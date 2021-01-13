 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Cooper, East Clarendon girls roll past Scott's Branch 48-29
WEDNESDAY PREP ROUNDUP

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Talaysia Cooper scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help lead East Clarendon's girls' basketball team to a 48-29 win over Scott’s Branch ion Wednesday night.

Teammate Liberty Whack added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

EC 19;7;16;6 — 48

SB 7;14;5;3— 29

EAST CLARENDON (48)

Talaysia Cooper 25, Liberty Whack 15, White 3, LLyod 3, McElveen 2, Sheriod 1.

SCOTT’S BRANCH (29)

Cambria Parker 16, Bennet 5, Butler 3, Parson 1.

Cheraw 45

Central 42

PAGELAND, S.C. — Cheraw’s Amber Brown scored a team-high 19 points.

CH 8;15;13;9 — 45

CE 13;12;9;8 — 42

CHERAW (45)

S.Brown 7, Amber Brown 19, Worrell 6, Bostic 9, Conda 1, Jackson 7, Byrd 3.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Scott’s Branch 67

East Clarendon 29

SUMMERTON, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Nautica Burgess scored a team-high nine points.

EC 2;5;12;10 — 29

SB 12;23;15;16 — 67

EAST CLARENDON (48)

J.Baringer 6, Wilson 2, Nautica Burgess 9, Strickland 5, Graham 2, Cooper 3, C.Barringer 2.

Central 64

Cheraw 59

PAGELAND, S.C. — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a game-high 30 points.

Teammate Jonathan Gordon added 10 points.

CH 13;10;14;22 — 59

CE 10;13;16;25 — 65

CHERAW (59)

Marshall Myers 30, Gillespie 7, Pegues 3, Jackson 4, Jonathan Gordon 10, Burch 5.

