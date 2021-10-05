 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy's Hannah Altman finishes 2nd in SCISA state golf tournament
0 Comments

PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy's Hannah Altman finishes 2nd in SCISA state golf tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Hannah Altman is this year's SCISA girls' golf state runner-up after carding a two-day total of 146 Tuesday at Orangeburg Country Club. The Bobcats, as a team, finished sixth.

Trinity Collegiate placed third and was led by Lina Polteraitis (81-79--160).

Laurence Manning, led by Autumn Carey's 153, placed fifth.

Hilton Head Prep won the state championship, and its golfer, Bridget Wilkie, earned medalist honors with a 142.

3. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (361-359-720)

Lina Polteraitis (81-79-160); Jennifer Rials (80-82-162), Kinsley Stanley (90-88-178); Kelsie Fink (110-110-220).

5.LAURENCE MANNING (369-368-737)

Autumn Carey (77-76-153); Summer Carey (87-83-170); Ann Carol Briggs (90-93-183); Anna Kate Beane (115-116-231).

6. CAROLINA ACADEMY (380-385-765)

Hannah Altman (73-73-146), Emma Hunt (72-77-149); Lexi Goff (122-120-242), Maggie Hunt (115-113-228).

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder after kicking referee

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert