Tyler Boswell scored the only goal to lead South Florence to a 1-0 win over Wilson in on Thursday night in girls' soccer action at Freedom Florence.

SOFTBALL

Hartsville 10

West Florence 4

HARTSVILLE, S.C.— Hartsville’s Alyssa Poston went 2 for 3 with a home ruin and three RBI.

Teammate’s Kindon Dawson, Sidney Easters, and Jaysha McCullough each had a hit.

West Florence’s Mia Boykin went 1 for 4 with a home run and three RBI/

WF;010;300;0;—;4;6;5

H;130;105;x;—;10:8;3

WP —Alyssa Poston (7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). LP — Ali Mekker ( 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).

LEADING HITTERS — WF: Summer Holland 2-2; Mia Boykin 1-4, HR, 3 RBI; Abby Gibbs 1-4; Mya Goodman 1-3; Annalia Cooke 1-3. H:Alyssa Poston 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Kindon Dawson 1-3, Sidney Easters 1-1; Jaysha McCullough 1-4.

Marion 16