top story
MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Byrd, Hartsville softball walk off against South Florence

  • Updated
HARTSVILLE LOGO

Hartsville 2

South Florence 1

WP: Alyssa Poston (7 IP, 6 H, 1 BB,10 K). LP: Payton Perry (7 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 H, 5 BB, 3 K)

LEADING HITTERS: H: Myah Harvey 1 for 2; Abbey Byrd 1 for 4, GW RBI; Kindan Dawson 1 for 3, 1 RBI.

BOYS' TENNIS

North Myrtle Beach 5

West Florence 1

SINGLES

Jagger Freeman (NMB) def. JR Dawkins 6-0, 6-1;Brayden Powers (NMB) def. Tallon Cannon 7-5, 6-4; Kriss Webb (NMB) def. Michael Schiesz 6-3, 6-1; Preston Johnson (NMB) def. Alex Moore 6-4, 6-2; David Hix (NMB) def. Matthew Brasingotn 6-7(7-9),6-3, 10-2.

DOUBLES

Jonathan Braddock/ Adam Goff (WF) def. Evan Rizzo/ Quan Gause 5-7, 6-2, 10-8.

BOYS' GOLF

Johnsonville 200

Andrews 214

JOHNSONVILLE (200)

Medalist - Macoy Feagin 45; Wyatt Griffith 46; Taylor Davis 52; Bubba Tapia 57.

Hannah-Pamplico 191

East Clarendon 202

Carvers Bay 218

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (191)

Kyle Elliott 44, Chase Stone 46, Gage Foxworth 49, Adam Elliott 52.

EAST CLARENDON (202)

Harper Epperson 46, Nate Coker 49, Dalton Watts 50, Jimmy Anderson 57.

CARVERS BAY (218)

Owen Barnes 47, Will Hemingway 52, Tripp Adams 56, Jacob Radcliffe 63.

