PREP ROUNDUP: East Clarendon boys defeat C.E. Murray in overtime
top story
WEDNESDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: East Clarendon boys defeat C.E. Murray in overtime

east clarendon ec logo

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. – Damien White scored a game-high 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 15 assists to lead East Clarendon to a 70-67 win over C.E. Murray in overtime in boys' basketball action on Wednesday.

C.E. Murray’s Jaylen Conyers scored a team-high 18 points.

Teammate Antonio Kincade added 18 points.

C.E. MURRAY (67)

Myers 3, Prunes 8, Grant 8, Antonio Kincade 17, Jaylen Conyers 18, Montgomery 3, Kennedy 4, Gamble 8.

EAST CLARENDON (70)

Damien White 33, Thames 8, Cook 5, Craft 4, Nesbitt 3, Sullivan 7, Cooper 9.

Kingstree 45

Lee Central 43

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. – Hakeem Barr scored a team-high 14 points.

The Jaguars outscored the Stallions 11-6 in the fourth quarter after trailing 37-34 at the end of the third.

Lee Central’s Nakia Johnson added a game-high 17 points.

KINGSTREE (45)

Hakeem Barr 14, R.Cason 5, J.Cason 2, Elmore 3, Stacey 3, Elmore 4, Wilson 6, Nesmith 3, Dorsey 3.

LEE CENTRAL (43)

Johnson 3, Bradley 8, Tales 2, Spann 2, Nakia Johnson 17, Micheal Holmes, Jr. 8.

Marlboro County 57

Camden 49

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County’s Caleb Brown scored a game-high 11 points.

Teammate Braylon Barfield added 10 points.

MARLBORO COUNTY (57)

Chalmers 2,K. Adams 9, Dixon 6, Caleb Brown 11, Braylon Barfield 10, Leviner 9,N. Adams 4,Bethea 3.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Scott’s Branch 44

Hemingway 40

SUMMERTON, S.C. – Hemingway’s Teonna Draughn scored a team-high 17 points.

Teammate Teonna Drauhgn added 17 points.

HEMINGWAY (40)

Burrough 3, Caitlyn Nesmith 15, Teonna Draughn 17, Singletary 2, Scott 3.

Kingstree 43

Lee Central 28

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. – Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a game-high 18 points.

Teammate Makayla Dukes added 13 points.

Lee Central’s Shadae Rembert scored a team-high nine points.

KINGSTREE (43)

Takyah McGee 18, Makayla Dukes 13, Murphy 5, Brown 2, McKnight 1, Mosley 2, Felder 2.

LEE CENTRAL (28)

Bradley 7, Shadae Rembert 9, Reames 2, Price 3, Austin7.

East Clarendon 78

C.E. Murray 24

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. – East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a game-high 40 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and dished out eight assists.

Teammate Liberty Whack added 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

C.E. MURRAY (24)

Singletary 3, Williams 5, Kelty 4, Izzard 2, Wallace 2, Taylor 8.

EAST CLARENDON (78)

Talayasia Cooper 40, Liberty Whack 17, Hayden White 10, N. McElveen 6, LLyod 3, W. McElveen 2.

Aynor 28

Dillon 26

AYNOR, S.C. – Dillon’s Mariah Campbell scored a game-high 15 points.

DILLON (45)

Mariah Campbell 15, Bruce 4, Bethea 4, McInnis 5.

