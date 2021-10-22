 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian volleyball stays alive with SCISA tourney win over Trinity
PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian volleyball stays alive with SCISA tourney win over Trinity

florence christian logo fcs.jpg

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kaitlyn Fore had six aces, 11 kills and five digs in a 25-22 and 25-5 win over Trinity Collegiate on Friday in the SCISA 3A state volleyball tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

ACES- FCS: Kaitlyn Fore 6, Mary Margaret Sterling 4, Sofie Purvis 1, Natalie Smith 1.

KILLS: FCS: Bradley Brown 8, Fore 11.

ASSISTS: FCS: Sterling 18.

DIGS:FCS: Brown 11, Fore 5, Sterling 2, Broach 11, Purvis 10.

BLOCKS: FCS: Brown 4, Broach 1, Gracie Dersch 1.

Carolina Academy 2

Christian Academy 0

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carolina Academy stayed alive in the SCISA 2A state tournament with a 25-22 and 25-20 win over Christian Academy.

Carolina Academy 2

Beaufort Academy 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carolina Academy earned a 10-25, 25-23 and 25-21 victory over Beaufort Academy on Friday in the SCISA 2A state tournament.

Colleton Prep 2

Williamsburg Academy 0

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Colleton Prep earned a 25-17 and 25-6 victory over Williamsburg Academy on Friday in the SCISA 2A state tournament.

Pee Dee Academy 2

The King’s Academy 0

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy topped The King’s Academy 25-23 and 25-16 in the SCISA 2A state tournament on Friday.

Shannon Forest 2

Pee Dee Academy 0

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Shannon Forest defeated Pee Dee Academy 25-15 and 25-19 in the SCISA 2A state tournament on Friday.

