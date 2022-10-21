PREP ROUNDUP: FCS, TKA volleyball squads win pair at SCISA state tourney

Florence Christian 2
Thomas Sumter 0
FCS sweeps Thomas Sumter 25-19 and 25-18 at the SCISA 3A state tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.
Florence Christian 2
Greenwood Christian 0
FCS sweeps Greenwood Christian 25-16 and 25-17.
The King’s Academy 2
Holy Trinity 0
TKA sweeps Holy Trinity 25-15 and 25-19.
The King’s Academy 2
Cathedral Academy 0
TKA sweeps Cathedral Academy 25-23 and 25-22.
Pee Dee Academy 2
Orangeburg Prep 1
PDA defeats Orangeburg Prep 19-25, 25-23, and 25-10.
Spartanburg Christian 2
Pee Dee Academy 0
Spartanburg Christian sweeps PDA 25-14 and 25-16.
Shannon Forest 2
Carolina Academy 0
Shannon Forest sweeps Carolina Academy 25-12 and 25-14
Carolina Academy 2
Williamsburg Academy 0
Carolina Academy sweeps Williamsburg Academy 25-21 and 25-20.