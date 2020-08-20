PREP ROUNDUP: FCS volleyball sweeps Thomas Sumter

DALZELL, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kaitlyn Fore had two aces, three kills, and one dig as the Eagles swept Thomas Sumter on Thursday by scores of 25-21, 25-12, and 25-15.
Teammate Kylie Stewart added one ace, five kills, one block, and three assists.
ACES – FCS: Kaitlyn Fore 2, Kylie Stewart 1, Sofie Purvis 2, Mary Margart-Sterling 4, Natalie Smith 1, Madison Cash 1.
KILLS – FCS: Bradley Brown 5, Emily Eason 3, Cash 1, Fore 3, Stewart 5.
BLOCK – FCS: Jessie Weatherford 7, Smith 4, Cash 3, Stewart 1.
ASSISTS – FCS: Smith 1, Stewart 3, Weatherford 1, Sterling 7.
DIGS – FCS: Fore 1, Brown 1, Eason 1.
RECORDS: FCS: 1-0.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will host Dillon Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Wilson Hall 3
Lee Academy 1
SUMTER, S.C. — Lee Academy was defeated 25-13, 25-14, 16-25 and 25-17 to fall to Wilson Hall.
RECORDS: LA: 0-1.
NEXT MATCH: Lee Academy will travel to Pee Dee Academy at 5:30 Tuesday.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Carolina Academy 6
Wilson Hall 3
SUMTER, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Halle Stone in No.1 singles 6-1, 6-1.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Halle Stone 6-1, 6-1; Lake Killman (CA) def. Carlie Fort 6-4, 6-1; Carolina McElveen (WH) def. Mary Catherine Cameron 6-2, 6-2; Jane McAdams (WH) def. Ashlee Matthews 6-2, 3-6(12-10); Rachel Bostic (WH) def. Payton Brown 7-5, 1-6(10-6); Maggie Long (CA) def. Natalie Ford 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Weaver/Killman (CA) def. Stone/Fort 8-3; Cameron/Matthews (CA) def. McElveen/McAdams 8-6; Brown/Madison Franks (CA) def. Bostic/Ford 8-3.
RECORDS: CA 1-0.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will travel to Laurence Manning at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
