PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy’s Hannah Altman third after Day 1 of SCISA 2A boys' state golf championship

CONWAY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Hannah Altman carded a 1-over-par 73 and is third, individually after Monday's Day 1 of the SCISA Class 2A state golf championship at the Hackler Course. She's two shots off the lead.
The Bobcats, as a team, are in fifth place.
Holden Ervin shot a 82 to lead Williamsburg Academy to an eighth-place standing. Tripp Spivey, meanwhile, led Pee Dee Academy with a 88.
5. CAROLINA ACADEMY (327)
Hannah Altman 73, Thomas McDonald 87, Blanding Franks 84, Landon Crosby 83.
8. WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (365)
Holden Ervin 82, Binkie McKenzie 99, Blake Hendrick 86, Justin Tisdale 98.
9. PEE DEE ACADEMY (373)
Tripp Spivey 88, Brock Baker 91, Keeton Cribbs 90, Eli Meetz 104.
Hannah Pamplico 190
Johnsonville 211
Carvers Bay 259
FLORENCE, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Kyle Elliott shot a 44 to earn medalist honors at Olde English Trail. Johnsonville’s Macoy Feagin shot a 47, and Carvers Bay’s Colton Perry carded a 62.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (190)
Stanford Tedder 47, Kyle Elliott 44, Chase Stone 47, Gage Foxworth 52.
JOHNSONVILLE (211)
Macoy Feagin 47, Wyatt Griffith 54, Payne Alford 50, Matthew Altman 60.
CARVERS BAY (259)
Colton Perry 62, Jacob Radcliffe 63, Holden Williams 66, Colton Grier 68.
BASEBALL
Dillon Christian 15
Thomas Heyward 0 (4)
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Colby Thorndyke went 2 for 4 with four RBI in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs.
On the mound Thorndyke pitched a four inning two-hitter and struck out five. Teammate Austin Heasley went 2 for 3 with four RBI.
DCS;506;4—15;13;0
THA;000;0—0;2;3
WP:Colby Thorndyke (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). LP: Nick Wise ( 3 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS –DCS: Charlie Collins 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Cooper Lane 2-2, 2B; Austin Heasley 2-3, 4 RBI; Thorndyke 2-4, 4 RBI; Jakob Gerald 2-4, 3 RBI; Trent Johnson 3-3, 2 RBI; Josh Brown 1-3.
Cheraw 12-14
Camden Military 0-0
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Malachi McManus, Landon Sellers and Caleb Townsend combined for a no-hitter while striking out seven batters in four innings in Game 1.
Tyson Hall led the Braves at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI. Teammate Logan Byrd went 3 for 3 with two RBI.
In Game 2, John Bryant went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBI.
GAME 1
CMA;000;0—0;0;2
C;147;x—12;9;0
WP:Malachi McManus (2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). LP: Rheinheimer ( 2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS –C: Tyson Hall 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI; Logan Byrd 3-3, 2 RBI; Jonathan Gordon 1-3, 1 RBI; McManus 1-2, 1 RBI; Landon McCune 1-2, 1 RBI; Landon Sellers 1-1, 1 RBI.
GAME 2
CMA;000;0—0;2;7
C;734;x—14;81
WP:Malachi Roscoe (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Thompson ( 2 IP, 7 H, 13 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS –C: Logan Byrd 1-1; Caleb Townsend 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Roscoe 2-3, 2 2B, 1 RBI; Malachi McManus 1-3, 1 RBI; John Bryant 3-3, 2 2B, 4 RBI.
Branchville 6
East Clarendon 3
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Kyler Odom went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI.
Teammates Gage Brown and Phillip Black each went 1 for 4 with an RBI.
EC;201;000;0—3;7;0
B;130;200;x—6;9;1
WP: Will Joyner (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 K). LP: Raulston McKenzie ( 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS –EC: Kyler Odom 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Grant Barrineau 1-4; Gage Brown 1-4, 1 RBI; Phillip Black 1-4, 1 RBI.
Aynor 11
Hannah-Pamplico 1 (6)
AYNOR, S.C. — Aynor defeats Hannah-Pamplico 11-1 in six innings.
SOFTBALL
Dillon 4
Aynor 3
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Qy Wilson went 1 for 3 with a triple and three RBI. Teammate Ny Wilson went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
A;000;000;3—3;6;1
D;000;004;x—4;2;0
WP:Paige Sherman (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP: Kennedy Ellis (6 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB,10 K).
LEADING HITTERS –D: Qy Wilson 1-3, 3B, 3 RBI; Ny Wilson 1-3, 1 RBI.
St. James 8
Johnsonville 7
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Olivia Powell went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer. Teammate Brooks Eaddy went 3 for 5.
LP: Hannah Graham (6 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS –J: Olivia Powell 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Brooks Eaddy 3-5, Sophia Thompson 2-3; CeCe Lamb 2-4.
East Clarendon 9
Socastee 5
SOCASTEE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Katie Lee went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBI. Teammate Hannah Hickman went 1 for 5 with a triple and two RBI.
EC;050;300;1—9;11;0
S;400;000;1—5;5;3
WP:Maddie Newsome(7 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS –EC: Katie Lee 2-4, HR, 5 RBI; Hannah Hickman 1-5, 3B, 2 RBI; Hope Azurdia 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Hayden White 1-5; Ansley Brown 1-3, 1 RBI; Newsome 3-4, 2B; Kirbi Floyd 1-3.
Williamsburg Academy 5
Lee Academy 4
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Billie Easler grounded into a fielder's choice while teammate Nealy Lamb scored for the win. Teammate Abie McCants went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI.
Lee Academy’s Charley Norris went 2 for 4, and teammate Carsyn Hall went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
LA;000;130;0—4;6;2
WA;002;020;1—5;8;3
LEADING HITTERS– LA: Chaley Norris 2-4; Caliegh Barrett 1-4, 2B; Carsyn Hall 1-4, 1 RBI; Madi Motley 1-3, 1 RBI; Lindsey Hill 1-2. WA: Nealy Lamb 3-4, 2 2B; Brayleigh Matthews 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Abby McCants 3-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Allie McFadden 1-3.
Andrew Jackson 10
Marlboro County 3
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Andrew Jackson 10-3.
BOYS' SOCCER
Wilson 8
Cheraw 2
CHERAW, S.C. — Wilson’s James Zhan scored three goals.
Teammate Luis Hernadez had a goal, three assists and even two saves.
The Tigers end the season at 7-9 overall, and 3-9 in Region 6-4A.
GOALS: W: James Zhan 3, Sonner Ward , Junah Lee 2, Luis Hernandez, Jared Trejo.
ASSISTS: W: Hernandez 3, Ward, 2, Jake Floyd, Junah Lee.
SAVES: W: Paul Richardson, Hernandez.