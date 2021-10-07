PREP ROUNDUP: Eight area players named to Joanne Langfitt Junior Showcase

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl announced Thursday that 88 players have been selected and invited to participate in the inaugural Joanne Langfitt Junior Showcase, to be played on Dec. 10 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

Eight of the selections hail from the Pee Dee: South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers; West Florence offensive lineman Logan Locklear; Wilson athlete Zandae Butler; Hartsville running back J'Shawn Anderson; Chesterfield offensive lineman Andrew Threatt; Lamar athlete Ja'Quan Toney and C.E. Murray athletes Nicolas Brown and Henry Evans III.

The skills challenge is being conducted with the South Carolina Football Coaches Association and will feature the top players from the Class of 2023. It will be held in conjunction with the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl game, which will be played the following day on the same field. This is an invitation-only event that will be comprised of an electronically timed 40-yard dash, timed three-cone drill and shuttle run, vertical jump, broad jump and bench press.

Honors for fastest and strongest players, as well as overall combine MVP and the Joanne Langfitt Award will presented following the conclusion of the event. Each participant will be provided special-guest access to the North-South Bowl Senior Game.