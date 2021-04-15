PREP ROUNDUP: Dillon defeats Georgetown in softball

DILLON, S.C. — Abby Bristow went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI to lead Dillon's softball team to a 2-1 win Thursday over Georgetown. Teammate Lexie Rogers added an RBI, and Ny Wilson went 2 for 2 with a triple.
G;000;000;0—1;3;0
D;010;010;x—2;7;2
WP: Paige Sherman (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). LP:Jordan (6 IP, 7H, 2R, 2ER, 2 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS –D: Abby Bristow 3-3, 2 2B, 1 RBI; Ny Wilson 2-2, 3B; Lexie Rogers 1-2, 1 RBI; Jenascia Lester 1-2.
Marlboro Academy 17
Conway Christian 0 (5)
CONWAY, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Madison Carriker went 1 for 4 with two RBI.
Teammate Hannah Taylor went 1 for 2 with two RBI.
MA;022;76—18;17;0
CC;000;00—0;2;8
WP: Makayla Parks (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K). LP: Adams( 5 IP, 6H, 17 R, 9 ER, 12 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – MA: Madison Dixon 1-3; Madison Carriker 1-4, 2RBI; Parks 1-2, 1 RBI; Ava Edmonson 1-2, 2 RBI; Hannah Taylor 1-2, 2 RBI.
Marlboro County 7
Marion 6
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County's Harley Oxendine scored from third on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh for the win. Ramzee Williams led the Bulldogs, going 3 for 4, and teammate Bailey Butts went 2 for 4 with two RBI.,
Marion’s Hallie Lebiedz went 3 for 4 with a triple and RBI. Teammate Anna Grace Page went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
M;200;301;0—6;7;3
MC;000;140;2—7;12;4
WP: Mackenzie Kubas (5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP: Hallie Lebiedz (6 ⅔ IP, 12 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: Lebiedz 3-4, 3B, 1 RBI; Anna Grace Page 2-3, 2 RBI; Olivia Collins 1-4; Kaylee Beckstrand 1-3, 2B. MC: Destani Barfield 2-4; Abby Quick 1-3; Ramzee Williams 3-4; Baylee Barfield 1-4; Bailey Butts 2-4, 2 RBI; Harley Oxendine 2-4, 1 RBI;Amir Bridges 1-3, 2B.
Laurence Manning 10
Colleton Prep 3
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Maggie Welch went 4 for 4, and teammate Jessica Giffith went 2 for 2 with a home run, triple and four RBI.
MA;110;001;0—3;5;1
LMA;312;400;x—10;13;0
WP: Brynli Brewer (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). LP: Sidney Bailey ( 5 2/3IP, 13 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS –LMA: Maggie Welch 4-4; Emily Frierson 1-3; Brewer 2-3; Jessica Griffith 2-2, HR, 3B,4 RBI; Ella Grace Healon 1-2, 1 RBI.
BASEBALL
Marlboro Academy 18
Conway Christian 2 (3)
CONWAY, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Luke Day went 1 for 2 with a triple and three RBI. Teammate Ford Duggers went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.
MA;981—18;17;0
CC;101—2;3;2
WP Lake Day (3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 7 K). LP Austin Jordan (1 1/3IP, 11H, 17R, 17ER, 7 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – MA: Day 1-2, 3B, 3 RBI; Ben Milligan 3-3, 2 2B; Dawson Williams 2-2, 1 RBI; Bryce Moody 1-1, 1 RBI; Tristan Crowley 2-2, 1 RBI; Ethan Edmondson 2-2, 1 RBI; Nash Harpe 1-1, 1 RBI; Ford Duggers 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Ford Munderlyn 1-1, 2B, 1 RBI.
Williamsburg Academy 18
The King’s Academy 3 (4)
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Blaine MCFaddin went 1 for 2 with three RBI. Teammate Boyd Casselman went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI of his own.
The King’s Academy’s Garrison Fields went 2 for 3, and Jaylan Williams went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
TKA;012;0—3;4;7
WA;110;(16)—18;7;2
WP: Blaine McFaddin (4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP: Gavin Moore ( 0 IP, 3 H, 9 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS –TKA: Zach Dutton 1-1; Garrison Fields 2-3; Jaylan Williams 1-3, 1 RBI. WA: Boyd Casselman 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Conner Kellahan 1-2, 2 RBI; McFaddin 1-2, 3 RBI; Josh Stone 1-3, 2 RBI; Henry Swicord 2-3, 1 RBI; Austin Wheeler 1-1.
Dillon Christian 12
Carolina Academy 1 (5)
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Colby Thorndyke went 1 for 3 with a double. Teammate Cooper Lane went 2 for 3.
Carolina Academy’s Peyton McCutcheon went 1 for 2 with a double.
DCS;101;91—12;6;0
CA;000;01—1;4;9
WP: Jakob Gerald (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K).LP: Brennan Smith (3 ⅓ IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – DCS: Cooper Lane 2-3; Colby Thorndyke 1-3, 2B; Gerald 1-2, 1 RBI; Josh Brown 1-3; Ethan Brewington 1-3, 1 RBI. CA: Austin Brown 1-3; Matt Gaskins 1-3; Peyton McCutcheon 1-2, 2B; Coleman Johnson 1-2,
Laurence Manning 7
Wilson Hall 6
SUMTER, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Britton Morris went 1 for 3 with a home run and three RBI. Teammate Jackson Brown went 2 for 4 with a double.
LMA;300;040;0—7;6;1
WH;000;010;5—6;11;3
WP;Jackson Campbell (6 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 1 K). LP: Clark Kinney (5 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LMA: Jackson Brown 2-4, 2B; Austin Geddings 1-3, 1 RBI; Britton Morris 1-3, HR, 3 RBI; Buddy Gates 1-1, 2B; T.J. Hicks 1-2.
BOYS' GOLF
Hartsville 53
South Florence 49
West Florence 40
FLORENCE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Drew Andrews shot a 16 to lead the team to win in Stableford Scoring at the Country Club of South Carolina.
South Florence’s Seth Evans earned medalist honors with a 20, followed by West Florence’s Jack Seward at 19. Wilson's Quincy Woods finished at eight.
HARTSVILLE (53)
Drew Andrews 16, Jacob Pullings 15, Blake Weatherford 13, Rodney Atkinson 9.
SOUTH FLORENCE (49)
Seth Evans 20, Caleb Clary 11, Landry Carter 10, Jack Holt 8.
WEST FLORENCE (40)
Jack Seward 19, Drew Flynn 9, Chapman White 7, Daniel Thompson 5.
WILSON
Quincy Woods 8, Aden Jarrell 1. Omar Patel 0.
East Clarendon 182
Hannah-Pamplico 191
Manning 234
Carvers Bay 251
LAKE CITY, S.C. — East Claredon’s Cayleigh Goff shot a 40 to earn medalist honors at Lake City Country Club. Hannah-Pamplico’s Stanford Tedder shot a 45, followed by Manning’s Evan Coker at 53, and Carvers Bay’s Colton Perry at 53.
EAST CLARENDON (182)
Harper Epperson 42, Nate Coker 45, Cayleigh Goff 40, Dalton Watts 55.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (191)
Stanford Tedder 45, Kyle Elliott 49, Chase Stone 48, Gage Foxworth 49.
MANNING (234)
Evan Coker 53, Lynn Feagan 60, Parch Anderson 57, Stephen Ard 64.
CARVERS BAY (251)
Colton Perry 53, Holden Williams 65, Jacob Radcliffe 65, Ivan Hernandez 68.
BOYS' SOCCER
Pee Dee Academy 3
Trinity Collegiate 1
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Harley Carter scored two goals, and teammate Drew Singletary added a goal of his own.