PREP ROUNDUP: Briggs, Hartsville boys roll past Eau Claire in Columbia
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Briggs, Hartsville boys roll past Eau Claire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jamari Briggs scored a game-high 18 points as the Hartsville boys basketball team earned a 50-20 victory over Eau Claire on Friday at the Holiday Hoop Fest at C.A. Johnson High School.

Teammates Kameron Foman and Zykee Knox each added 10 points.

H;24;26 — 50

EC;2;18 — 20

HARTSVILLE (50)

Jamari Briggs 18, Zykee Knox 10, Kameron Foman 10, Rogers 2, Harry 5, LeXander 5.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

South Florence 42

Ride View 35

CAYCE, S.C. — South Florence's Albany Wilson scored a game-high 18 points at the She Got Next Showcase at Brookland-Cayce High School.

RV;17;18 — 35

SF;17;25 — 42

SOUTH FLORENCE(42)

Snow 4, Albany Wilson 18, Lyde 7, Hudson 7, Coleman 6.

Eau Claire 60

Lamar 11

CAYCE, S.C. — Lamar's Lakayla People's scored a team-high four points at the She Got Next Showcase.

L;4;7 — 11

EC;30;30 — 60

LAMAR (11)

Lakayla Peoples 4, Stephen's 2, Spann 2, Stephens 2, McManus 1.

