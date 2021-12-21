PREP ROUNDUP: Darlington boys top Timmonsville at Falcon Holiday Classic

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Chuck Keith scored a game-high 12 points to lead Darlington to a 66-33 win over Timmonsville on Tuesday at the Falcons Holiday Classic Tournament in boys' basketball action.
Teammate Nicholas Jordan added 11 points.
Timmonsville’s Tremel Echols scored a team-high nine points.
TIMMONSVILLE (33)
Lowery 6, Tremel Echols 9, Ennis 5, Boston 3, Joe 4, Allen 4, James 2.
DARLINGTON (66)
Cotton 8, WIngate 6, Johnson 2, Williams 5, Fleming 3, Bacote 4, Nicholas Jordan 11, Pendergrass 7, Chuck Keith 12, Lewis 6, Green 7.
Hannah-Pamplico 62
McCormick 41
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 21 points the Class A Showcase at Carvers Bay.
Teammate Zander Poston added 11 points.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (62)
Fleming 5, Zander Poston 11, Jenkins 4, Cyrus Ellison 21, Graham 8, Sellers 4, Bartell 2, Davis 7.
Hemingway 72
Calhoun Falls Charter 70
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway’s Tyreek Brown hit the game-winning basket with 0.5 seconds left during the Class A Showcase at Carvers Bay.
Brown also scored a game-high 19 points.
Jaylen Williams scored 14, Jamorie Ellis added 12 and Darrion Cooper added 10 points for the Tigers.
HEMINGWAY (72)
Jaylen Williams 14, Jamorie Ellis 12, Jones 8, Tyreek Brown 19, McRae 3, Rouse 2, Darrion Cooper 10.
Westwood 62
Hartsville 57 (OT)
CAYCE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Jamari Briggs scored a game-high 28 points at the Cayce Roundball Classic at Brookland-Cayce.
Teammate Kam Forman added 10 points.
HARTSVILLE (57)
Jamari Briggs 28, LeXander 9, Kam Foman 10, Knox 4, Huggins 4, McFarland 2.
Trinity Collegiate 52
Benedictine (Ga.) 24
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s LeBron Thomas scored a team-high 11 points at the Seahawks Holiday Classic at Hilton Head Island.
Teammate Taevean Famutimi-Brown added 10 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (52)
Saragba 8, Taevean Famutimi-Brown 10, Muldowney 6, Djoussa 9, Edwards 2, Gregory 2, Miles 2, LeBron Thomas 11, Thompson 2.
Legion Collegiate 59
Wilson 55
CAYCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Zandae Butler scored a team-high 17 points at the Cayce Basketball Classic at Brookland-Cayce.
Teammate Josh Green added 12 points.
WILSON (55)
Boston 3, Zandae Butler 17, X.Brown 5, Lytch 5, Josh Green 12, Daniels 2, Thompson 4, J.Brown 7.
Greenwood 62
East Clarendon 53
CENTRAL, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Ellis Graham scored a game-high 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had eight blocks at the D.W. Daniels Christmas Tournament.
Teammate Cade Cook added 13 points.
EAST CLARENDON (53)
White 6, Thames 5, Cade Cook 13, Ellis Graham 20, Cooper 9.
Pee Dee Academy 28
Whale Branch 21
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 13 points at the Class A Showcase at Carvers Bay.
Teammate Cam Weston added 12 points.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (28)
Hudson Spivey 13, Cam Weston 12, Elvington 3.
Ashley Ridge 70
C.E. Murray 47
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Jalen Conyers scored a game-high 18 points at the Pro Skills Basketball Classic at Goose Creek.
C.E. MURRAY (47)
Myers 4, Tyree Prunes 13, Mack 5, Mitchum 4, Jalen Conyers 18, Kennedy 8.
OTHER SCORES: Calhoun County defeated Carvers Bay 79-76 (OT). Johnsonville defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt 55.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Hartsville 58
Spartanburg 51
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Hartsville’s Kindan Fisher scored a game-high 19 points in the championship game in the Silver Division at the Lexington Christmas Tournament.
Teammate Tatiana Fisher added 14 points.
HARTSVILLE (58)
Kindan Dawson 19, Mitchell 5, Tatiana Fisher 14, Johnson 1, Olivia Martin 13, Kind 6.
Darlington 45
Lakewood 37
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Sommer Joseph scored a game-high 15 points at the Falcons Holiday Classic.
Teammate JaMera Madison added 13 points.
DARLINGTON (45)
JaMera Madison 13, McPhail 3, Benton 2, Grant 1, Moses 3, Jerry 1, Sommer Joseph 15, Bulloch 6.
Darlington 91
Timmonsville 32
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s JaMera Madison scored a game-high 23 points at the Falcons Holiday Classic.
Teammate Nyisha Moses added 13 points.
Timmonsville’s Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a game-high 17 points.
TIMMONSVILLE (32)
Hawkins 4, Janiya Scott-Rouse 17, Johnson 8, Scott 3, McAlister 3.
DARLINGTON (91)
JaMera Madison 23, Aryanna McPhail 12, Benton 16, Grant 1, Nyisha Moses 13, Jerry 2, Sommer Joseph 12, Bulloch 6.
Trinity Collegiate 56
Bishop Kenny (Fla.) 38
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Kiyomi McMiller scored a game-high 22 points at the Seahawks Classic at Hilton Head Island.
Teammate Jada Cameron added 15 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE(56)
Kiyomi McMiller 22, Jada Cameron 15, Davis 9, Feagin 6, Pierce 2 , Urmuleviciute 2.
Latta 53
St. James 14
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Latta’s Makayla Legette scored a game-high 21 points in the Sylvia Hatchell Division at the UBHI tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Teammate Kaliya Herman added 13 points.
LATTA (53)
Hennagan 8, Makayla Legette 21, Kardee McFadden 11, Kaliya Herman 13.
Westwood 64
East Clarendon 54
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Liberty Whack scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Sylvia Hatchell Division at the UBHI tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.