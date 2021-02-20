PREP ROUNDUP: Darlington girls top Aiken in 4A playoffs

AIKEN, S.C. — Jamera Madison scored a team-high 12 points to lead Darlington's girls' basketball team to a 34-20 win over Aiken in the Class 4A state playoffs on Saturday.

The Falcons outscored the Hornets 15-7 in the third quarter.

Darlington improves to 2-2 and will host Myrtle Beach on Wednesday at a to be determined time.

D 9;10;8;7 — 34

A 6;7;5;2 — 20

DARLINGTON (34)

Jamera Madison 12, Montgomery 8, Jackson 4, Jones 2, Joseph 6.

Buford 42

Kingstree 33

LANCASTER, S.C. — Kingstree’s season came to an end in the 42-33 loss to Buford in the Class 2A state playoffs.

The Jaguars finish the year at 3-6 overall.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Oceanside Collegiate 63

Dillon 54