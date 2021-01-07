 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian boys defeat Thomas Sumter
0 comments
Thursday’s Prep Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian boys defeat Thomas Sumter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUMTER, S.C. — Clayton Bochette scored a game-high 19 points to lead Florence Christian's boys' basketball team to a 55-46 win over Thomas Sumter on Thursday night. Teammate Jackson Gray added 13.

The Eagles outscored the Generals 30-21 in the second half. Florence Christian improves to 1-4 and will host Marlboro Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

FCS 13;12;14;16— 55

TSA 16;9;10;11 — 46

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (55)

Clayton Bochette 19, Jackson Gray 13, Robbie Jordan 10, J.Huntley 5, Johnson 5, Greene 3.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Florence Christian 57

Thomas Sumter 25

SUMTER S.C. — Florence Christian's Bradley Brown scored game-high 17 points. Teammate Kenzie Feagin added 13.

The Eagles improved to 6-1 and will host Marlboro Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

FCS 11;10;12;18— 57

TSA 5;7;8;15 — 25

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (57)

Kenzie Feagin 13, Bradley Brown 17, Eason 8, Stewart 9, Turner 2, Middleton 2.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert