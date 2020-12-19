PREP ROUNDUP: Bradley, Williamson power West to OT victory

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − Ny'Drea Bradley and Shakayla Williamson combined for nine points in overtime as the West Florence girls' basketball team edged Carolina Forest 43-40 on Saturday in the Sylvia Hatchell Division of the United Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

The Knights will now face Brunswick (Ga.) on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Bradley and Williamson each had a game-high 12 points for West.

WEST FLORENCE (43)

Ny'Drea Bradley 12, Shakayla Williamson 12, Alexander 8, Cohen 6, Dawson 3, Cook 2.

Brunswick (Ga.) 64

Wilson 52

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − Arriyona Rogers scored a team-high 15 points as the Tigers fell Saturday in the in the Sylvia Hatchell Division of the United Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

Kayla Washington added 10 points for Wilson, who will face Carolina Forest on Monday at 11:45 a.m.

WILSON (52)