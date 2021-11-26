PREP ROUNDUP: Briggs, Hartsville boys roll past Eau Claire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jamari Briggs scored a game-high 18 points as the Hartsville boys basketball team earned a 50-20 victory over Eau Claire on Friday at the Holiday Hoop Fest at C.A. Johnson High School.
Teammates Kameron Foman and Zykee Knox each added 10 points.
H;24;26 — 50
EC;2;18 — 20
HARTSVILLE (50)
Jamari Briggs 18, Zykee Knox 10, Kameron Foman 10, Rogers 2, Harry 5, LeXander 5.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
South Florence 42
Ride View 35
CAYCE, S.C. — South Florence's Albany Wilson scored a game-high 18 points at the She Got Next Showcase at Brookland-Cayce High School.
RV;17;18 — 35
SF;17;25 — 42
SOUTH FLORENCE(42)
Snow 4, Albany Wilson 18, Lyde 7, Hudson 7, Coleman 6.
Eau Claire 60