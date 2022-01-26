PREP ROUNDUP: East Clarendon boys defeat C.E. Murray in overtime

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. – Damien White scored a game-high 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 15 assists to lead East Clarendon to a 70-67 win over C.E. Murray in overtime in boys' basketball action on Wednesday.

The Jaguars outscored the Stallions 11-6 in the fourth quarter after trailing 37-34 at the end of the third.