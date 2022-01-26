PREP ROUNDUP: East Clarendon boys defeat C.E. Murray in overtime

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. – Damien White scored a game-high 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 15 assists to lead East Clarendon to a 70-67 win over C.E. Murray in overtime in boys' basketball action on Wednesday.
C.E. Murray’s Jaylen Conyers scored a team-high 18 points.
Teammate Antonio Kincade added 18 points.
C.E. MURRAY (67)
Myers 3, Prunes 8, Grant 8, Antonio Kincade 17, Jaylen Conyers 18, Montgomery 3, Kennedy 4, Gamble 8.
EAST CLARENDON (70)
Damien White 33, Thames 8, Cook 5, Craft 4, Nesbitt 3, Sullivan 7, Cooper 9.
Kingstree 45
Lee Central 43
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. – Hakeem Barr scored a team-high 14 points.
The Jaguars outscored the Stallions 11-6 in the fourth quarter after trailing 37-34 at the end of the third.
Lee Central’s Nakia Johnson added a game-high 17 points.
KINGSTREE (45)
Hakeem Barr 14, R.Cason 5, J.Cason 2, Elmore 3, Stacey 3, Elmore 4, Wilson 6, Nesmith 3, Dorsey 3.
LEE CENTRAL (43)
Johnson 3, Bradley 8, Tales 2, Spann 2, Nakia Johnson 17, Micheal Holmes, Jr. 8.
Marlboro County 57
Camden 49
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County’s Caleb Brown scored a game-high 11 points.
Teammate Braylon Barfield added 10 points.
MARLBORO COUNTY (57)
Chalmers 2,K. Adams 9, Dixon 6, Caleb Brown 11, Braylon Barfield 10, Leviner 9,N. Adams 4,Bethea 3.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Scott’s Branch 44
Hemingway 40
SUMMERTON, S.C. – Hemingway’s Teonna Draughn scored a team-high 17 points.
Teammate Teonna Drauhgn added 17 points.
HEMINGWAY (40)
Burrough 3, Caitlyn Nesmith 15, Teonna Draughn 17, Singletary 2, Scott 3.
Kingstree 43
Lee Central 28
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. – Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Makayla Dukes added 13 points.
Lee Central’s Shadae Rembert scored a team-high nine points.
KINGSTREE (43)
Takyah McGee 18, Makayla Dukes 13, Murphy 5, Brown 2, McKnight 1, Mosley 2, Felder 2.
LEE CENTRAL (28)
Bradley 7, Shadae Rembert 9, Reames 2, Price 3, Austin7.
East Clarendon 78
C.E. Murray 24
GREELEYVILLE, S.C. – East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a game-high 40 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and dished out eight assists.
Teammate Liberty Whack added 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
C.E. MURRAY (24)
Singletary 3, Williams 5, Kelty 4, Izzard 2, Wallace 2, Taylor 8.
EAST CLARENDON (78)
Talayasia Cooper 40, Liberty Whack 17, Hayden White 10, N. McElveen 6, LLyod 3, W. McElveen 2.
Aynor 28
Dillon 26
AYNOR, S.C. – Dillon’s Mariah Campbell scored a game-high 15 points.
DILLON (45)
Mariah Campbell 15, Bruce 4, Bethea 4, McInnis 5.