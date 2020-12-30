 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Cheraw falls to Myrtle Beach at the buzzer in Beach Ball Classic
PREP ROUNDUP: Cheraw falls to Myrtle Beach at the buzzer in Beach Ball Classic

Cheraw logo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Ayden Hickman hit the game-winning bucket at the end for Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks defeated Cheraw 59-57 at the Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center on Wednesday in high school boys' basketball action.

Marshall Myers scored a game-high 24 points for the Braves.

Teammate Jonathan Gordon added 15 points.

Cheraw fell to 2-5 on the season.

MB 14;12;15;16 — 59

C 8;7;25;17 — 57

CHERAW (57)

Brown 3, Marshall Myers 24, Gillespie 3, Jonathan Gordon 15, Burch 7.

Dillon Christian 90

Coastal Homeschool (Ga.) 52

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s DeWayne McCormick scored a team-high 16 points at the Low Country Invitational at First Baptist School.

Teammate Adam Norman added 14 points.

The Warriors improved to 6-3 and will host Conway Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

DCS 34;26;18;12 — 90

CH 10;18;9;15 — 52

DILLON CHRISTIAN (90)

DeWayne Mcormick 16, Adam Norman 14, Grayson Singletary 11, Ethan Brewington 12, Sweat 7, Carter 5, Colby Thorndyke 11, Glassgow 8, Brown 2, Boykin 3.

