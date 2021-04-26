PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy’s Hannah Altman third after Day 1 of SCISA 2A boys' state golf championship

SOCASTEE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Katie Lee went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBI. Teammate Hannah Hickman went 1 for 5 with a triple and two RBI.

EC;050;300;1—9;11;0

S;400;000;1—5;5;3

WP:Maddie Newsome(7 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 8 K).

LEADING HITTERS –EC: Katie Lee 2-4, HR, 5 RBI; Hannah Hickman 1-5, 3B, 2 RBI; Hope Azurdia 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Hayden White 1-5; Ansley Brown 1-3, 1 RBI; Newsome 3-4, 2B; Kirbi Floyd 1-3.

Williamsburg Academy 5

Lee Academy 4

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Billie Easler grounded into a fielder's choice while teammate Nealy Lamb scored for the win. Teammate Abie McCants went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI.

Lee Academy’s Charley Norris went 2 for 4, and teammate Carsyn Hall went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

LA;000;130;0—4;6;2

WA;002;020;1—5;8;3