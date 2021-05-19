PREP ROUNDUP: Bruins' baseball season ends with 2-1 loss at Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C.— J.R. Williams went 1 for 2 with a home run and an RBI, but South Florence's baseball season came to an end Wednesday as Beaufort held on for a 2-1 victory in the 4A state playoffs.
Teammates Aydin Palmer and Mason Lynch each added a hit.
The Bruins end the season at 22-5 and the Region 6-4A champs.
SF:000;000;1 — 1;4;1
B;001;100;x — 2;5;3
WP: James Davenport (7 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP: Luke Miller (6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 6 BB, K).
LEADING HITTERS – SF: Aydin Palmer 1-4; Mason Lynch 1-3; J.R. Williams 1-2, HR, RBI;
Southside Christian 18
McBee 7 (6)
MCBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Chad Brown went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Hunter Gilbert went 2 for 4 with a double.
SCS;220;707 — 18;14;1
M;100;060 — 7;8;4
WP: George Massingill 4 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 4 K). LP: Jess Griggs (3 IP, 7 H, 8 ER, 6 BB, K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: Chad Brown 2-2, 2B, RBI; Hunter Gilbert 2-4, 2B; Jeremy Clark 1-1, 2B; Ethan Jones 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Griggs 1-2.
SOFTBALL
Dillon 14
Oceanside Collegiate 4 (5)
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Qy Wilson went 1 for 2 with a triple and three RBI in the 3A state playoffs.
Teammate Lexir Rogers went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
The Wildcats improved to 20-8 and will travel to Gilbert on Friday.
OCA;012;01 — 4;5;1
D;135;05 — 14;9;1
WP: Paige Sherman (5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP: Zada Morgan (4 IP, 9 H, 14 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Cierra Grice 1-2, 2 RBI; Qy Wilson 1-2, 3B, 3 RBI; Lexie Rogers 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Logan Price 2-3; Chesney Caddell 2-3, 2B, RBI.
Latta 10
Barnwell 0 (5)
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Abigail Cooper went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI in the 2A state playoffs.
Teammate Jena Stutler went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
The Vikings improved to 11-5 and will travel to Andrew Jackson at 6 p.m. Friday.
B;000;00 — 0; 2; 3
L;301;33 — 10;9;1
WP: Jayla Jackson (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R,0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP: Maddie Hutto (4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – L: Abigail Cooper 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Jackson 1-3; Jena Stutler 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Ragan Bethea 1-2, 2B; Blake Hatchell 1-2; Averi Lovell 1-3.
Pelion 3
Marion 0
PELION, S.C. — Marion’s Anna Grace Page went 1 for 3 with a double.
Teammate Hallie LeBiedz went 1 for 3.
The Swamp Foxes end the season at 12-8.
M;000;000;0 — 0;2;8
P;100;020;x — 3;1;0
WP: Lakyn Phillips (7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 K). LP: Hailie LeBiedz (6 IP, H, 3 R, 0 ER, BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: LeBiedz 1-3; Anna Grace Page 1-3, 2B.
East Clarendon 10
Branchville 0 (6)
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Randi Lynn Holcombe went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Katie Lee went 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBI.
The Wolverines improves to 10-7 and will travel to Lake View at 6 p.m. Friday.
B;000;000 — 0;3;0
EC;103;042 — 10;13;0
WP: Maddie Newsome (6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS – EC: Randi Lynn Holcombe 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Hope Azurdia 3-4, RBI; Hayden White 1-2; Katie Lee 2-3, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Hannah Hickman 3-4, 2B; Ansley Brown 1-3, RBI; Newsome 1-3.
Johnsonville 15
Carvers Bay 5 (5)
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Olivia Powell went 1 for 3 with a grand slam and four RBI in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate CeCe Lamb went 3 for 3.
The Flashes improved to 11-7 and will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt at 5 p.m. Friday.