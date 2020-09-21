 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy volleyball defeats Pee Dee Academy in five sets
Monday's Prep Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy volleyball defeats Pee Dee Academy in five sets

MULLINS, S.C. — Anna Grace Bradley had 10 aces, three kills, three blocks, 16 assists and three digs to lead Carolina Academy's volleyball team to a 3-2 win against Pee Dee Academy on Monday.

The Bobcats won by scores of 19-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-10 and 15-5.

Carolina Academy teammate Gracen Bradley added two aces, three kills and three digs.

Pee Dee Academy’s Abby Johnson, meanwhile, had six aces and eight kills.

ACES – CA: Anna Grace Bradley 10, Gracen Bradley 2. PDA: Abby Johnson 6.

KILLS – CA: Anniston Turner 8, G.Bradley 3, Lara Abuaita 3, Vandi Timmons 3, A.G. Bradley 3. PDA: Tess Devers 3, Ashley Martin 4, Johnson 8.

BLOCK – CA: Turner 8, A.G. Bradley 3, Abuaita 2. PDA: Martin 4

ASSISTS – CA: A.G. Bradley 16. PDA: Devers 11.

DIGS – CA: G.Bradley 3, Timmons 3, A.G. Bradley 3, Jamiee Epps 2. PDA: Maggie Jacobs 16, Martin 4.

RECORDS: CA 3-0, 1-0 SCISA Region 4-2A.

The King’s Academy 3

Emmanuel 1

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The King’s Academy's Meredith Hoover had seven aces and 17 assists in the Lions' 25-11, 22-25, 25-11, 25-14 win.

Teammate Audrey Beaton had two aces, seven kills, three blocks and four digs.

ACES –TKA: Audrey Beaton 2, Kelsey Kirby 3, Meredith Hoover 7, Emma Newton 1.

KILLS – TKA: Beaton 7, Kirby 4, Francis Padgett 4, Newton 1.

BLOCK – TKA: Beaton 3, Kirby 2.

ASSISTS – TKA: Hoover 17.

DIGS – TKA: Beaton 4, Kirby 10, Padgett 4.

RECORDS: TKA 5-2, 0-1 SCISA Region 4-2A.

GIRLS’ GOLF

West sixth

at Stableford

FLORENCE, S.C. — Anna McGillivray shot a +13 to lead West Florence to a sixth-place finish at the Stableford Tournament at Traces Golf Club.

South Florence was led by Anna Grace with a +16.

Gilbert won the event with a +115. St. James was next at +109, followed by River Bluff +77, North Myrtle Beach +83, Camden +67, West Florence +44, Lexington +39, South Florence +22, and Sumter +16.

St. James’ Adrian Anderson shot a +45 to earn medalist honors..

6. WEST FLORENCE (44)

Alla McGillivray +13, Madeline Ateyeh +11, Taylor Pleasant +8, Julia Kleine +12.

8.SOUTH FLORENCE (22)

Sara Danner +1, Anna Caroline Stone 5, Anna Grace Smith +16, Maggie Miller 0

