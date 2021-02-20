 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Darlington girls top Aiken in 4A playoffs
0 comments
top story
SATURDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Darlington girls top Aiken in 4A playoffs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dillon vs. Oceanside Basketball

Dillon's Zayvion Bethea (2) looks to make a pass during the Wildcats' 63-54 loss to Oceanside Collegiate on Saturday in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.

 CALEB REEVES / SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

AIKEN, S.C. — Jamera Madison scored a team-high 12 points to lead Darlington's girls' basketball team to a 34-20 win over Aiken in the Class 4A state playoffs on Saturday.

The Falcons outscored the Hornets 15-7 in the third quarter.

Darlington improves to 2-2 and will host Myrtle Beach on Wednesday at a to be determined time.

D 9;10;8;7 — 34

A 6;7;5;2 — 20

DARLINGTON (34)

Jamera Madison 12, Montgomery 8, Jackson 4, Jones 2, Joseph 6.

Buford 42

Kingstree 33

LANCASTER, S.C. — Kingstree’s season came to an end in the 42-33 loss to Buford in the Class 2A state playoffs.

The Jaguars finish the year at 3-6 overall.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Oceanside Collegiate 63

Dillon 54

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Demario Bethea scored a team-high 19 points in the Class 3A state playoffs.

Teammate’s BoBo McKinnon and Christopher Wright each scored 12 points.

Dillon finished the season at 6-2.

OCA 11;13;20;19 — 63

D 13;14;14;13 — 54

DILLON (54)

Demario Bethea 19, Christopher Wright 12, Brayboy 8, Z.Bethea 3, BoBo McKinnon 12.

Marlboro County 51

Brookland-Cayce 50

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Devonta Oliver scored a team-high 15 points.

Teammate Dreveon Scott added 14 points.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-2 and will travel to Bishop England on Wednesday.

B-C 2;13;14;21 — 50

MC 13;8;17;13 — 51

MARLBORO COUNTY (51)

Dreveon Scott 14, Alford 6, Adams 5, Devonta Oliver 15, Shawn Lucas 10, Bethea 1.

Carvers Bay 72

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 59

BAMBERG, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Terrell Walker scored a team-high 14 points in the Class A state playoffs.

Teammates Havaugh Walker and M.J. Bromell each added 12 points.

The Bears improved to 13-4 and will travel to Baptist Hill on Wednesday.

CB 24;10;16;22 — 72

B-E 13;19;11;16 — 59

CARVERS BAY (72)

Young 7, Havaughn Green 12, Porter 4, M.J. Bromell 12, Coles 4, Bell 3, Terrell Walker 10, Ja. Walker 6, Josh Walker 10.

Baptist Hill 60

Johnsonville 56

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Quez Lewis scored a team-high 24 points in the Class A state playoffs.

Teammate Travis Wilson added 13 points.

The Flashes end the season at 7-7.

J 14;10;16;16 — 56

BH 16;25;5;14 — 60

JOHNSONVILLE (56)

Pressley 3, Quez Lewis 24, Avant 7, Coles 8, Travis Wilson 13, Smith 1.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert