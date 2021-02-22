PREP ROUNDUP: Dillon Christian, Pee Dee Academy boys advance to SCISA 2A semis

SUMTER, S.C. — Ethan Brewington scored a game-high 28 points to lead Dillon Christian to a 82-52 win over Orangeburg Prep in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs Tuesday at Wilson Hall.
Teammate Adam Norman added 17 points.
The Warriors are making their second straight appearance in the SCISA Class 2A semifinals, last year they lost to Bethesda Academy 78-67.
Dillon Chrisitan improves to 20-3 and will play Pee Dee Academy in the SCISA Class 2a semifinals at Sumter Civic Center at 8 p.m. Thursday.
OP 8;18;17;9— 52
DCS 18;24;21;19— 82
DILLON CHRISTIAN (52)
Singletary 5, Sweat 2, Ethan Brewington 28, DeWayne McCormick 12, Thorndyke 5, Glasgow 7, Pulley 3, Boykin 2, Adam Norman 17.
Pee Dee Academy 49
Oakbrook Prep 34
SUMTER, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 26 points in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at Wilson Hall.
Teammate Cameron Weston added 14 points.
The Golden Eagles outscored Oakbrook Prep 35-22 in the second half after leading 14-12 at the break.
Pee Dee Academy improves to 13-2 and will play Dillon Christian in SCISA Class 2A semifinals at the Sumter Civic Center at 8 p.m. Thursday.
OP 6;6;11;11— 34
PDA 10;4;16;19 — 49
PEE DEE ACADEMY (49)
Oakley 7, Caulder 2, Hudson Spivey 26, Cameron Weston 14.
LATE MONDAY
PREP ROUNDUP
Andrew Jackson 54
Marion 49
MARION, S.C. — Mac Washington scored a team-high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as Andrew Jackson upset Marion 54-49 in the Class 2A state playoffs on Monday night in high school boys' basketball action.
Teammate T.J. Sanders added 19 points.
The Swamp Foxes end the season at 3-1 and as the Region 7-2A champs.
AJ 10;16;15;13 — 54
M 13;7;17;12 — 49
MARION (49)
Lester 2, T.J. Sanders 19, Scott 1, Charles 1, Mac Washington 20, Wilson 1.
Legion Collegiate 78
Mullins 60
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Mullins’ Quentin Tisdale scored a team-high 23 points in the Class 2A state playoffs at the Rock Hill Sports Center.
Teammate Jaden Hayes added 14 points.
The Auctioneers end the season at 6-3.
M 16;9;14;21 — 60
LCS 14;22;18;18 — 78
MULLINS (60)
Sindab 9, Quentin Tisdale 23, Robinson 2, Jaden Hayes 14, Jones 2, Reed 4, LIvingston 2, Watson 4.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49
Manning 34
SANTEE, S.C. — Manning’s La’Tavius Wilson scored a team-high 13 points in the Class 3A state playoff game at Lake Marion High School.
The Monarchs end the season at 6-3.
M 4;7;6;17 — 34
O-W 13;15;11;6 — 49
MANNING (34)
Anderson 9, Gourdine 3, Logan 2, Washington 2, Wilson 13, Dundy 5.
Hilton Head Christian Academy 67
Marlboro Academy 36
SUMTER, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Sara White scored a team-high 15 points in the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
Teammate Anna Smith added 13 points.
MA 11;10;7;9 — 36
HHCA 13;20;15;19 — 67
MARLBORO ACADEMY (36)
Liles 7, Sara White 15, Anna Smith 13, Brigman 1.
Palmetto Christian 75
Lee Academy 25
SUMTER, S.C. — Palmetto Christian defeated Lee Academy 75-25 in the SCISA Class 2A state touranment at the Sumter Civic Center.
The Cavaliers end the season at 10-7.