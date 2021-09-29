PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy girls' tennis tops Pee Dee Academy

MULLINS, S.C. — Grace Weaver defeated Claire Eskridge in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 to lead Carolina Academy to an 8-1 win over Pee Dee Academy in high school girls' tennis action on Wednesday.
The Golden Eagles’ lone victory came when Lauren Martin defeated Payton Brown in No.4 singles 7-5, 5-7, 10-6.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Claire Eskridge 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Ansley Martin 6-3, 6-3; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Carolina Elvington 6-2, 6-4; Lauren martin (PDA) def. Payton Brown 7-5, 5-7, 10-6; Lake Killman (CA) def. Ana Claire Owens 6-0, 6-0; Emma Hunt (CA) def. Hannah Kitchens 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Weaver/ Matthews (CA) def. Eskridge/ A.Martin 8-1; Brown/ Killman (CA) def. Elvington/ L.Martin 8-7(7-1); Hunt/ Esther Campbell (CA) def. Owens/ Kitchen 8-2.
South Florence 6
Wilson 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Sophia Stevenson in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
Wilson’s Samantha Wong and Margaret Milligan defeated Anna Patterson and Ellis Hill in No. 2 doubles 6-3, 7-5 for the Tigers' lone victory.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Sophia Stevenson 6-0, 6-0; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Mary Kate Foster 6-2, 6-1; Valeria Echandy (SF) def. Meredith Leach 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Ridgely Jackson 6-0, 6-1; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Alysha Moody 6-2, 6-0..
DOUBLES
Nance/ Caroline Askins (SF) def. Jackson/ Leach 8-4; Samantha Wong/ Margaret Milligan (W) def. Anna Patterson/ Ellis Hill 6-3, 7-5.
Johnsonville 8
East Clarendon 0
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Nicole Cook defeated Layla Barrett in No. 1 singles 6-1, 7-6.
SINGLES
Nicole Cook (J) def. Layla Barrett 6-1, 7-6; Lilly Margaret Driggers ()J) def. Addie McKenzie 6-0, 6-0; Victoria Alford (J) def. Cat Fleming 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Cook (J) def. Kyla Smith 6-3, 7-6; Mackenzie Larrimore (J) def. Tori Robinson7-5, 6-1..
DOUBLES
Cook/ Margaret Driggers (J) def. Barrett. McKenzie 8-4;;Lila Kate Leviner/ Mallory Prosser (J) def. Adelynn Owens/ Ann Grace Knowlton 6-2, 6-1.
GIRLS' GOLF
West Florence leads after first day of
Florence-Darlington City Championship
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Alla McGillivray shot a 41 as the Knights shot 176 as a team to grab the lead after day one of the Florence-Darlington City Championship at the Country Club of South Carolina.
Hartsville’s Lakyn Wilkerson shot a 39 to lead Hartsville to second place after day one with a team score of 186.
South Florence’s Hannah Palmer shot a 43 as the Bruins grabbed third place with a team score of 195.
Darlington’s Madison Gainey shot a 53 as the Falcons sit in fourth place with a team score of 229.
WEST FLORENCE (176)
Alla McGillivray 41, Madeline Ateyeh 44, Taylor Pleasant 44, Julia Kleine 47, Natalee Batchelor 47.
SOUTH FLORENCE (195)
Hannah Palmer 43, Anna Grace Smith 45, Maggie Miller 47, Anna Carolina Stone 60.
HARTSVILLE (186)