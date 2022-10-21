 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
top story
FRIDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: FCS, TKA volleyball squads win pair at SCISA state tourney

  • Updated
  • 0

Florence Christian 2

Thomas Sumter 0

FCS sweeps Thomas Sumter 25-19 and 25-18 at the SCISA 3A state tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

Florence Christian 2

Greenwood Christian 0

FCS sweeps Greenwood Christian 25-16 and 25-17.

The King’s Academy 2

Holy Trinity 0

TKA sweeps Holy Trinity 25-15 and 25-19.

The King’s Academy 2

Cathedral Academy 0

TKA sweeps Cathedral Academy 25-23 and 25-22.

People are also reading…

Pee Dee Academy 2

Orangeburg Prep 1

PDA defeats Orangeburg Prep 19-25, 25-23, and 25-10.

Spartanburg Christian 2

Pee Dee Academy 0

Spartanburg Christian sweeps PDA 25-14 and 25-16.

Shannon Forest 2

Carolina Academy 0

Shannon Forest sweeps Carolina Academy 25-12 and 25-14

Carolina Academy 2

Williamsburg Academy 0

Carolina Academy sweeps Williamsburg Academy 25-21 and 25-20.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert