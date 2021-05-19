PREP ROUNDUP: Bruins' baseball season ends with 2-1 loss at Beaufort

East Clarendon 10

Branchville 0 (6)

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Randi Lynn Holcombe went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI in the 1A state playoffs.

Teammate Katie Lee went 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBI.

The Wolverines improves to 10-7 and will travel to Lake View at 6 p.m. Friday.

B;000;000 — 0;3;0

EC;103;042 — 10;13;0

WP: Maddie Newsome (6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, BB, 5 K).

LEADING HITTERS – EC: Randi Lynn Holcombe 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Hope Azurdia 3-4, RBI; Hayden White 1-2; Katie Lee 2-3, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Hannah Hickman 3-4, 2B; Ansley Brown 1-3, RBI; Newsome 1-3.

Johnsonville 15

Carvers Bay 5 (5)

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Olivia Powell went 1 for 3 with a grand slam and four RBI in the 1A state playoffs.

Teammate CeCe Lamb went 3 for 3.