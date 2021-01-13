PREP ROUNDUP: Cooper, East Clarendon girls roll past Scott's Branch 48-29

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Talaysia Cooper scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help lead East Clarendon's girls' basketball team to a 48-29 win over Scott’s Branch ion Wednesday night.
Teammate Liberty Whack added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
EC 19;7;16;6 — 48
SB 7;14;5;3— 29
EAST CLARENDON (48)
Talaysia Cooper 25, Liberty Whack 15, White 3, LLyod 3, McElveen 2, Sheriod 1.
SCOTT’S BRANCH (29)
Cambria Parker 16, Bennet 5, Butler 3, Parson 1.
Cheraw 45
Central 42
PAGELAND, S.C. — Cheraw’s Amber Brown scored a team-high 19 points.
CH 8;15;13;9 — 45
CE 13;12;9;8 — 42
CHERAW (45)
S.Brown 7, Amber Brown 19, Worrell 6, Bostic 9, Conda 1, Jackson 7, Byrd 3.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Scott’s Branch 67
East Clarendon 29
SUMMERTON, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Nautica Burgess scored a team-high nine points.
EC 2;5;12;10 — 29
SB 12;23;15;16 — 67
EAST CLARENDON (48)
J.Baringer 6, Wilson 2, Nautica Burgess 9, Strickland 5, Graham 2, Cooper 3, C.Barringer 2.
Central 64
Cheraw 59
PAGELAND, S.C. — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a game-high 30 points.
Teammate Jonathan Gordon added 10 points.
CH 13;10;14;22 — 59
CE 10;13;16;25 — 65
CHERAW (59)
Marshall Myers 30, Gillespie 7, Pegues 3, Jackson 4, Jonathan Gordon 10, Burch 5.