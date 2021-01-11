PREP ROUNDUP: Cheraw boys top North Central 70-57

CHERAW, S.C. — Jonathan Gordon scored a game-high 17 points to lead Cheraw to a 70-57 win over North Central on Monday in boys' basketball action.
Teammates Devin Gillespie and Marshall Myers added 15 and 12 points, respectively, to help the Braves snap a seven-game losing streak.
NC 9;19;13;16 — 57
C 18;19;21;12 — 70
CHERAW (70)
Marshall Myers 12, Devin Gillespie 15, Jackson 7, Brown 2, Jonathan Gordon 17, Cauthen 7, Malachi 2, Burch 8.
RECORDS: C 3-7, 3-2 Region 4-2A.
NEXT GAME: Cheraw will travel to Central at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Scott’s Branch 62
East Clarendon 52
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Nautica Burgess scored a team-high 11 points.
Teammate Keyon Wilson added 10 points.
SB 11;14;18;19 — 62
EC 11;10;16;15 — 52
EAST CLARENDON (52)
Nautica Burgess 11, Keyon Wilson 10, Graham 9, Strickland 8, Cook 5, Strickland 3, Cooper 2, Barringer 2.
RECORDS: EC 0-5, 0-1 Region 4-A.
NEXT GAME: EC will travel to Scott’s Branch at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Conway Christian 60
Marlboro Academy 42
CONWAY, S.C. — Marlboro Academy's Jackson Quick scored a team-high 15 points.
MA 7;8;12;15 — 42
CC 5;20;24;11 — 60
MARLBORO ACADEMY (42)
Williams 4, Edmondson 2, Day 9, Jackson Quick 15, Ratley 2, Josh Frye 10.
RECORDS: MA 0-3, 0-3 SCISA 3-2A.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
East Clarendon 48
Scott’s Branch 21
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Liberty Whack scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate Talaysia Cooper added 14 points.
SB 2;1;10;8 — 21
EC 15;12;11;10 — 48
SCOTT’S BRANCH (21)
Cambria Parker 14, Pearson 3, Bennett 2, Bradshaw 2.
EAST CLARENDON (48)
Liberty Whack 17, Talaysia Cooper 14, Hayden White 12, Rush 3, LLyod 2.
RECORDS: EC 3-0, 1-0 Region 4-A.
Cheraw 51
North Central 37
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Myshauna Worrell scored a game-high 14 points.
The Braves outscored North Central 25-16 in the second-half.
NC 8;13;4;12 — 37
C 13;13;12;13 — 51
CHERAW (51)
S.Brown 4, R.Brown 2, McGriff 5, Gordon 6, Bostic 9, Myshauna Worrell 14, D.Brown 6.
RECORDS: C 1-8, 1-4 Region 4-2A.
NEXT GAME: Cheraw will travel to Central at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.