PREP ROUNDUP: Emmanuel Christian volleyball defeats Northside Christian

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emily Bachmon and Hannah Cassidy each had six aces and two kills to lead Emmanuel to a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-22, 25-12) of Northside Christian in Volleyball on Friday night.

Teammate Maddie Oliver had an ace, four kills and seven assists.

ACES: ECS: Maddie Oliver 1, Emma Shy 5, Emily Bachmon 6, Hannah Cassidy 6.

KILLS: ECS: Oliver 4, Shy 3, Bachmon 2, Cassidy 2, Izzy Groves 3.

ASSISTS: ECS: Oliver 7..

BLOCKS: ECS: Groves 3.

RECORDS: ECS: 6-4.

NEXT MATCH: ECS will travel to South Pointe Christian at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LATE THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Trinity Collegiate 3

Emmanuel Christian 1