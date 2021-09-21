 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: FCS sweeps Trinity Collegiate in volleyball
agate

A9_01344 (1).jpg

Florence Christian's Bradley Brown leaps up for the kill during Tuesday's match against Trinity Collegiate.

 WILLIAM HESTER/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bradley Brown had six aces, 12 kills, two blocks and 10 digs to lead Florence Christian's volleyball team to a 3-0 win (25-23, 25-18, 25-4) over Trinity Collegiate on Tuesday.

The Titans' McCanless Pennington had seven aces, a kill and nine assists.

ACES: FCS: Bradley Brown 6, Mary Margaret Sterling 2,Hilton Broach 2, Natalie Smith 3.

TCS: McClanless Pennington 7, Isabella Stamato 2,Allison Kirby 1.

ASSISTS: FCS: Sterlings 23. TCS: Pennington 9, Stamato 3

KILLS: FCS: Brown 12, Sterlings 1. TCS: Talor Beck 1, Kirby 4, Kiersten Bryant 2.

BLOCKS: FCS: Brown 2

DIGS: FCS: Brown 10, Broach 16, Sofie Digs 16, TCS: Grace Miller 2.

RECORD: FCS: 13-0-1, 3-0 SCISA REGION 2-3A.

NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Low Country Day on Thursday 5 p.m.

Carolina Academy 3

Pee Dee Academy 0

MULLINS, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Clare Floyd had three aces, 11 kills and five digs in the Bobcats' 25-20, 25-10, 25-14 win.

ACES: CA: Anna Grace Bradley 9, Clare Floyd 3, Gabby Hewitt 3.

ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 16.

BLOCKS: CA: A.G. Bradley 2, Ruby Kate Amos 1.

KILLS: CA: Floyd 11, A.G. Bradley 5, Amos 5.

DIGS: CA: Cassie MCLean 9, Maggie Johnson 7, A.G. Bradley 6, Sydney Jacobs 6, Floyd 5.

Christian Academy 3

The King’s Academy 2

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had five aces, 23 assists, eight kills and a block in the Lions' loss of 25-22, 18-25, 25-21, 18-25, and 15-11.

ACES: TKA: Meredith Hoover 5, Caitlyn Cooksey 1, Frances Padgett 4.

ASSISTS: TKA: Hoover 23.

BLOCKS: TKA: Hoover 1, Cooksey 1, Newton 1.

KILLS: TKA: Hoover 8, Padgett 5.

DIGS: TKA: Hoover 2, Padgett 2.

Marlboro Academy 3

Conway Christian 2

CONWAY, S.C. — Marlboro Academy won 25-12, 25-16, 20-25, 23-25, 15-7.

Hannah-Pamplico 3

Lamar 0

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico won 25-21, 25-23, 25-10.

East Clarendon 3

C.E. Murray 0

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Katie Lee had six aces, and Gracey Osborne added four in the Wolverines' 25-4, 25-11, 25-13 win.

Emmanuel Christian 3

South Pointe 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel Christian’s Hannah Cassidy had 10 aces and two assists in the 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 win.

ACES: ECS: Emily Bachman 6, Hannah Cassidy 10, Kendal McLaughlin 3, Emma Shy 6, Mackenzie Beck 5, Maddie Oliver 3.

KILLS; ECS: Bachman 3, Livvy McElveen 10, McLaughlin 2, Shy 2.

ASSISTS:ECS: Cassidy 2, Oliver 12.

Lake View 3

Johnsonville 0

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Spivey Evans had three aces and 31 assists in the Wild Gators' 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 win.

ACES: LV: Spivey Evans 3, Rebecca Cox 5, Raven Locklear 4, Baylee Miller 2 .

KILLS; LV: Mamie Grossetti 14, Cox 10, Baxleigh Arnette 9, Locklear 8.

ASSISTS: LV: Evans 31,Grossetti 5, Arnette 2.

DIGS: Emma King 20, Grossetti 10, , Elizabeth Morgan 15, Miller 15.

RECORDS: LV 7-0, 3-0 REGION 5-A.

NEXT MATCH: LV will travel to Green Sea Floyds at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Trinity Collegiate 6

Florence Christian 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate's Mahaley Swink defeated Alexis Aikens in No.1 singles by the score of 6-0, 6-0.

SINGLES

Mahaley Swink (TCS) def. Alexis Aikens 6-0, 6-0; Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Lauren Huckster 6-0, 6-0; Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def.Bette Brunson 6-0, 6-0;Sophie Belk (TCS) def.Camilla Canavarti 6-0, 4-0;Claire Peebles (TCS def.Payton Huggins 6-0, 6-0;Penelope Kremydas (TCS) def. Caroline Owens 6-0, 6-0.

0 Comments

