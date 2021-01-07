PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian boys defeat Thomas Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Clayton Bochette scored a game-high 19 points to lead Florence Christian's boys' basketball team to a 55-46 win over Thomas Sumter on Thursday night. Teammate Jackson Gray added 13.
The Eagles outscored the Generals 30-21 in the second half. Florence Christian improves to 1-4 and will host Marlboro Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
FCS 13;12;14;16— 55
TSA 16;9;10;11 — 46
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (55)
Clayton Bochette 19, Jackson Gray 13, Robbie Jordan 10, J.Huntley 5, Johnson 5, Greene 3.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Florence Christian 57
Thomas Sumter 25
SUMTER S.C. — Florence Christian's Bradley Brown scored game-high 17 points. Teammate Kenzie Feagin added 13.
The Eagles improved to 6-1 and will host Marlboro Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
FCS 11;10;12;18— 57
TSA 5;7;8;15 — 25
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (57)