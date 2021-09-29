PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy girls' tennis tops Pee Dee Academy

GIRLS' GOLF

West Florence leads after first day of

Florence-Darlington City Championship

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Alla McGillivray shot a 41 as the Knights shot 176 as a team to grab the lead after day one of the Florence-Darlington City Championship at the Country Club of South Carolina.

Hartsville’s Lakyn Wilkerson shot a 39 to lead Hartsville to second place after day one with a team score of 186.

South Florence’s Hannah Palmer shot a 43 as the Bruins grabbed third place with a team score of 195.

Darlington’s Madison Gainey shot a 53 as the Falcons sit in fourth place with a team score of 229.

WEST FLORENCE (176)

Alla McGillivray 41, Madeline Ateyeh 44, Taylor Pleasant 44, Julia Kleine 47, Natalee Batchelor 47.

SOUTH FLORENCE (195)

Hannah Palmer 43, Anna Grace Smith 45, Maggie Miller 47, Anna Carolina Stone 60.