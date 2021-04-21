PREP ROUNDUP: Chesterfield baseball edges West Florence in extras

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Jase Stafford hit a single to center field to score Nick Boswell from third as Chesterfield walked off with a 6-5 win over West Florence in eight innings on Wednesday in high school baseball action.

Zane Davis led the Rams at plate going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Teammate Kevin Diggs went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

West Florence’s Josh Williams went 1 for 3 with a home run and an RBI.

Teammate Harley Davis 1 for 3 with double and an RBI.

WF;410;000;00;—;5;6;2

C;010;022;01;—;6;11;0

WP: Nick Boswell (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Matt Guerreo (2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).

LEADING HITTERS – WF: Josh Williams 1-3, HR,1 RBI; Dylan Snyder 1-3, 1 RBI; Coleman Kelly 1-4, 1 RBI; Harley Davis 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Ty Suggs 1-2. C: Zane Davis 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Colton Starling 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Jase Stafford 1-4, 1 RBI; Josh Adams 1-3; Kevin Diggs 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Adam Bythm 1-4; Boswell 1-3, Micheal Crawford 1-2.

Cheraw 7