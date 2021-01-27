PREP ROUNDUP: Faulton's layup lifts Kingstree boys past Manning

KINGSTREE, S.C. — C.J. Faulton's layup in the final seconds lifted Kingstree to a 71-69 win over Manning in boys' basketball action on Wednesday night.
Faulton had 15 points in the game while Hakeem Barr led the Jaguars with 22.
Justin Daniels led Manning in scoring with 19 points.
Teammates Corey Graham and Deonata McFadden each scored 15 points.
M 13;14;15;27 — 69
K 12;20;18;21 — 71
MANNING (69)
Justin Daniels 19, Calloway 10, Evans 4, Corey Graham 15, McFadden 15, Joe 3.
KINGSTREE (71)
C.J. Faulton 15, Davis 5, Hakeem Barr 22, Gilmore 5, Wilson 11, Joshua Cason 13.
RECORDS: K 3-2. M 1-4, 1-1 Region 6-3A.
NEXT GAME: Kingstree will travel to Manning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Dillon 58
Georgetown 42
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Dillon’s Chris Wright scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate DeMarco Bethea added 16 points.
D 11;18;13;16 — 58
G 4;11;15;11 — 42
DILLON (58)
Chris Wright 18, McKinnon 5, Brayboy 7, Davis 2, Bethea 8, DeMarco Bethea 16, Cabbagestalk 2.
RECORD: D 5-1, 3-0 Region 7-3A.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to Waccamaw at 6 p.m. Monday.
Carvers Bay 65
Hemingway 36
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Tevin Young scored a game-high 15 points.
Hemingway’s Jamorie Ellis scored a team-high 12 points.
H 10;10;5;11 — 36
CB 15;25;11;14 — 65
HEMINGWAY (36)
Jamorie Ellis 12, Canty 5, Wilson 7, Brown 2, J.Williams 7, SIngletary 2, Cooper 1.
CARVERS BAY (65)
M.J. Bromell 3, Tevin Young 15, Small 4, R.J. Bromell 4, Green 4, Coles 8, T.Walker 7, Porter 7, Bell 7, Brockington 6.
RECORDS: H 1-6, 0-4 Region 4-A. CB 8-2, 2-0 Region 4-A.
NEXT GAME: Carvers Bay will host Scott’s Branch at 6 p.m. Friday. Hemingway will travel to East Clarendon at 6 p.m. Feb. 3.
OTHER SCORE: C.E. Murray fell to Scott’s Branch 64-54.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Dillon 39
Georgetown 35
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Dillon’s Kamirah James scored the game's final four points and a team-high 16 points for the victory.
D 12;10;7;10 — 39
G 7;14;5;9 — 35
DILLON (39)
Campbell 9, Lane 8, Cooper 4, Kamirah James 16, Frazier 2.
RECORDS: D 2-4, 2-1 Region 7-3A.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to Waccamaw at 6 p.m. Monday.
Manning 37
Kingstree 34
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Manning’s La’Tavis Wilson scored a team-high 11 points.
The Monarchs outscored the Jaguars 22-10 in the second half after trailing 24-15 at the break.
Kingstree’s Ta’Kiya Murphy scored a game-high 15 points.
M 9;6;14;8 — 37
K 12;12;5;5 — 34
MANNING (37)
Gourdine 9, Anderson 5, Lundy 3, La”tavis Wilson 11, Dundy 9.
KINGSTREE (34)
Ta’Kiya McGee 15, Murphy 4, Goodman 3, A.McKnight 9, Brown 2, P.McKnight 2.
RECORDS: K 1-3. M 2-3, 0-2 Region 6-3A.
NEXT GAME: Kingstree will travel to Manning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Carvers Bay 40
Hemingway 35
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Kinsley Reed scored a game-high 12 points.
Hemingway's Logan Heyward also scored a game-high 12 points.
H 11;3;9;12 — 35
CB 6;12;15;7 — 40
HEMINGWAY (35)
Logan Heyward 12, Burrows 2, Johnson 6, Draughn 9, Brown 6.
CARVERS BAY (40)
Kinsley Reed 12, Chandler 6, Ripley 5, T.Davis 2, Verren 3, Myers 6, K.Davis 6.
RECORDS: CB 4-3, 2-0 Region 4-A. H 2-6, 1-5 Region 4-A.
NEXT GAME: Carvers Bay will host Scott’s Branch at 6 p.m. Friday. Hemingway will travel to East Clarendon at 6 p.m. Feb. 3.
OTHER SCORE: Chesterfield fell to Andrew Jackson 51-29.