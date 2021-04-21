PREP ROUNDUP: Chesterfield baseball edges West Florence in extras

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Jase Stafford hit a single to center field to score Nick Boswell from third as Chesterfield walked off with a 6-5 win over West Florence in eight innings on Wednesday in high school baseball action.
Zane Davis led the Rams at plate going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Teammate Kevin Diggs went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
West Florence’s Josh Williams went 1 for 3 with a home run and an RBI.
Teammate Harley Davis 1 for 3 with double and an RBI.
WF;410;000;00;—;5;6;2
C;010;022;01;—;6;11;0
WP: Nick Boswell (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Matt Guerreo (2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – WF: Josh Williams 1-3, HR,1 RBI; Dylan Snyder 1-3, 1 RBI; Coleman Kelly 1-4, 1 RBI; Harley Davis 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Ty Suggs 1-2. C: Zane Davis 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Colton Starling 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Jase Stafford 1-4, 1 RBI; Josh Adams 1-3; Kevin Diggs 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Adam Bythm 1-4; Boswell 1-3, Micheal Crawford 1-2.
Cheraw 7
Marlboro County 6 (8)
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Jonathan Gordon singled to center field to score Aiden Quick in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Braves Gordon went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
Teammate Landon McCune went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
Marlboro County’s Tristan Hunt went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBI.
Teammate Markey Purvis went 4 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.
MC;002;200;11;—;6;15;3
C;200;210;02;—;7;7;1
WP: Logan Byrd ( 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). LP: Micheal Norris ( 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – MC: Tanner Cheek 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Thomas Smith 1-4, 1 RBI; Norris 2-4, 3B, 2B, 1 RBI; Tristan Hunt 3-5, HR, 2 RBI; Markey Purvis 4-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI; Brandon Murphy 1-1. C: Tyson Hall 1-3; Jonathan Gordon 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Caleb Townsend 1-4; Malachi McManus 1-4, 2B; Malachi Roscoe 1-4, 1 RBI; Landon McCune 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 2
Williamsburg Academy 1
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Landyn Tyler went 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Teammate Colton Caulder went 1 for 4.
Williamsburg Academy's Will McCuthen went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Teammate Boyd Casselman and Henry Swicord each went 1 for 3.
PDA;010;001;0;—;2;4;0
WA;100;000;0;—;1;3;0
LEADING HITTERS – PDA: Colton Caulder 1-4; L Tyler 3-3, 1 RBI. WA: Boyd Casselman 1-3; Will McCuthen 1-3, 1 RBI; Henry Swicord 1-3.
The King’s Academy 15
Marlboro Academy 7
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Garrison Fields went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI.
Teammates Zach Dutton and Gavin Moore each had a hit and two RBI.
Marlboro Academy's Nash Harpe went 2 for 3.
Teammate Ethan Edmondson went 1 for 4 with an RBI.
TKA;311;012;7;—;15;8;4
MA;031;011;1;—;7;5;5
LEADING HITTERS – TKA: Garrison Fields 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Jaylan Williams 1-3; Zach Dutton 1-3, 2 RBI; C.J. Clark 1-5; Gavin Moore 1-2, 2 RBI; Ben Harris 1-1. MA: Dawson Williams 1-3; Reed Edwards 1-3; Nash Harpe 2-3; Ethan Edmondson 1-4, 1 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Darlington 4
North Myrtle Beach 2
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Alayna Williamson went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI.
Teammate Madie Andrews went 2 for 3 with a RBI.
NMB;011;000;0;—;2;8;1
D:220;000;x;—;4;6;1
WP: Madie Andrews ( 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). LP: Lauren Hilburn (6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Naya Jones 2-3; Alayna Willaimson 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Andrews 2-3, 1 RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 11
Williamsburg Academy 0 (5)
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s defeated Williamsburg Academy 11-0 in five innings.