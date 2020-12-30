PREP ROUNDUP: Cheraw falls to Myrtle Beach at the buzzer in Beach Ball Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Ayden Hickman hit the game-winning bucket at the end for Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks defeated Cheraw 59-57 at the Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center on Wednesday in high school boys' basketball action.
Marshall Myers scored a game-high 24 points for the Braves.
Teammate Jonathan Gordon added 15 points.
Cheraw fell to 2-5 on the season.
MB 14;12;15;16 — 59
C 8;7;25;17 — 57
CHERAW (57)
Brown 3, Marshall Myers 24, Gillespie 3, Jonathan Gordon 15, Burch 7.
Dillon Christian 90
Coastal Homeschool (Ga.) 52
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s DeWayne McCormick scored a team-high 16 points at the Low Country Invitational at First Baptist School.
Teammate Adam Norman added 14 points.
The Warriors improved to 6-3 and will host Conway Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
DCS 34;26;18;12 — 90