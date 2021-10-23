PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian finishes in top 4 of SCISA 3A state volleyball tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − Starting from the consolation bracket, the Florence Christian School volleyball team won a pair of three-set matches on Saturday to advance to the SCISA 3A state tournament Upper Bracket championship.

The Eagles' run came to an end there, however, as Cardinal Newman posted a 25-22 and 25-11 victory at the Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

Earlier in the day, FCS defeated Ashley Hall 25-14, 23-25 and 25-19. That set up a match against Wilson Hall which saw the Eagles rally for a 17-25, 25-22 and 25-22 victory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

2A

Spartanburg Christian 2

Carolina Academy 0

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − Carolina Academy saw its season come to an end Saturday with a 25-12 and 25-20 loss to Spartanburg Christian.