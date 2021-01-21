 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: FCS surges past Carolina Academy in boys' basketball
PREP ROUNDUP: FCS surges past Carolina Academy in boys' basketball

Florence Christian vs. Carolina Academy Basketball

Emekah Johnson (3) lifts the ball to the basket during the Florence Christian Eagles vs. Carolina Academy Bobcats boys basketball game on January 21, 2021 in Florence, South Carolina

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Emekah Johnson scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Florence Christian boys' basketball team to a 33-29 win over Carolina Academy on Thursday night. Teammate Robbie Jordan added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Carolina Academy’s Matthew Joye and Markarius Epps each scored a team-high seven points.

CA 11;7;7;4— 29

FCS 9;7;6;11— 33

CAROLINA ACADEMY (29)

Matthew Joye 7, Markarius Epps 7, Brown 6, Wilder 4, Gaskins 4, Jernigan 1.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (33)

Robbie Jordan 10, Emekah Johnson 13, Huntley 3, Greene 3, Gray 5.

C.A. Johnson 60

McBee 43

McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Brady Boyle scored a team-high 12 points, followed by Cole Brigman with 10.

CAJ 18;15;14;13— 60

M 6;13;12;12— 43

C.A. JOHNSON (60)

Nick O’Neil 14, Martin 9, Bailey 7, Ramey 8, Moore 6, Hopkins 4, SImpson 2, Wilson 5, Gadson 2, Grant 3.

MCBEE (43)

Brady Boyle 12, Cole Brigman 10, Sellers 1, Truell 7, Hendrin 2, Brown 5, Wellmon 4, Wallace 1, Clarey 1.

