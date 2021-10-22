PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian volleyball stays alive with SCISA tourney win over Trinity

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kaitlyn Fore had six aces, 11 kills and five digs in a 25-22 and 25-5 win over Trinity Collegiate on Friday in the SCISA 3A state volleyball tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.
ACES- FCS: Kaitlyn Fore 6, Mary Margaret Sterling 4, Sofie Purvis 1, Natalie Smith 1.
KILLS: FCS: Bradley Brown 8, Fore 11.
ASSISTS: FCS: Sterling 18.
DIGS:FCS: Brown 11, Fore 5, Sterling 2, Broach 11, Purvis 10.
BLOCKS: FCS: Brown 4, Broach 1, Gracie Dersch 1.
Carolina Academy 2
Christian Academy 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carolina Academy stayed alive in the SCISA 2A state tournament with a 25-22 and 25-20 win over Christian Academy.
Carolina Academy 2
Beaufort Academy 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carolina Academy earned a 10-25, 25-23 and 25-21 victory over Beaufort Academy on Friday in the SCISA 2A state tournament.
Colleton Prep 2
Williamsburg Academy 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Colleton Prep earned a 25-17 and 25-6 victory over Williamsburg Academy on Friday in the SCISA 2A state tournament.
Pee Dee Academy 2
The King’s Academy 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy topped The King’s Academy 25-23 and 25-16 in the SCISA 2A state tournament on Friday.
Shannon Forest 2
Pee Dee Academy 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Shannon Forest defeated Pee Dee Academy 25-15 and 25-19 in the SCISA 2A state tournament on Friday.