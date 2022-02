PREP ROUNDUP: Darlington boys edge Hartsville 40-36

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Qua'Liek Lewis scored a game-high 16 points to lead Darlington to a 40-36 win over Hartsville in boys' basketball on Tuesday Night.

The Red Foxes' loss gave Wilson the Region 6-4A title outright.

The Falcons outscored Hartsville 24-20 after being tied 16-16 at the half.

Hartsville’s Kam Foman scored a team-high 11 points.

HARTSVILLE (36)

Briggs 7, LeXander 3, Kam Foman 11, Robinson 4, McFarland 2, Huggins 7.

DARLINGTON (40)

Qualik Lewis 16, Keith 7, Green 2, Williams 9, Wingate 8.

Trinity Collegiate 63

Laurence Manning 60

MANNING, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate’s LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 41 points.

The Titans outscored Laurence Manning 25-9 in the fourth quarter after trailing 51-38.