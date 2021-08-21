PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian claims Battle at the Castle crown

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence Christian School defeated Hartsville 2-0 in the Gold Division championship to earn the overall tournament title at Saturday's Battle at the Castle preseason volleyball tournament.
The Eagles defeated West Florence 2-1 in the semifinals while the Red Foxes topped Sumter 2-1 in the other semifinal matchup.
FCS was led by Tournament MVP Kaitlyn Fore as well as Bradley Brown, who also made the All-Tournament team.
In the Silver Division consolation bracket, The King's Academy defeated South Florence 2-1 to finish on top.
Other members of the All-Tournament team were Liberty Whack (East Clarendon), Madi Fleer (Aynor), Ahmarie Young (Sumter), Meredith Hoover (TKA), Leilani Campbell (South Florence), Jordyn Perry (West Florence) and Brooke Isgett (Hartsville).
CROSS COUNTRY
Trinity competes in Skyhawk Invitational 5K
COLUMBIA, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School competed in the Skyhawk Invitational 5K on Saturday in Columbia, with the boys finishing 16th and the girls placing 20th.
Ray Winegard was the top boys' finisher for the Titans with a time of 19:37.27 followed by David Ropp (19:49.49) and Sully Epps (20:35.70).
The girls were led by Kate Coker with a time of 24:42.44 followed by Giada Basta (28:15.02) and Mary Jane Lopiccolo (29:33.27).
FRIDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Emmanuel Christian 3
Northside Christian 2
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Emmanuel Christian’s Mackenzie Beck had five aces and Emily Beckmon added four aces in the 23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 18-25 and 17-15 win.
The Crusaders improved to 2-1 and will host The King’s Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.