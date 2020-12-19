PREP ROUNDUP: Bradley, Williamson power West to OT victory

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − Ny'Drea Bradley and Shakayla Williamson combined for nine points in overtime as the West Florence girls' basketball team edged Carolina Forest 43-40 on Saturday in the Sylvia Hatchell Division of the United Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
The Knights will now face Brunswick (Ga.) on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Bradley and Williamson each had a game-high 12 points for West.
WEST FLORENCE (43)
Ny'Drea Bradley 12, Shakayla Williamson 12, Alexander 8, Cohen 6, Dawson 3, Cook 2.
Brunswick (Ga.) 64
Wilson 52
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − Arriyona Rogers scored a team-high 15 points as the Tigers fell Saturday in the in the Sylvia Hatchell Division of the United Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Kayla Washington added 10 points for Wilson, who will face Carolina Forest on Monday at 11:45 a.m.
WILSON (52)
Arriyona Rogers 15, Kayla Washington 10, J. Washington 8, E. Johnson 5, M. Jackson 4, A. Johnson 4, Merritt 3.
Camden 49
Trinity Collegiate 30
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − Chase Hayes scored a team-high 15 points, but the Titans suffered their first loss of the year in the United Bank Invitational Championship Division at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
McKenzie Davis added five points for TC, who fell to 4-1 and will face Cannon (N.C.) on Monday at 11:45 a.m.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (30)
Chase Hayes 15, Davis 5, Cameron 3, Lyde 3, Snow 2, Yucel 2.
