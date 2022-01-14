PREP ROUNDUP: EC's Cooper posts triple-double in victory over Carvers Bay

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper posted a triple-double with a game-high 37 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists in the Wolverines' 86-23 victory over Carvers Bay on Friday in girls' basketball action.
Teammate Liberty Whack added 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Carvers Bay’s Dessence Graham scored a team-high nine points.
EAST CLARENDON (86)
Talaysia Cooper 38, Liberty Whack 19, Hayden White 15, N. McElveen 8, Lloyd 4, W. McElveen 3.
CARVERS BAY (23)
Dessence Graham 9, Morris 5, Geathers 4, Stragglers 3, Young 2.
Trinity Collegiate 60
Quality Education (N.C.) 54
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Kiyomi McMiller scored a game-high 29 points as the Titans remained unbeaten at 16-0.
Teammate McKenzie Davis added 12 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (60)
Cameron 5, McKenzie Davis 12, Knox 6, Feagin 4, Urmuleviciute 4, Kiyomi McMiller 29.
Scott’s Branch 49
C.E. Murray 46
GREELEYVILLE, S.C. – C.E. Murray’s Cy’Asia Singletary scored a team-high 25 points.
C.E. MURRAY (46)
Cy’Asia Singletary 25, Izzard 9, Sanya 6, Kylee 6, Williams 3.
Emmanuel 26
Calvary Christian 22
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Emmanuel’s Mackenzie Beck scored a game-high 14 points.
EMMANUEL (26)
Corry 8, Mackenzie Beck 14, Stuckey 2, Groves 2.
McBee 46
Great Falls 36 (OT)
MCBEE, S.C. – McBee’s Tyneshia Hickman and Stormy Harper each scored 15 points.
MCBEE (46)
Tyneshia Hickman 15, Stormy Harper 15, Nixon 2, Harper 9, Peterson 5.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Carvers Bay 62
East Clarendon 59
TURBEVILLE, S.C. – Carvers Bay’s Tevin Young scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Tavein Coles added 16 points.
East Clarendon’s Ellis Graham scored 23 points and 15 rebounds.
Teammate Damien White added 24 points with 10 assists and 10 rebounds.
CARVERS BAY(62)
Tevin Young 18, Tavian Coles 16, Porter 2, Havaughn Green 14, Dursey 3, Grice 5.
EAST CLARENDON (59)
Damien White 24, Cade Cook 10, Ellis Graham 23, Sullivan 2.
Crestwood 84
Manning 75
MANNING, S.C. – Manning’s Justin Daniels scored a game-high 24 points.
Teammate Gerkedez Sharpe added 20 points.
MANNING (75)
Hilton 5, Jeffery Ceasar 17, Evans 6, Justin Daniels 24, McFadden 3, Gerkedez Sharpe 20.
Great Falls 71
McBee 30
MCBEE, S.C. – McBee’s Tyrek Wright scored a team-high 17 points.
MCBEE (30)
Tyrek Wright 17, Sullivan 2, Height 2, Trull 2, Pendron 4, Morrell 1, Wallace 2.
Emmanuel 42
Calvary Christian 33
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Emmanuel’s Will Long scored a game-high 22 points.
Teammate Noah Jones added 11 points.
EMMANUEL (75)
Will Long 22, Noah Jones 11, Cannon 4, B. Atkinson 3, Scipio 2.