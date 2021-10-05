PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy's Hannah Altman finishes 2nd in SCISA state golf tournament

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Hannah Altman is this year's SCISA girls' golf state runner-up after carding a two-day total of 146 Tuesday at Orangeburg Country Club. The Bobcats, as a team, finished sixth.

Trinity Collegiate placed third and was led by Lina Polteraitis (81-79--160).

Laurence Manning, led by Autumn Carey's 153, placed fifth.

Hilton Head Prep won the state championship, and its golfer, Bridget Wilkie, earned medalist honors with a 142.

3. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (361-359-720)

Lina Polteraitis (81-79-160); Jennifer Rials (80-82-162), Kinsley Stanley (90-88-178); Kelsie Fink (110-110-220).

5.LAURENCE MANNING (369-368-737)

Autumn Carey (77-76-153); Summer Carey (87-83-170); Ann Carol Briggs (90-93-183); Anna Kate Beane (115-116-231).

6. CAROLINA ACADEMY (380-385-765)

Hannah Altman (73-73-146), Emma Hunt (72-77-149); Lexi Goff (122-120-242), Maggie Hunt (115-113-228).