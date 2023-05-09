BASEBALL
Florence Christian 9
Orangeburg Prep 2
WP: Gabe McLaughlin (5 1/3IP, 7H, 2R, 2ER, 7K, 1BB).
LEADING HITTERS: FCS: Gavin Holt 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Tanner Lewis 1-3, 2 RBI; Stone Poston 1-3, 2 RBI.
RECORD: FCS:21-10
NEXT GAME: FCS Will travel to Williamsburg Academy at 7 p.m. Today.
SOFTBALL
BOYS' GOLF
Locals at Class A
state championship
5. CARVERS BAY (362)
Elijah Fesperman 80; Will Hemingway 89;Jacob Radcliffe 96; Colton Perry 97.
6. JOHNSONVILLE (364)
Payne Alford 88, Macoy Feagin 90,Taylor Davis 92, Wyatt Griffith 94.
7. LATTA (366)
Caden Mishue 81, Nathan Holloman 86, Damien Gabel 90, Jessie Holloman 109.
8. EAST CLARENDON (378)
Cayleigh Goff 79, Ryan Sullivan 96, Jimmy Anderson 100, Hunter Matthews 103.
9. HANNAH-PAMPLICO (386)
Kyle Elliott 82, Chase Stone 84, Gage Foxworth 92, Brian Fields 128.
12.MCBEE (411)
Landon MCAteer 95, Luke Smith 95, Nick Morrell 98, Jacob Horton 123.
17. GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL (455)
Jack Jackson 86, Elliott Homer109, OM Patel 126, James Hammond 133.