PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy golfer Emma Louise Hunt second after 1 round of SCISA girls' state tourney

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Emma Louise Hunt's 72 has her in second place overall after one day of the SCISA Class state golf championship at Orangeburg Country Club. She's two strokes of the lead, and the Bobcats, as a team, are seventh at 380.
Trinity Collegiate's Jennifer Rials shot a 80, and the Titans are fourth with a 369. Laurence Manning’s Autman Carey shot a 77 to lead her team to a fifth place with a 369.
Hilton Head Prep leads the team competition with a 297.
4. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (361)
Jennier Rials 80, LIna Polteraits 81, KInsey Stanley 90, Kelsie Fink 110.
5.LAURENCE MANNING (369)
Autman Carey 77, Summer Carey 87, Ann Carol Briggs 90, Anna Kate Beane 115.
7. CAROLINA ACADEMY (380)
2. Emma Louise Hunt 72, T3.Hannah Altman 73, Maggie Hunt 113, T53.Lexi Goff 122.
GIRLS' TENNIS
West Florence 5
North Myrtle Beach 1
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — West Florence’s Kate Sansbury defeated Jocelyn Nguyen in No. 1 singles by the score of 6-0, 6-2.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Jocelyn Nguyen 6-0, 6-2; Elle Brannon (WF) def. Ellisa Zamirik 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Aneika Mai 6-2, 6-0; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Gracie Tester 6-0, 6-3; Emma Watford (WF) def. Claire Kingston 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Logan Ortiz/ Alex Beltran (NMB) def. Kessler Richardson/ Amy Smith 7-6, 3-6, 10-6.
Hannah-Pamplico 5
Johnsonville 2
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s K.K. Fennell defeated Nicole Cook in No. 1 singles by the score of 6-4, 6-1.
Johnsonville’s Lily Margaret Driggers defeated Emily Jeffords in No. 2 singles 6-3, 1-6, 10-4.
SINGLES
K.K. Fennell (HP) def. Nicole Cook 6-4, 6-1; Lilly Margaret Driggers (J) def. Emily Jeffords 6-3, 1-6, 10-4; Victoria Alford (J) def. Ryleigh Matthews 7-6(7-5), 6-1; Elizabeth Mims (HP) def. Sophie Cook 2-6, 7-5, 10-7; Madison Rogers (HP) def. Mackenzie Lawrimore 7-6, 5-6(11-9).
DOUBLES
Fennell/ Jeffords (HP) def. Cook/ Driggers 6-4, 7-5; Katelyn Scott/ Chamblee Poston (HP) def. Lila Kate Leviner/ Mallory Prosser 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.
Carolina Academy 9
Williamsburg Academy 0
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Mary Logan Atkinson in No. 1 singles by the score of 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Mary Logan Atkinson 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Anna Louise McKenzie 6-0, 6-0; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Madison Slavinski 6-0, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Elise McCutheon 6-1, 6-0; Lake Kilman (CA) def. Josie Tisdale 6-0, 6-0; Esther Campbell (CA) def. Emily Brandon 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
Weaver/Cameron (CA) def. Atkinson/ McKenzie 8-1; Matthews/ Brown (CA) def. Slavinski/ McCutheon 8-1; Killman/ Campbell (CA) def. Tisdale/ Brandon 8-0.
VOLLEYBALL
North Myrtle Beach 3
West Florence 1
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — West Florence’s Rion Caldwell had an ace, 13 kills, 11 blocks and two digs in the Knights' 25-14, 23-25, 25-13, 26-24 loss.
ACES- WF: Rion Caldwell 1, Elizabeth White 1, Abigail Parr 3.
KILLS: WF: Grace Howard 3, Caldwell 13, Rachel Herod 2, White 9, Monica Schenk 2, Michaela Hayes 3.
ASSISTS: WF: Herod 18, Rachel Dubose 13.
BLOCKS: WF: Howard 2, Caldwell 11, Schenk 4, Hayes 2, Ali Meeker 1.
DIGS: WF: Caldwell 2, Herod 2, Savannah Temple 1, Logan Moore 6.
RECORD: WF 5-8, 5-4 Region 6-4A.
NEXT MATCH: West will travel to Wilson at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The King’s Academy 3
Marlboro Academy 1
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had five aces, five kills, 20 assists and digs in the Lions' 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18 win.
ACES:TKA: Meredith Hoover 5, Kelsey Kirby 3, Emma Newton 1, Caitlin Cooksey 2.Frances Padgett 5.
KILLS: TKA: Hoover 5, Newton 6, Cooksey 7
ASSISTS: TKA: Hoover 20.
BLOCKS: TKA: Cooksey 1, Newton 2.
DIGS: TKA; Hoover 2, Cooksey 2.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Williamsburg Academy 1
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Rebecca Martin had four aces and 21 assists in the Golden Eagles' 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17 win.
ACES: PDA: Rebecca Hammond 4.
KILLS: PDA: Ashley martin 11, Allie Briley 7, Abby Johnson 9.
ASSISTS: PDA: Hammond 21.
BLOCKS: PDA: Martin 3.
DIGS: PDA: Leah Johnson 10, Ava Fowler 10, Martin 10, Briley 13, Johnson 13.
RECORD: PDA 7-8.
Crestwood 3
East Clarendon 0
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Grace Williamson had three aces in the Wolverines' 25-23, 25-16, 26-24 loss.
Teammate Liberty Whack had 12kills, and Hayden White added four digs.