PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian claims Battle at the Castle crown

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence Christian School defeated Hartsville 2-0 in the Gold Division championship to earn the overall tournament title at Saturday's Battle at the Castle preseason volleyball tournament.

The Eagles defeated West Florence 2-1 in the semifinals while the Red Foxes topped Sumter 2-1 in the other semifinal matchup.

FCS was led by Tournament MVP Kaitlyn Fore as well as Bradley Brown, who also made the All-Tournament team.

In the Silver Division consolation bracket, The King's Academy defeated South Florence 2-1 to finish on top.

Other members of the All-Tournament team were Liberty Whack (East Clarendon), Madi Fleer (Aynor), Ahmarie Young (Sumter), Meredith Hoover (TKA), Leilani Campbell (South Florence), Jordyn Perry (West Florence) and Brooke Isgett (Hartsville).

CROSS COUNTRY

Trinity competes in Skyhawk Invitational 5K

