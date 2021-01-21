PREP ROUNDUP: FCS surges past Carolina Academy in boys' basketball

FLORENCE, S.C. — Emekah Johnson scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Florence Christian boys' basketball team to a 33-29 win over Carolina Academy on Thursday night. Teammate Robbie Jordan added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Carolina Academy’s Matthew Joye and Markarius Epps each scored a team-high seven points.
CA 11;7;7;4— 29
FCS 9;7;6;11— 33
CAROLINA ACADEMY (29)
Matthew Joye 7, Markarius Epps 7, Brown 6, Wilder 4, Gaskins 4, Jernigan 1.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (33)
Robbie Jordan 10, Emekah Johnson 13, Huntley 3, Greene 3, Gray 5.
C.A. Johnson 60
McBee 43
McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Brady Boyle scored a team-high 12 points, followed by Cole Brigman with 10.
CAJ 18;15;14;13— 60
M 6;13;12;12— 43
C.A. JOHNSON (60)
Nick O’Neil 14, Martin 9, Bailey 7, Ramey 8, Moore 6, Hopkins 4, SImpson 2, Wilson 5, Gadson 2, Grant 3.