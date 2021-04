PREP ROUNDUP: Dillon Christian softball edges Florence Christian 2-1

FLORENCE, S.C. — Charlotte Sellers went 1 for 3 with a double to lead Dillon Christian to a 2-1 win over Florence Christian on Thursday in softball action.

Teammates Alex Heasley and Kia Walters each had a hit.

Florence Christian’s Emily Eason had a double.

Dillon 14-4

Darlington 8-0

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Abby Bristow went 3 for 3 with two RBI in Game one.

Teammate Qy Wilson went 2 for 3 with three RBI.

Darlington’s Ashton Goodwin went 2 for 3.

Teammate Naya Jones went 1 for 2 with a double.

In Game Two, Dillon’s Chesney Goodall and Jenascia Lester each had two hits and an RBI.

Darlington’s Naya Jones went 2 for 3 with a double.

GAME 1

DA;600;20;—;8;7;4

DI;733-1x;—;14;16;2